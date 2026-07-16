CSIR NET June 2026 Exam Starts Today: Check Shift Timings & Exam Day Guidelines
CSIR NET June 2026: The NTA is going to conduct the CSIR NET exam on 17 and 18 July for a total of five subjects. The admit cards have already been released by the NTA on 13 July 2026 on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check this article to know the shift timings, reporting time, and other important guidelines.
Key Points
- The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam is scheduled for 17 & 18 July 2026.
- NTA will conduct the exam to determine eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor, and Ph.D.
- The Computer-Based Test will be held in two shifts on July 17 and a single shift on July 18.
CSIR NET June 2026: The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 is going to be held across the country on 17 & 18 July 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exam in two shifts on 17th and in single shift on 18th July. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based mode and the candidates will be given 3 hours to complete their exam. CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for five subjects including Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. Candidates should download their admit cards from the official website to know their exam centres and timings.
CSIR NET Exam 2026
National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2026 exam, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D." and 'admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test.
CSIR NET Exam Shift Timings 2026
The NTA will conduct the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination for the June session on 17 & 18 July in two shifts on 17 and in a single shift on 18 July. Check the exam shift timings here:
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Exam Date
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Subject
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Shift 1
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Shift 2
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17 July 2026
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Life Sciences
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09:00 am to 12:00 pm
|
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Mathematical Sciences
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—-------
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03:00 pm to 06:00 pm
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Physical Sciences
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—-------
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03:00 pm to 06:00 pm
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18 July 2026
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Chemical Sciences
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09:00 am to 12:00 pm
|
—-------
|
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
|
09:00 am to 12:00 pm
|
—-------
CSIR NET Exam Reporting Time 2026
The candidates are usually advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the examination to complete all the security related formalities without any hassles. Candidates must reach the test centres on or before the reporting time, which will be mentioned on their admit card. Entry of the candidates into the centre shall be stopped 30 mins before the start of the examination.
Documents to Carry at the Exam Centre
Candidates must carry the following documents on the day of examination at the test centre. Candidates who do not carry these will not be allowed to appear in the examination.
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Print copy of CSIR NET Admit Card downloaded from NTA website.
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One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at the centre during the examination.
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Any one of the authorized Govt. photo IDs (must be original, valid and non- expired), viz. PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhar Enrolment No/ Ration Card
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PwD/ PwBD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD/ PwBD category
CSIR NET Exam 2026: Exam Day Guidelines
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Candidates are not allowed to carry any baggage inside the Examination Centre. NTA will not be responsible for any belongings stolen or lost at the premises.
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The candidates shall report at the examination centre at the time mentioned on the admit card to avoid crowding at the examination centre.
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Candidates may note that late entry to the Examination premises is not permitted under any circumstances.
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Biometric information of all the candidates shall be captured. Identity checks will be made upon arrival at the test centre to ensure that no unauthorized candidate is appearing for the test.
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The candidate must sign and paste the photograph on the Attendance Sheet at the appropriate place.
Items Prohibited Inside the Examination Hall
Candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, Calculators, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables and Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, bits of papers, mobile phone, Blue-tooth devices, pager or any other electronic gadget/ device etc
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The candidates are prohibited to bring any kind of electronic gadgets/device in the examination room/hall.
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Smoking, chewing gutka, spitting etc. in the examination hall is strictly prohibited.
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Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse or Any kind of Paper/ Stationery, Eatables / Snacks and Tea / Coffee / Cold drinks / Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone / Ear Phone / Microphone / Pager / Calculator/ Camera / Tape Recorder, any metallic item or electronic gadgets etc. are NOT allowed in the examination hall.
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