IIT Madras JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Branch wise Opening & Closing Ranks
IIT Madras JoSAA Round 5 cutoff 2026 has been released. Candidates can review the branch wise opening and closing ranks and identify their admission chances at IIT Madras.
IIT Madras JoSAA Round 5 2026 cutoff was released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority on July 16, 2026. Round 5 seat allotment results highlight the opening and closing ranks for various B.tech branches across different student categories, seat type, gender, etc. The JoSAA Round 5 is the final and last round for seat allotment where candidates have to confirm their seats or withdraw from the counselling process.
The last date to complete online reporting, upload documents, and pay the seat acceptance fee for candidates allotted seats in JoSAA Round 5 is July 20, 2026.
IIT Madras Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks (Open Category)
This table highlights the IIT Madras Round 5 JEE Advanced cutoff 2026 for Gender-Neutral seats within the Open category. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) shows the most competitive cutoffs with an opening of 74 and a closing of 151. Whereas, the cutoff for Civil Engineering ranges from 4450 to 6225.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
74
|
151
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
91
|
226
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
231
|
749
|
Computational Engineering and Mechanics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
769
|
1314
|
Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
855
|
1316
|
BS in Mathematics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
AI
|
1082
|
1804
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
543
|
2619
|
Engineering Design (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
AI
|
1977
|
3093
|
Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
1093
|
3278
|
Aerospace Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
AI
|
3175
|
3389
|
Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
AI
|
2603
|
3918
|
Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
2863
|
4011
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
3099
|
4162
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
4017
|
5398
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
4450
|
6225
|
Biological Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
4271
|
6440
|
Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
AI
|
5628
|
8354
|
Biological Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Science)
|
AI
|
6602
|
12204
The Round 5 cutoff shows the final benchmark for IIT admissions through JoSAA. Candidates can analyse branch wise closing ranks to understand the competition level across all B.Tech programmes. Branches like Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, and Electrical Engineering witness the most competitive closing ranks due to higher preference among candidates. The final cutoff can be used as a reference for future JEE preparation and college planning.
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.