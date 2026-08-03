GTU Summer 2026 Result OUT: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at gtu.ac.in

Key Points GTU announced Summer 2026 exam results for various regular & remedial programs.

Results for exams held in May 2026 are available on the official website gtu.ac.in.

Specific results were declared on August 01, 2026, and August 03, 2026.

GTU Result: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has announced the regular and remedial re-check/re-assess GTU results for summer 2026 exams. The university recently released the results of DIPL 3rd semester remedial, 4th semester regular and remedial, PDDC 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th semester remedial, BV 4th semester regular and remedial and other exams. Gujarat Technological University Result 2026 have been declared for exams held in May 2026. The GTU Result 2026 is available online on the official website gtu.ac.in. Students who appeared for the summer session 2026 exams can check and download their gtu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below by entering their roll number. GTU Portal Link Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has released the results for various UG and PG programmes. Students can check their GTU results on the official GTU Result Portal at gtu.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the GTU results.

GTU Result Portal Link Click here How to Check GTU Results 2026 Candidates can download their GTU results online by visiting the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the GTU result PDF. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university: gtu.ac.in Step 2: Select the ‘Exam’ segment and click on ‘Result List’ option available there. Step 3: Select your course from the list. Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the ‘Search’ button. Step 5: The GTU result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Download GTU Results PDF Check the direct link below to check and download the GTU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily check their results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Details Mentioned on GTU Marksheet 2026 Gujarat Technological University has released the GTU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The GTU Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date Gujarat Technological University: Highlights Gujarat Technological University (GTU) is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and was established in 2007. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Gujarat Technological University Highlights University Name Gujarat Technological University Established 2007 GTU Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed