IIT Madras JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Branch wise Opening & Closing Ranks

IIT Madras JoSAA Round 5 2026 cutoff was released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority on July 16, 2026. Round 5 seat allotment results highlight the opening and closing ranks for various B.tech branches across different student categories, seat type, gender, etc. The JoSAA Round 5 is the final and last round for seat allotment where candidates have to confirm their seats or withdraw from the counselling process.

The last date to complete online reporting, upload documents, and pay the seat acceptance fee for candidates allotted seats in JoSAA Round 5 is July 20, 2026.

IIT Madras Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks (Open Category)

This table highlights the IIT Madras Round 5 JEE Advanced cutoff 2026 for Gender-Neutral seats within the Open category. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) shows the most competitive cutoffs with an opening of 74 and a closing of 151. Whereas, the cutoff for Civil Engineering ranges from 4450 to 6225.