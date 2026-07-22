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CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 14:33 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has published the Class 12 Psychology syllabus for the year 2026. Students preparing for the 2027 Class 12 final exams can find the latest Psychology syllabus here, outlining the important topics. A free PDF download is available here.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

The CBSE class 12 Psychology syllabus 2026-27 is available on the website cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download the Psychology PDFs from here. It focuses on understanding and manipulating data, developing computer programs, and exploring information systems. Students can get the Psychology syllabus easily here. It also gives various career opportunities. It is updated with the recent syllabus and is important for students to understand the concepts. The syllabus gives the chapters and units which the students have to study for the exam. The class 12 students need to go through it thoroughly. All the details are available on the CBSE website.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Course-Wise Structure

Students can check the course-wise structure here: 

Units

Topics

Marks

I

Variations in Psychological Attributes

13

II

Self and Personality

13

III

Meeting Life Challenges

9

IV

Psychological Disorders

12

V

Therapeutic Approaches

9

VI

Attitude and Social Cognition

8

VII

Social Influence and Group Processes

6
 

Total

70

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Course Content

Students can check the detailed course-wise content here: 

Unit I

Variations in Psychological Attributes

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Individual Differences in Human Functioning

3. Assessment of Psychological Attributes

4. Intelligence

5. Psychometric Theories of Intelligence, Information Processing Theory: Planning, Attention-arousal and Simultaneous Successive Model of Intelligence, Triarchic Theory of Intelligence; Theory of Multiple Intelligences.

6. Individual Differences in Intelligence

7. Culture and Intelligence

8. Emotional Intelligence

9. Special Abilities: Aptitude: Nature and Measurement

10. Creativity

Unit II

Self and Personality

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Self and Personality

3. Concept of Self

4. Cognitive and Behavioural Aspects of Self

5. Culture and Self

6. Concept of Personality

7. Major Approaches to the Study of Personality
 

● Type Approaches

● Trait Approaches

● Psychodynamic Approach and Post-Freudian Approaches

● Behavioural Approach

● Cultural Approach

● Humanistic Approach

8. Assessment of Personality

● Self-report Measures

● Projective Techniques

● Behavioural Analysis

Unit III

Meeting Life Challenges

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature, Types and Sources of Stress

3. Effects of Stress on Psychological Functioning and Health

● Stress and Health

● General Adaptation Syndrome

● Stress and the Immune System

● Lifestyle

4. Coping with Stress

● Stress Management Techniques

5. Promoting Positive Health and Well-being

● Life Skills

● Positive Health

Unit IV

Psychological Disorders

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Concepts of Abnormality and Psychological Disorders

● Historical Background

3. Classification of Psychological Disorders

4. Factors Underlying Abnormal Behaviour

5. Major Psychological Disorders

● Anxiety Disorders

● Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders

● Trauma- and Stressor-Related Disorders

● Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders

● Dissociative Disorders

● Depressive Disorder

● Bipolar and Related Disorders
 

● Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders

● Neurodevelopmental Disorders

● Disruptive, Impulse-Control and Conduct Disorders

● Feeding and Eating Disorders

● Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders

Unit V

Therapeutic Approaches

The topics in this unit are:

1. Nature and Process of Psychotherapy

● Therapeutic relationship

2. Types of Therapies

● Behaviour Therapy

● Cognitive Therapy

● Humanistic-Existential Therapy

● Alternative Therapies

● Factors contributing to healing in Psychotherapy

● Ethics in Psychotherapy

3. Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill

Unit VI

Attitude and Social Cognition

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Explaining Social Behaviour

3. Nature and Components of Attitudes

4. Attitude Formation and Change

● Attitude Formation

● Attitude Change

● Attitude-Behaviour Relationship

5. Prejudice and Discrimination

6. Strategies for Handling Prejudice

Unit VII

Social Influence and Group Processes

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature and Formation of Groups

3. Type of Groups

4. Influence of Group on Individual Behaviour

● Social Loafing

● Group Polarisation

Practical: 30 Marks

  1. Development of case profile: Using appropriate methods like interviews, observation & psychological tests.
  2. Test administration: Students are required to administer and interpret five psychological tests related to various psychological attributes like intelligence, aptitude, attitude, personality, etc.
  3. In the Practical examination, the student will be required to administer and interpret two psychological tests.

Distribution of Marks:

● Practical File and Case Profile

10 Marks

● Viva Voce (Case Profile & Two psychological tests)

05 Marks

● Two tests (5 marks for conducting the tests and 10 marks for reporting)

15 Marks

Total

30 Marks

To download the complete syllabus, CHECK THE DIRECT LINK HERE: 

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27: FREE PDF Download

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Students can check the question paper design below: 

Time: 3 Hours Maximum Marks: 70

S. No.

Competencies

Total

Marks

% Weightage

1

Remembering and Understanding: Exhibiting memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers; Demonstrating understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions and stating main ideas

35

50%

2

Applying: Solving problems in new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way

25

35%

3

Formulating, Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examining and breaking information into parts by identifying motives or causes; Making inferences and finding evidence to support generalisations; Presenting and defending opinions

by making judgments about the information validity of ideas, or the quality of work based on a set of criteria; Compiling information together in a different way by

combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions

10

15%
     
 

Total

70

100%

Prescribed Books:

  1. Psychology, Class XI, Published by NCERT
  2. Psychology, Class XII, Published by NCERT

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 14:33 IST

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