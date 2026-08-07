ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026 (Official): Download Apprentice Posts Response Sheet PDF Soon at sac.gov.in
ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026 is likely to be released today i.e. on August 07, 2026 on its official website. Candidates will be able to raise their objections in online mode on or before August 10, 2026. Check Answer key download link and other details here.
ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Space Applications Centre (SAC) is all set to release the official answer key today i.e. on August 07, 2027 for the posts of Scientist/Engineer, Pharmacist and others. The authority will activate the ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026 download link and candidates can raise their objections, if any, in online mode through the official website. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before August 10, 2026. Earlier the Space Applications Centre (SAC) had conducted the written exam for the posts of Scientist/Engineer against Advertisement No. SAC: 01:2026 on July 30, 2026.
ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Space Applications Centre (SAC) is expected to release the ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026 for the posts of for the posts of Scientist/Engineer, Pharmacist and others on its official website. Candidates can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
|ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026
|Download Link (Active Soon)
ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026 Overview
The The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Space Applications Centre (SAC) has earlier released the recruitment notification for the posts of Scientist/Engineer, Pharmacist and others on its official website. Alternatively the candidates can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
|Particular
|Details
|Organisation
|Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) – Space Applications Centre (SAC)
|Advertisement Number
|SAC:01:2026
|Post Name
|Scientist/Engineer, Pharmacist and others
|Total Vacancies
|49
|Advt No.
|
SAC:01:2026
|Exam Date
|July 30, 2026
|Selection Process
|Written Test, Interview, Document Verification
|Answer Key Release Date
|August 07, 2026
|Official Website
|isro.gov.in
What is the ISRO SAC Scientist Answer Key 2026?
The ISRO SAC Scientist Answer Key 2026 is an official document released by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Space Applications Centre (SAC). Earlier the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Space Applications Centre (SAC) had conducted the Scientist/Engineer, Pharmacist and others exam on July 30, 2026. The provisional answer key is expected to be released soon which contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the Civil Service examination. Using the ISRO SAC Scientist Answer Key 2026, candidates can access the details given below-
- Check the accuracy of their answers.
- Estimate their probable marks.
- Understand their chances of qualifying for the next stage.
- Raise objections (if applicable) during the provisional answer key phase.
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