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IIT Madras JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Branch wise Opening & Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 17:57 IST

IIT Madras JoSAA Round 5 cutoff 2026 has been released. Candidates can review the branch wise opening and closing ranks and identify their admission chances at IIT Madras.

IIT Madras JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Branch wise Opening & Closing Ranks
IIT Madras JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Branch wise Opening & Closing Ranks

IIT Madras JoSAA Round 5 2026 cutoff was released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority on July 16, 2026. Round 5 seat allotment results highlight the opening and closing ranks for various B.tech branches across different student categories, seat type, gender, etc. The JoSAA Round 5 is the final and last round for seat allotment where candidates have to confirm their seats or withdraw from the counselling process.    

The last date to complete online reporting, upload documents, and pay the seat acceptance fee for candidates allotted seats in JoSAA Round 5 is July 20, 2026. 

IIT Madras Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks (Open Category)

This table highlights the IIT Madras Round 5 JEE Advanced cutoff 2026 for Gender-Neutral seats within the Open category. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) shows the most competitive cutoffs with an opening of 74 and a closing of 151. Whereas, the cutoff for Civil Engineering ranges from 4450 to 6225.

Academic Program Name

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

74

151

Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

91

226

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

231

749

Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

769

1314

Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

855

1316

BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

AI

1082

1804

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

543

2619

Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

AI

1977

3093

Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

1093

3278

Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

AI

3175

3389

Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

AI

2603

3918

Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

2863

4011

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

3099

4162

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

4017

5398

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

4450

6225

Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

4271

6440

Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

AI

5628

8354

Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)

AI

6602

12204

The Round 5 cutoff shows the final benchmark for IIT admissions through JoSAA. Candidates can analyse branch wise closing ranks to understand the competition level across all B.Tech programmes. Branches like Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, and Electrical Engineering witness the most competitive closing ranks due to higher preference among candidates. The final cutoff can be used as a reference for future JEE preparation and college planning. 

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 15:20 IST

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