Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today, Apply Online at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in
The Indian Airforce is all set to close the online application form for Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 today July 26, 2026. Interested candidates must apply for this opportunity through the official website. Check steps to apply and other key details given below in this article to know more.
Key Points
- Online applications for Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 close on July 26, 2026.
- The application process for this intake commenced on July 6, 2026.
- The CBT exam for Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 is set for September 22-23, 2026.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the online application process for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 under the Agnipath scheme today July 26, 2026. Candidates who aspires to join the Indian Air Force must complete their registration through the official recruitment portal at iafrecrutment.edcil.co.in. Those selected will be recruited for the X and Y group under the respective technical or non technical trade. The application process was started on July 6, 2026 and the CBT exam is scheduled to be conducted on 22-23 September 2026 .
Eligible and interested candidates must submit their registration forms at the earliest to avoid last minute technical issues. Those selected will join the Indian Air Force initially for the period of 4 years which may be extended depending on the service requirements.
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link
Candidates can submit their online application for Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 through the official recruitment website of the Indian Air Force. You must read the notification once and ensure that all details given in the application form are correct before final submission. Applicants can check the direct link to apply online for IAF Agniveer Vayu in the table given below.
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Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The official notification for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 was released on June 17, 2026. Through this IAF will fill posts across X and Y groups. Eligible candidates can check all the information provided in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Air Force (IAF)
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Intake
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Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027
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Post Name
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Agniveer Vayu (Group X & Y)
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Notification Date
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17 June 2026
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Registration Date
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6 July 2026 to 26 July 2026
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Exam Date
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22 to 23 September 2026
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Selection Process
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Application Fee
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Rs 550 + 18% GST
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Official Website
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agnipathvayu.cdac.in
Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026. Applications will only be considered by IAF if you meet this requirement. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
Science Subjects
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Candidates must have qualified Class 12 or Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from Education Boards recognised by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in total and 50% marks in English
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Must have passed 3 years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from Central, State and UT university with 50% marks in total and 50% marks in English Subject.
For Other Subjects
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Must have qualified Class 12 with any stream or subject with a minimum of 50% marks in total and 50% in English.
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Must have passed a 2 year Vocational Course with minimum 50% marks in total and 50% in English.
2. Age Limit
Candidates should be born between 1 July 2005 and 01 January 2010 (both dates inclusive)
How to Apply for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official website of IAF at iafrecrutment.edcil.co.in
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Click on the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 registration link.
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Complete the process using a valid email ID, mobile number and by entering a captcha code.
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OTP will be sent to your number and mail id verify it.
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Log in using the generated credentials.
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Fill the application form with personal and education details
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Upload document such as photo and signature
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Pay the application fees.
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Check details once before final submission.
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Download and save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.