Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today, Apply Online at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the online application process for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 under the Agnipath scheme today July 26, 2026. Candidates who aspires to join the Indian Air Force must complete their registration through the official recruitment portal at iafrecrutment.edcil.co.in. Those selected will be recruited for the X and Y group under the respective technical or non technical trade. The application process was started on July 6, 2026 and the CBT exam is scheduled to be conducted on 22-23 September 2026 .

Eligible and interested candidates must submit their registration forms at the earliest to avoid last minute technical issues. Those selected will join the Indian Air Force initially for the period of 4 years which may be extended depending on the service requirements.