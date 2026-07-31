BPSC Auditor Pre Final Answer Key 2026 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF Here

Key Points BPSC issued the Auditor Preliminary Final Answer Key 2026 on July 31, 2026.

The BPSC Auditor exam was conducted offline on July 5, 2026, in a single shift.

The provisional answer key for the exam was released earlier on July 13, 2026.

BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially issued the BPSC Auditor Preliminary Final Answer Key 2026 on its official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exam was conducted in the offline mode on July 5, 2026 in a single shift. Earlier on July 13, 2026 the commission released the provisional answer key. Candidates who have participated in the exam can now download the final answer key and their response sheet. One mark is awarded for every correct answer while there is no negative marking for the incorrect response recorded. The final answer key helps to determine the score which will now be used in further stages of the recruitment process. BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link BPSC has now declared the Auditor Final answer key for the BPSC Auditor exam 2026. Candidates can now check and download the answer key from the direct link provided below. You can also check the notification for your reference.

BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026 Download PDF BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026 Official Notice Download PDF BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights The BPSC Auditor exam 2026 was conducted on July 5, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 AM. The recruitment is organized under the advertisement no 09/2026. There are a total of 102 vacancies that will be filled in Bihar Panchayat Audit Service post under the Panchayati Raj Department Government of Bihar. Check the table below for overall details. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Bihar Public Service Commission Exam Name BPSC Auditor Exam 2026 Exam Date 5 July 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release Date 13 July 2026 Final Answer Key Release Date 31 July 2026 Official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Details Mentioned on BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026 PDF Candidates can check the following information which is listed in the BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026 PDF Exam Name

Conducting Body (BPSC)

Advertisement number

Date of Exam

Question paper.

Number of questions.

Correct answers for all questions.

Name of the department How to Download BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download and check the BPSC Auditor Pre final Answer Key 2026- Go the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, check for the Answer Key section

Click on the link that states BPSC Auditor Final Answer Key 2026.

The answer key PDF will be displayed on your screen.

Check the answers as per your question paper set

Download the and save it for future reference.