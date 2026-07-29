CBSE Class 10 Question Paper 2026 OUT for All Subjects; Download FREE PDFs Here
CBSE has released the Class 10 Question Paper 2026 PDFs for all subjects. Download subject-wise question papers in PDF format and prepare for the CBSE Board Exam 2026 with the latest official question papers.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has officially released the Class 10 Question Papers 2026 for all subjects on its official website. Students who are appearing for the upcoming 2027 board exam can download these subject-wise question papers PDF directly from the official CBSE website or from the direct links provided below in the article. By referring the question papers students get some idea how the exam will be, how will be question asked, what will be the paper pattern and more. Which is important and crucial for students to know.
Students are advised to review the class 10 question papers from 2026. Practice the questions, check how to solve the question without making silly errors. Check out the complete article for Subject-wise PDF Links. Direct download links for all subjects have been given below in this article.
CBSE Class 10 Question Paper: Check Exam Pattern 2026-27
Here is the exam pattern for the CBSE Class 10 exam, check out the information carefully:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE
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Academic Year
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2026-27
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Question Paper Pattern
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Number of subjects
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5 or 6 (as selected by the student)
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Total Marks
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100 (theory + practical)
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Passing marks for each subject
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33%
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Passing marks for the overall exam
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Aggregate 33%
CBSE Class 10 Question Paper 2026: Download PDFs
The links for all CBSE Class 10 Question Papers 2026 have been provided below. Students can click on their respective subjects to download the PDFs.
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SUBJECT NAME
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DOWNLOAD
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COMPUTER APPLICATION
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DATA SCIENCE
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ELEMENTS OF BOOK-KEEPING & ACCOUNTANCY
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ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS
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ENGLISH COMMUNICATIVE
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ENGLISH LITERATURE
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FRENCH
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GERMAN
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HINDI A
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HINDI B
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MULTIMEDIA
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MATHEMATICS BASIC AND MATHEMATICS STANDARD
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NCC
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PAINTING
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PUNJABI
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SANSKRIT
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SCIENCE
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SOCIAL SCIENCE
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URDU A
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URDU B
CBSE Class 10 Question Paper 2026 PDF Released
The official CBSE Class 10 Question Paper 2026 PDFs have been made available online. As CBSE Class 10 Syllabus has already been released, students can check and prepare for mid term exams, pre boards and final exams. The CBSE Class 10 exam pattern for 2026-27 will follow an offline annual format with 50 percent of competency-based questions, 20 percent of objective-type questions, and 30 percent of short and long descriptive questions.
How to Download CBSE Class 10 Question Paper 2026
Students can follow these basic simple steps to download class 10th question paper for practice:
- Visit the official website of CBSE cbse.gov.in
- Search for “Question Paper for Examination”
- Select option for CBSE Class 10 Question Paper 2026
- Select your opted subject and review PDF
- Download PDF and save it for future reference
Regular practice also enables students to evaluate their preparation level and identify areas that require additional revision.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.