CBSE Class 12 Question Paper 2026 OUT for All Subjects; Download FREE PDFs Here
CBSE has released the Class 12 Question Paper 2026 PDFs for all subjects. Download subject-wise question papers in PDF format and prepare for the CBSE Board Exam 2026 with the latest official papers.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 12 Question Papers 2026 for all the subjects. Students who are preparing for the upcoming board exam, can download the subject-wise question papers in PDF format from the official website of CBSE or the direct links are given below, students can download it from here. The question paper 2026 is an important part as it will make students understand the latest exam pattern, marking schemes, question types and difficulty level.
Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026-27 are advised to go through the question paper 2026 of class 12. Solving these questions will help them improve their preparation and gain confidence. Direct download links for all subjects have been provided below in this article.
CBSE Class 12 Question Paper 2026 PDF Released
The official CBSE Class 12 Question Paper 2026 PDFs have been made available for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Humanities. Practising the official question papers helps students become familiar with the distribution of marks, competency-based questions, case-study questions, assertion-reason questions, and long- and short-answer formats expected in the examination.
CBSE Class 12 Question Paper 2026: Download PDFs
The links for all CBSE Class 12 Question Papers 2026 have been provided below. Students can click on their respective subjects to download the PDFs.
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CBSE Class 12 Subject Name
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Download PDF
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ACCOUNTANCY
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APPLIED MATHEMATICS
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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
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BENGALI
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BIOLOGY
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BIOTECHNOLOGY
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BUSINESS STUDIES
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CHEMISTRY
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COMPUTER SCIENCE
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ECONOMICS
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ENGLISH CORE
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ENGLISH ELECTIVE
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GEOGRAPHY
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HINDI CORE
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HINDI ELECTIVE
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HISTORY
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HOME SCIENCE
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INFORMATICS PRACTICE
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MATHEMATICS
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PAINTING
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PHYSICAL EDUCATION
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PHYSICS
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POLITICAL SCIENCE
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PSYCHOLOGY
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SOCIOLOGY
CBSE Class 12 Question Paper 2026 PDF Download Links: ALL SUBJECTS
CBSE Class 12 Question Paper: Check Exam Pattern 2026-27
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE
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Academic Year
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2026-27
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Question Paper Pattern
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Number of subjects
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5 or 6 (as selected by the student)
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Total Marks
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100 (theory + practical)
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Passing marks for each subject
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33%
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Passing marks for the overall exam
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Aggregate 33%
Why Should Students Practise CBSE Class 12 Question Papers 2026?
Official CBSE question papers are among the most effective preparation tools for board examinations. They help students:
- Understand the latest CBSE exam pattern.
- Analyse the weightage of different chapters and topics.
- Improve speed and time management.
- Practise competency-based and application-oriented questions.
- Identify important concepts and frequently asked question formats.
- Build confidence before the board examination.
Regular practice also enables students to evaluate their preparation level and identify areas that require additional revision.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.