CSIR NET June 2026 Exam Starts Today: Check Shift Timings & Exam Day Guidelines

CSIR NET June 2026: The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 is going to be held across the country on 17 & 18 July 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exam in two shifts on 17th and in single shift on 18th July. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based mode and the candidates will be given 3 hours to complete their exam. CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for five subjects including Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. Candidates should download their admit cards from the official website to know their exam centres and timings.

CSIR NET Exam 2026

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2026 exam, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D." and 'admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test.