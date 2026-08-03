GTU Summer 2026 Result OUT: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at gtu.ac.in
GTU Result 2026: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) declared the summer session results for various UG, PG, and Diploma courses on its official website- gtu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the GTU result.
Key Points
- GTU announced Summer 2026 exam results for various regular & remedial programs.
- Results for exams held in May 2026 are available on the official website gtu.ac.in.
- Specific results were declared on August 01, 2026, and August 03, 2026.
GTU Result: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has announced the regular and remedial re-check/re-assess GTU results for summer 2026 exams. The university recently released the results of DIPL 3rd semester remedial, 4th semester regular and remedial, PDDC 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th semester remedial, BV 4th semester regular and remedial and other exams. Gujarat Technological University Result 2026 have been declared for exams held in May 2026. The GTU Result 2026 is available online on the official website gtu.ac.in. Students who appeared for the summer session 2026 exams can check and download their gtu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below by entering their roll number.
GTU Portal Link
Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has released the results for various UG and PG programmes. Students can check their GTU results on the official GTU Result Portal at gtu.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the GTU results.
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GTU Result Portal Link
How to Check GTU Results 2026
Candidates can download their GTU results online by visiting the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the GTU result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university: gtu.ac.in
Step 2: Select the ‘Exam’ segment and click on ‘Result List’ option available there.
Step 3: Select your course from the list.
Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the ‘Search’ button.
Step 5: The GTU result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Download GTU Results PDF
Check the direct link below to check and download the GTU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily check their results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Dates
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Result Links
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DIPL SEM 3 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Exam
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August 03, 2026
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PDDC SEM 1 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 03, 2026
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PDDC SEM 2 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 03, 2026
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PDDC SEM 3 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 03, 2026
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PDDC SEM 4 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 03, 2026
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PDDC SEM 5 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 03, 2026
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DIPL SEM 4 - Regular (MAY 2026) Exam
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August 01, 2026
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DIPL SEM 4 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Exam
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August 01, 2026
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BPH SEM 3 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Exam
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August 01, 2026
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BV SEM 4 - Regular (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 01, 2026
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BV SEM 4 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 01, 2026
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DIPL SEM 7 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 01, 2026
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DIPL SEM 8 - Regular (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 01, 2026
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IC SEM 8 - Regular (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 01, 2026
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IC SEM 8 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 01, 2026
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IC SEM 9 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 01, 2026
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CS SEM 7 - Remedial (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 01, 2026
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CS SEM 8 - Regular (MAY 2026) Re-check-Re-Assess
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August 01, 2026
Details Mentioned on GTU Marksheet 2026
Gujarat Technological University has released the GTU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The GTU Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Gujarat Technological University: Highlights
Gujarat Technological University (GTU) is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and was established in 2007. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
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Gujarat Technological University Highlights
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University Name
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Gujarat Technological University
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Established
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2007
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GTU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
GTU offers a wide range of UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral programmes in fields such as engineering, pharmacy, and management. At present, more than 430 colleges are affiliated with Gujarat Technological University.
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