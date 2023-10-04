ESIC Kolkata Professor Recruitment 2023: Apply for 63 posts by October 13 2023

ESIC Kolkata Professor Recruitment 2023: The ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) Kolkata is recruiting teaching faculty of Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor Vacancy. There are a total of 63 vacancies for these posts. The last date of applying for the posts is October 13 2023 via email or physically. This is a contractual position. The initial period of contract of teaching faculty will be for 3 years at the outset, which may be further extended upto 2 years on yearly basis subject to satisfactory performance.

The application form is available on the official website: or the notification itself. Interested candidates should check all the criteria before applying. Below is given all the details of the vacancy, like eligibility, age limit, salary etc.

ESIC Kolkata Professor Recruitment 2023: Overview

The ESIC Kolkata has published the notification on September 23 2023 and the last date to apply is October 13 2023 via email or in person. The results, interview date and selection process will be shared via email. Given below is the overview of the ESIC Kolkata vacancy:

Post name Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor Conducting body ESIC Kolkata Mode of application Online/Offline Selection process Interview Vacancies 63 Job location Kolkata Last date of application October 13 2023 Website esic.gov.in

ESIC Kolkata Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the ESIC Kolkata recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 63 vacancies announced under ESIC Kolkata recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of ESIC Kolkata recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

How Many Vacancies are Released For ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 63 vacancies for the Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts. Given below are the details:

Post Name Vacancies Professor 5 Associate Professor 21 Assistant Professor 37

How to Apply for ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2023?

Interested candidates should send filled in Application form (Annexure-I) enclosing necessary self attested copies of certificates as mentioned in the notification, through email to deanpgi-joka.wb@esic.nic.in or physically by 13/10/2023 upto 04:00 PM

The office address is: ESI-PGIMSR & ESIC Medical College, Joka,Kolkata-700104

The name of the eligible candidates and tentative date, time and venue of interview will be communicated in the respective email ID of selected candidates

What Are The Application Fees For ESIC Kolkata Application 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the ESIC Kolkata recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates must pay the fees by demand draft in favour of ‘ESI Fund Account No. I’, drawn after the date of issue of advertisement on any scheduled bank payable at Kolkata.

The application fee for each category is listed below:

General/EWS/OBC/ PWD: INR 225/-

SC/ST/Female/Ex-servicemen: NIL

Eligibility Criteria For ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit Upper age limit 69 Educational Qualification MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject

Note: Please check the official notification linked above for detailed information on educational criteria and age limit.

What Is The Salary Of ESIC Kolkata Professor?

The salary of professors are very high paying and the details is given below: