CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam
Students can download the CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit syllabus for the 2026-27 academic cycle. Released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the latest syllabus features detailed course structure, unit-wise marks distribution, and paper design to understand the exam pattern for the Sanskrit paper. Check the PDF link shared below.
CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus: CBSE Class 9 students can download the latest Sanskrit syllabus for the 2026-27 board examination. The language paper is available to download from the official website, and a PDF can be accessed from the direct link shared below. The Sanskrit paper is a part of Class 9 language options. Students pursuing the subject can learn the basics of the language, its history, and literature. To promote the ancient language, the board has designed the paper to strengthen the reading, writing, and comprehension skills of the students.
In order to understand the course structure and the paper design, we have provided an outline of the CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit syllabus along with a PDF download link. By accessing the syllabus, students and teachers can plan the study routine for the 2026-27 board exam.
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights
The table contains CBSE Class 9 syllabus details and other exam-related information for students appearing for the 2026-27 board exams.
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Particulars
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Description
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education
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Subject
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Sanskrit
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Class
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9
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Subject Code
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122
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Total Marks
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100 Marks
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Theory:
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70 Marks
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Practical/Project
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30 Marks
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Official Website
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www.cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Marks Distribution 2026-27
Given below, students can check the Class 9 Sanskrit paper marks distribution to be assessed by the board. As per the CBSE board, the Sanskrit (language) paper is of 100 marks. The theory paper will be evaluated on 80 marks, and internal assessment will be of 20 Marks.
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Particulars
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Description
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Mark Distribution
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80 Theory
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20 Internal Assessment
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Time Duration
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3 Hours
CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF
The CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit paper contains five sections, each designed to test students reading, writing, and comprehension skills. The board has designed the Sanskrit paper to build formative understanding of the language subject. It is divided into:
1. Reading Comprehension- 10 Marks
2. Writing Skills - 15 Marks
3. Grammar - 25 Marks
4. Literature- 30 Marks
Check the detailed syllabus provided below:
Students can download the latest CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit syllabus from the official link shared below:
Check: CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2026-27, PDF
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Paper 2026-27
Class 9 students can follow through the preparation tips suggested below:
1. Understand the syllabus pattern and review how each section is important for the exam.
2. Practice the grammar and word translation to build confidence.
3. Utilize the study materials provided by the board on the website. Use the textbook and reference materials to be fluent in grammar rules.
4. Thoroughly practice the literary passages shared in the books, sample papers, and previous year question papers to understand the question formation and answering style.
5. Read aloud the words, practice the words and sentences to correct your pronunciation.
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