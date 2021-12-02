CBSE 12th English board exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Check Addition CBSE Study Material - Important For Revision

CBSE 12th English board exam 2021-22 is scheduled for 2 December 2021. Check additional CBSE study material published by CBSE itself for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2021-22.

CBSE 12th English board exam 2021-22 is scheduled for 2 December 2021. Check additional CBSE study material published by CBSE itself for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2021-22. Students can also access some important resources from the link given below.

CBSE 12th English Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Check Important MCQs, Sample Paper & Other Important Resources

CBSE 12th English board exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Some Important Question From CBSE Study Material

Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow.

I looked again at her, wan, pale as a late winter’s moon and felt that old

familiar ache, my childhood’s fear, but all I said was, see you soon, Amma, all I did was smile and smile and smile......

Question. Select the option that shows the correct relationship between (1) and (2).

(1) The poet looks at her mother's ageing face.

(2) The poet remembers an old fear she used to have as a child.

A. (1) is the result of (2).

B. (1) is the cause of (2).

C. (2) is false but (1) is true.

D. (2) furthers the meaning of (1).

Question. Which of these best describes the poet's 'childhood's fear'?

A. Our parents will leave us someday.

B. Old age will give us wrinkles and pale skin.

C. Our parents will disown us for shameful acts.

D. We will have to leave our parents' house someday.

Question. What is the poet trying to do in the last line of the extract?

A. soothe her mother's fears about old age

B. hide her own fear about her mother growing old

C. forget about her guilt about leaving her mother alone

D. remember her mother's image before she passes away

Question. Which of these is true about the poet's 'childhood's fear'?

A. It has resurfaced and is painful to experience.

B. It has been revealed to her mother and shared openly.

C. It has been forgotten and is a bitter-sweet memory now.

D. It has emerged as new information and is a strange experience.

45. The above extract shows a CONTRAST between which two aspects?

A. how the poet feels and what the poet says

B. how old the poet is and how old her mother is

C. how the poet's mother looks and how the moon looks

D. how the poet sees things and how the poet's mother sees them

Read the given extract and answer the questions that follow:

She had the bottle and some cotton in her hand.

"But how shall I do it?" she asked.

"Simply saturate the cotton and hold it near his nostrils," Sadao replied without delaying for

one moment the intricate detail of his work. "When he breathes badly, move it away a little."

She crouched close to the sleeping face of the young American. It was a piteously thin face,

she thought, and the lips were twisted. The man was suffering whether he knew it or not.

Watching him, she wondered if the stories they heard sometimes of the sufferings of

prisoners were true. They came like flickers of rumour, told by word of mouth and always

contradicted. In the newspapers the reports were always that wherever the Japanese armies

went the people received them gladly, with cries of joy at their liberation.

Question. In the given extract, Hana experiences a bit of __________ for the young American.

A. compassion







B. contempt

C. hope

D. rage

Question. Which of these questions does Hana start reflecting on in the extract?

A. Why did men like the young American choose to fight?

B. What should she and her husband do about the enemy?

C. Is the Japanese army actually emerging victorious or is it all fake news?

D. How different was the reality of prisoners from what she was led to believe?

Question. What changes Hana's perception of the young American?

A. reading stories about the 'enemy' as a prisoner of war

B. seeing the 'enemy' as an actual person in front of her

C. wondering if she herself is more American than Japanese

D. realising that the war against America is not an honourable one

Question. How do Hana and Sadao react to the situation of the wounded man?

A. Hana is confused about it but Sadao is confident about it.

B. Hana is suspicious about it but Sadao is accepting of it.

C. Hana is disturbed by it and Sadao is disappointed by it.

D. Hana is disgusted by it and Sadao is conflicted about it.

Question. Select the sentence that has the same literary device as the underlined phrase in the line below. They came like flickers of rumour, told by word of mouth and always contradicted.

A. The trees danced to the rhythm of the stormy winds.

B. Her smile was as bright as the sun when he returned home.

C. We need to cut corners if we want to finish the work on time.

D. I am so hungry right now that I could eat a thousand burgers.

Question. Which of these incidents is similar to what the narrator of 'Deep Water' experienced

with swimming?

A. While on a hike with her brother, Rekha fell and scraped her knee. She

considered this to be a bad sign and decided never to go hiking again.

B. Ali ate at a restaurant that caused him to have food poisoning. He decided to

lodge an FIR against the restaurant and eventually tried to shut it down.

C. Sarah forgot to submit her homework and was scolded by the teacher for it.

She never attended that teacher's class again and eventually failed the subject.

D. Kavitha got stuck in an elevator at a mall and refused to ride an elevator for

years after the incident. Last week, she managed to get in an elevator with her

friend's help for the first time in five years.

Question. The poem 'My Mother at Sixty-six' can be best described as the poet's __________.

A. resentment of her situation

B. realisation of a difficult truth

C. reflection on her own identity

D. commitment to look after someone

Question. Select the option that shows the correct relationship between (1) and (2) in 'Lost

Spring'.

(1) Bangle-makers are not able to escape the web of poverty.

(2) Bangle makers lose their vision in their youth due to bad working conditions.

A. (1) is false and (2) is true.

B. (2) explains a reason for (1).

C. (1) is an assumption made from (2).

D. (2) is a fact whereas (1) is an opinion

Answers of these question & other question are available in the PDF given below

Download Additional Study Material By CBSE for Class 12 English Core