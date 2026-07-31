BPSC Auditor Pre Final Answer Key 2026 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF Here
BPSC Auditor Answer Key 2026: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the final answer key for the Auditor Preliminary Exam held on July 5, 2026. Candidates can download the PDF from the official website to calculate their final scores which will be used in the further stage of the selection process.
Key Points
- BPSC issued the Auditor Preliminary Final Answer Key 2026 on July 31, 2026.
- The BPSC Auditor exam was conducted offline on July 5, 2026, in a single shift.
- The provisional answer key for the exam was released earlier on July 13, 2026.
BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially issued the BPSC Auditor Preliminary Final Answer Key 2026 on its official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exam was conducted in the offline mode on July 5, 2026 in a single shift. Earlier on July 13, 2026 the commission released the provisional answer key. Candidates who have participated in the exam can now download the final answer key and their response sheet. One mark is awarded for every correct answer while there is no negative marking for the incorrect response recorded. The final answer key helps to determine the score which will now be used in further stages of the recruitment process.
BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link
BPSC has now declared the Auditor Final answer key for the BPSC Auditor exam 2026. Candidates can now check and download the answer key from the direct link provided below. You can also check the notification for your reference.
|
BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026
|
BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026 Official Notice
BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights
The BPSC Auditor exam 2026 was conducted on July 5, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 AM. The recruitment is organized under the advertisement no 09/2026. There are a total of 102 vacancies that will be filled in Bihar Panchayat Audit Service post under the Panchayati Raj Department Government of Bihar. Check the table below for overall details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Bihar Public Service Commission
|
Exam Name
|
BPSC Auditor Exam 2026
|
Exam Date
|
5 July 2026
|
Provisional Answer Key Release Date
|
13 July 2026
|
Final Answer Key Release Date
|
31 July 2026
|
Official website
|
bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Details Mentioned on BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026 PDF
Candidates can check the following information which is listed in the BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026 PDF
-
Exam Name
-
Conducting Body (BPSC)
-
Advertisement number
-
Date of Exam
-
Question paper.
-
Number of questions.
-
Correct answers for all questions.
-
Name of the department
How to Download BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download and check the BPSC Auditor Pre final Answer Key 2026-
-
Go the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
-
On the homepage, check for the Answer Key section
-
Click on the link that states BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026.
-
The answer key PDF will be displayed on your screen.
-
Check the answers as per your question paper set
-
Download the and save it for future reference.
What’s Next After BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026
As the final answer key of the BPSC Auditor Exam 2026 is released candidates will have to wait for the next steps such as declaration of the prelims result. Those shortlisted will be called for the mains examination which is descriptive in nature. Those who qualify in the main exam will advance to the personal interview round followed by documents verification.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for official announcements and updates related to the BPSC Auditor Exam 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.