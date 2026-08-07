ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026 (Official): Download Apprentice Posts Response Sheet PDF Soon at sac.gov.in

ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Space Applications Centre (SAC) is all set to release the official answer key today i.e. on August 07, 2027 for the posts of Scientist/Engineer, Pharmacist and others. The authority will activate the ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026 download link and candidates can raise their objections, if any, in online mode through the official website. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before August 10, 2026. Earlier the Space Applications Centre (SAC) had conducted the written exam for the posts of Scientist/Engineer against Advertisement No. SAC: 01:2026 on July 30, 2026.

ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Space Applications Centre (SAC) is expected to release the ISRO SAC Answer Key 2026 for the posts of for the posts of Scientist/Engineer, Pharmacist and others on its official website. Candidates can download the answer key directly through the link given below-