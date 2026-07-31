11+ Friendship Day Greeting Card Ideas with Messages and Best Lines (2026)

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.— Walter Winchell

Side by side or miles apart, real friends are always close to the heart.

A best friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.

Life was meant for good friends and great adventures.

To the world, you may be just one person, but to me, you are the world.

Friends are the siblings we choose for ourselves.

Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more.

True friendship is not about being inseparable—it is being separated and finding nothing changes.

A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.— Elbert Hubbard

Good times are even better when shared with a best friend.

There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.— Thomas Aquinas

A sweet friendship refreshes the soul.

Friends make the world go round

You are the 'she' to my 'nanigans'!