Calcutta University Result 2026: Download BA/ BSc 6th Semester Marksheet - Direct Link Here

Calcutta University Result 2026: The Calcutta University (CU) has declared the results for the UG examination of BA & BSc level courses for the 6th semester on the university’s website, cueexam.net on 07 August 2026. The university has published a public notice on 05 August 2025 which mentions that the BS/ BSc 6th semester result will be published on 07 August and the students will be able to check their result from 02:00 pm onwards. Students will require their roll number to check the result.

Calcutta University Result 2026 Download Link

Calcutta University has released the results for the BA and BSc 6th Semester on 07 August 2026 as per the notice published by the university on its official website at caluniv.ac.in. The students can check their result through the direct link provided here.