CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

The CBSE class 12 Psychology syllabus 2026-27 is available on the website cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download the Psychology PDFs from here. It focuses on understanding and manipulating data, developing computer programs, and exploring information systems. Students can get the Psychology syllabus easily here. It also gives various career opportunities. It is updated with the recent syllabus and is important for students to understand the concepts. The syllabus gives the chapters and units which the students have to study for the exam. The class 12 students need to go through it thoroughly. All the details are available on the CBSE website.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Course-Wise Structure

Students can check the course-wise structure here: