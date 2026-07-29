JKPSC Account Clerk List 2026 Released: Submit Documents Within Seven Days, Download PDF Here

JKPSC Account Clerk List 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released short notice regarding the conduct of Accounts Clerk Course (ACC), Subordinate Accounts Course Part I & II (SAC- I & II) Departmental Examination on its official website. JKPSC has released a detailed list of candidates applied for the above exam regarding the submission of requisite documents to the official website. Candidates whose names are mentioned in list released by the Commission are advised to submit the requisite documents, as indicated against each of their names, within seven days from the date of publication of the notice on the official website. Candidates who are part of selection process under Accounts Clerk Course (ACC), Subordinate Accounts Course Part I & II (SAC- I & II) Departmental Examination can download the JKPSC Account Clerk List 2026 pdf through the link at the official website-https://jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC Account Clerk Li 2026 Download PDF The detailed pd of the list for the Accounts Clerk Course (ACC), Subordinate Accounts Course Part I & II (SAC- I & II) Departmental Examination is available on the official website of JKPSC-https://jkpsc.nic.in. You can download the list directly through the link given below- JKPSC Account Clerk List 2026 PDF Download Link JKPSC Account Clerk List 2026 Application Statistics The Commission has earlier launched the drive for various posts including Accounts Clerk Course (ACC), Subordinate Accounts Course Part I & II (SAC- I & II) under Departmental Examination. Now the Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the above posts. As per the official notice released, in response to the above notification, the following- Course-wise application forms were received by the Commission-

Particulars Number of Application Received ACC New course 2338 ACC Old Course 70 SAC Part-l New Course 212 SAC Part-1 Old Course 16 SAC Part-II New Course 336 SAC Part-II Old Course 14 How To Download JKPSC Account Clerk List 2026? The detailed notice regarding the Accounts Clerk Course (ACC), Subordinate Accounts Course Part I & II (SAC- I & II) Departmental Examination is available onthe official website. You can download the JKPSC Account Clerk List 2026 after following the steps given below- Step 1: Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission -jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, go to the What's New Section.

Step 3: Click on the link displaying as-Conduct of Accounts Clerk Course (ACC), Subordinate Accounts Course Part I , II (SAC Part I , II) Departmental Examination , 2025, Deficiency Notice thereof.

Step 4: You will get the desired pdf in a new window.

Step 5: Download or print the same for future reference.