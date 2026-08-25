DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in soon, Check Detailed Exam Schedule For Assistant Section Officer And Others

DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is expected to release soon the DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO)/Grade 2, Legal Assistant and others on its official website. The Board has uploaded the detailed exam schedule for various posts including Assistant Section Officer/Gr-II, Assistant Manager, Work Assistant, Statistical Clerk, Patwari, and others on its official website. The written exam will be conducted from September 21, 2026 to October 24, 2026. Candidates will be able to download the DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026 for these posts once it is uploaded on its official website. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official webstiehttps://dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026 Date

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the detailed exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Section Officer/Gr-II, Assistant Manager, Work Assistant, Statistical Clerk, Patwari, and others on its official website. The written exam will be conducted from September 21, 2026 to October 24, 2026. The hall ticket for these posts will be uploaded before the commencement of the exam and candidates can download their hall ticket after using the login credentials to the link at the official website.

DSSSB ASO 2026 Exam Schedule

The Computer Based Tests for various posts is scheduled to be held from September 21, 2026, to October 24, 2026. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the detailed exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Section Officer/Gr-II, Assistant Manager, Work Assistant, Statistical Clerk, Patwari, and others on its official website. The written exam will be conducted in different shifts including specific timing blocks such as 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM, and 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM.