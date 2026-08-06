ISC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: The CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) has released the latest Class 12 Computer Science syllabus for the 2026-27 board exam. The board has designed the syllabus to promote algorithmic problem-solving skills, along with integrating future trends in computing among the students. The paper will be conducted in two parts, theory and practical, both for 3 hours. The theory paper, divided into three sections, offers a detailed understanding of Boolean algebra, programming languages, inheritance, Interface, Polymorphism, Data structures, Computational complexity. Students can find the syllabus outline along with ISC Class 12 Computer Science syllabus PDF link provided in the article. ISC Class 12 Computer Science 2026-27: Key Highlights

The table shared below for ISC Class 12 Art can help students stay updated on the key exam details. Events Description Examination Name Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board Name Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Subject Computer Science (868) Board Exams Conducted annually Marks Distribution 300 Marks (Three Papers - 100 Marks each) Exam Duration 3 Hours Website cisce.org Mode of Exam Pen and Paper (Offline Mode) in English ISC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27: Aims As per the board, Class 12 students will be examined for Computer Science paper based on their conceptual and skill-based understanding. The subject offers understanding of algorithms. problem solving through different technical concepts, while also developing problem-solving skills. Check the different aims set by the ISC board for the Class 12 Computer Science students:

Conceptual (1) To understand algorithmic problem solving using data abstractions, functional and procedural abstractions, and object-based and object-oriented abstractions. (2) To understand: (a) how computers represent, store and process data at different levels of abstraction that mediate between the machine and the algorithmic problem-solving level and (b) how they communicate with the outside world. (3) To create awareness of ethical issues related to computing and to promote safe, ethical behavior. (4) To make students aware of future trends in computing. Skills To devise algorithmic solutions to problems and to be able to code, validate, document, execute, and debug the solution using the Java programming system. ISC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF The ISC Class 12 Computer Science syllabus will be conducted in two parts. The first paper, Paper I Theory will be conducted for 3 hours. It will be evaluated for 70 Marks.While Paper II will be a practical exam, which will also be conducted for three hours and will carry 30 Marks. Students have to do one computer programming assignment during the exam. They will be provided the options. Check the detailed breakdown of the syllabus shared below:

PAPER I –THEORY – 70 MARKS SECTION A 1. Boolean Algebra (a) Propositional logic, well formed formulae, truth values and interpretation of well formed formulae (wff), truth tables, satisfiable, unsatisfiable and valid formulae. Equivalence laws and their use in simplifying wffs. Propositional variables; the common logical connectives (~ (not)(negation), ∧ (and)(conjunction), ∨ (or)(disjunction), ⇒ (implication), ⇔ (biconditional); definition of a well-formed formula (wff); `representation of simple word problems as wff (this can be used for motivation); the values true and false; interpretation of a wff; truth tables; satisfiable, unsatisfiable and valid formulae. Equivalence laws: commutativity of ∧, ∨; associativity of ∧, ∨; distributivity; De Morgan’s laws; law of implication (p ⇒ q ≡ ~p ∨ q); law of biconditional ((p ⇔ q) ≡ (p ⇒ q) ∧ (q ⇒ p)); identity (p ≡ p); law of negation (~ (~p) ≡ p); law of excluded middle (p ∨~p ≡ true); law of contradiction (p∧~p ≡ false); tautology and contingency simplification rules for ∧, ∨. Converse, inverse and contra positive. Chain rule, Modus ponens.

(b) Binary valued quantities; basic postulates of Boolean algebra; operations AND, OR and NOT; truth tables. (c) Basic theorems of Boolean algebra (e.g. duality, idempotence, commutativity, associativity, distributivity, operations with 0 and 1, complements, absorption, involution); De Morgan’s theorem and its applications; reducing Boolean expressions to sum of products and product of sums forms; Karnaugh maps (up to four variables). Verify the laws of Boolean algebra using truth tables. Inputs, outputs for circuits like half and full adders, majority circuit etc., SOP and POS representation; Maxterms & Minterms, Canonical and Cardinal representation, reduction using Karnaugh maps and Boolean algebra. 2. Computer Hardware (a) Elementary logic gates (NOT, AND, OR, NAND, NOR, XOR, XNOR) and their use in circuits.

(b) Applications of Boolean algebra and logic gates to half adders, full adders, encoders, decoders, multiplexers, NAND, NOR as universal gates. Show the correspondence between Boolean methods and the corresponding switching circuits or gates. Show that NAND and NOR gates are universal by converting some circuits to purely NAND or NOR gates. SECTION B The programming element in the syllabus (Sections B and C) is aimed at algorithmic problem solving and not merely rote learning of Java syntax. The Java version used should be 5.0 or later. For programming, the students can use any text editor and the javac and java programs or any other development environment: for example, BlueJ, Eclipse, NetBeans etc. BlueJ is strongly recommended for its simplicity, ease of use and because it is very well suited for an ‘objects first’ approach.

3. Implementation of algorithms to solve problems The students are required to do lab assignments in the computer lab concurrently with the lectures. Programming assignments should be done such that each major topic is covered in at least one assignment. Assignment problems should be designed so that they are sufficiently challenging. Students must do algorithm design, address correctness issues, implement and execute the algorithm in Java and debug where necessary. Self explanatory 4. Programming in Java (Review of Class XI Sections B and C) Note that items 4 to 13 should be introduced almost simultaneously along with classes and their definitions. While reviewing, ensure that new higher order problems are solved using these constructs. 5. Objects (a) Objects as data (attributes) + behaviour (methods); object as an instance of a class. Constructors.

(b) Analysis of some real-world programming examples in terms of objects and classes. (c) Basic input/output using Scanner and Printer classes from JDK; input/output exceptions. Tokens in an input stream, concept of whitespace, extracting tokens from an input stream (String Tokenizer class). 6. Primitive values, Wrapper classes, Types and casting Primitive values and types: byte, int, short, long, float, double, boolean, char. Corresponding wrapper classes for each primitive type. Class as type of the object. Class as mechanism for user defined types. Changing types through user defined casting and automatic type coercion for some primitive types. 7. Variables, Expressions Variables as names for values; named constants (final), expressions (arithmetic and logical) and their evaluation (operators, associativity, precedence). Assignment operation; difference between left hand side and right hand side of assignment.

8. Statements, Scope Statements; conditional (if, if else, if else if, switch case, ternary operator), looping (for, while, do while, continue, break); grouping statements in blocks, scope and visibility of variables. 9. Methods Methods (as abstractions for complex user defined operations on objects), formal arguments and actual arguments in methods; different behaviour of primitive and object arguments. Static method and variables. The this Operator. Examples of algorithmic problem solving using methods (number problems, finding roots of algebraic equations etc.). 10. Arrays, Strings Structured data types – arrays (single and multidimensional), address calculations, strings. Example algorithms that use structured data types (e.g. searching, finding maximum/minimum, sorting techniques, solving systems of linear equations, substring, concatenation, length, access to char in string, etc.). Storing many data elements of the same type requires structured data types – like arrays. Access in arrays is constant time and does not depend on the number of elements. Address calculation (row major and column major), Sorting techniques (bubble, selection, insertion). Structured data types can be defined by classes – String. Introduce the Java library String class and the basic operations on strings (accessing individual characters, various substring operations, concatenation, replacement, index of operations). The class StringBuffer should be introduced for those applications that involve heavy manipulation of strings.

11. Recursion Concept of recursion, simple recursive methods (e.g. factorial, GCD, binary search, conversion of representations of numbers between different bases). Many problems can be solved very elegantly by observing that the solution can be composed of solutions to ‘smaller’ versions of the same problem with the base version having a known simple solution. Recursion can be initially motivated by using recursive equations to define certain methods. These definitions are fairly obvious and are easy to understand. The definitions can be directly converted to a program. Emphasize that any recursion must have a base case. Otherwise, the computation can go into an infinite loop. The tower of Hanoi is a very good example of how recursion gives a very simple and elegant solution where as non-recursive solutions are quite complex.

SECTION C Inheritance, Interface, Polymorphism, Data structures, Computational complexity 12. Inheritance, Interfaces and Polymorphism (a) Inheritance; super and derived classes; member access in derived classes; redefinition of variables and methods in subclasses; abstract classes; class Object; protected visibility. Subclass polymorphism and dynamic binding. Emphasize inheritance as a mechanism to reuse a class by extending it. Inheritance should not normally be used just to reuse some methods defined in a class but only when there is a genuine specialization (or subclass) relationship between objects of the super class and that of the derived class. (b) Interfaces in Java; implementing interfaces through a class; interfaces for user defined implementation of behaviour. Motivation for interface: often when creating reusable classes some parts of the exact implementation can only be provided by the final end user. For example, in a class that sorts records of different types the exact comparison operation can only be provided by the end user. Since only he/she knows which field(s) will be used for doing the comparison and whether sorting should be in ascending or descending order be given by the user of the class. Emphasize the difference between the Java language construct interface and the word interface often used to describe the set of method prototypes of a class.

13. Data structures (a) Basic data structures (stack, queue, circular queue, dequeue); implementation directly through classes; definition through an interface and multiple implementations by implementing the interface. Conversion of Infix to Prefix and Postfix notations. Basic algorithms and programs using the above data structures. Data structures should be defined as abstract data types with a well-defined interface (it is instructive to define them using the Java interface construct). (b) Single linked list (Algorithm and programming), binary trees, tree traversals (Conceptual). The following should be covered for each data structure: Linked List (single): insertion, deletion, reversal, extracting an element or a sublist, checking emptiness. Binary trees: apart from the definition the following concepts should be covered: root, internal nodes, external nodes (leaves), height (tree, node), depth (tree, node), level, size, degree, siblings, sub tree, completeness, balancing, traversals (pre, post and in-order).

14. Complexity and Big O notation Concrete computational complexity; concept of input size; estimating complexity in terms of methods; importance of dominant term; constants, best, average and worst case. Big O notation for computational complexity; analysis of complexity of example algorithms using the big O notation (e.g. Various searching and sorting algorithms, algorithm for solution of linear equations etc.). ISC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27: Practical Work The practical work will be conducted for 3 hours and will be assessed by the visiting examiner appointed locally and approved by the CISCE board. Students have to choose one among the three programming problems suggested by the board for the Computer Science practical work. The practical work is divided into two parts, which are:

1. Planning Session 2. Examination Session The total time to be spent on the Planning session and the Examination session is three hours. A maximum of 90 minutes is permitted for the Planning session and 90 minutes for the Examination session.

Candidates are to be permitted to proceed to the Examination Session only after the 90 minutes of the Planning Session are over.

Planning Session The candidates will be required to prepare an algorithm and a hand written Java program to solve the problem. EVALUATION: Marks (out of a total of 30) should be distributed as given below: Continuous Evaluation Candidates will be required to submit a work file containing the practical work related to programming assignments done during the year. Programming assignments done throughout the year (Internal Evaluation) 10 Marks Programming assignments done throughout the year (Visiting Examiner) 5 Marks