DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in soon, Check Detailed Exam Schedule For Assistant Section Officer And Others
DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026 will be released soon by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board on its official website. The DSSSB will be conducting the written exam from September 21 onwards for posts including Assistant Section Officer/Gr-II, Assistant Manager, Work Assistant, Statistical Clerk, Patwari, and others. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is expected to release soon the DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO)/Grade 2, Legal Assistant and others on its official website. The Board has uploaded the detailed exam schedule for various posts including Assistant Section Officer/Gr-II, Assistant Manager, Work Assistant, Statistical Clerk, Patwari, and others on its official website. The written exam will be conducted from September 21, 2026 to October 24, 2026. Candidates will be able to download the DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026 for these posts once it is uploaded on its official website. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official webstiehttps://dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026 Date
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the detailed exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Section Officer/Gr-II, Assistant Manager, Work Assistant, Statistical Clerk, Patwari, and others on its official website. The written exam will be conducted from September 21, 2026 to October 24, 2026. The hall ticket for these posts will be uploaded before the commencement of the exam and candidates can download their hall ticket after using the login credentials to the link at the official website.
DSSSB ASO 2026 Exam Schedule
The Computer Based Tests for various posts is scheduled to be held from September 21, 2026, to October 24, 2026. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the detailed exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Section Officer/Gr-II, Assistant Manager, Work Assistant, Statistical Clerk, Patwari, and others on its official website. The written exam will be conducted in different shifts including specific timing blocks such as 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM, and 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM.
How To Download DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can access their admit cards for the upcoming examinations by following these steps given below-
- Step 1: Go to the official website Visit the official website of the Board i.e.-https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Download the Admission Letter for DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026 '‘What's New Section’ on the home page.
- Step 3: Enter your details to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: Download DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026 and save the same for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.