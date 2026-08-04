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JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 518 Posts: Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 11:48 IST

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 notification out for a total of 518 posts across various departments. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of JKSSB. The application form will start from 10 September 2026. Check this article for complete details about eligibility and other details 

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 518 Posts: Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 518 Posts: Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points

  • JKSSB released Advt No. 08/2026 for 518 UT/Divisional/District Cadre posts.
  • The official notification for these vacancies was released on August 4, 2026.
  • Interested candidates can apply online from September 10 to October 9, 2026.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a new recruitment notice for UT, Divisional, and District Cadre posts across various departments (Advt No. 08 of 2026). A total of 518 vacancies are open for posts like Junior Pharmacist, Junior Staff Nurse, Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Lab Technician, and others. The notification was released on 04 August 2026 (Today). Interested candidates can apply online from 10 September and continue till 9 October 2026. Read this article to know about its eligibility, selection process, and other details.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information related to JKSSB Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post Name 

Junior Pharmacist, Junior Staff Nurse, Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Lab Technician, and others 

Advertisment No. 

08 of 2026

Notification Date 

4 August 2026 (Today)

Application Mode

Online 

Application Start Date 

10 September 2026

Application Last Date

9 October 2026

Official website 

jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Notification 

The JKSSB will start the online application process for Recruitment 2026 on 10 August, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 518 posts. Candidates are advised to carefully check the Recruitment notification. This notification will provide basic information about vacancies and the recruitment agency. 

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Official Notification

Check Here

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates can check the Post-wise eligibility criteria for JKSSB Recruitment 2026 before applying to avoid cancellation of applications at the time of submission.

Educational Qualification (Post-wise)

  • Junior Pharmacist: 10+2 with Science and a Degree/Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognised institute

  • Junior Staff Nurse: Matric or above with Science and a Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery

  • Horticulture Technician Grade-IV: 10+2 with one year Basic Horticulture training

  • Junior Lab Technician: Matric or above with a two-year diploma in Lab Technician course, or a degree in Lab Technology

  • Junior Laboratory Assistant (Higher Education Dept.): Graduate with Science, preference to those with PG Diploma in a professional Lab course

Age Limit

Category

Maximum age 

Open Merit (OM)

40 years

SC/ST-1/ST-2/RBA/ALC-IB/EWS/OBC

43 years

Physically Challenged Person 

42 years

Other Conditions

  • Candidates must be domicile holders of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir with a valid Domicile Certificate.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026  Application Fee

  • Application Fee is Rs. 600 (General/OBC); Rs. 500 for SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD candidates

  • Fee is payable online only (Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card); once paid, it is non-refundable

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details

JKSSB has announced this recruitment to fill a total of 518 posts, including Junior Pharmacist, Junior Staff Nurse, Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Lab Technician across various departments. Check the district-wise vacancy details table below:

Post Name

Districts Covered

Total Vacancies

Junior Pharmacist

Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora

211

Junior Staff Nurse

Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam

48

Horticulture Technician Grade-IV

Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Rajouri, Poonch, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara

43

Junior Lab Technician

Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora

40

FMPHW

Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora

46

Junior Laboratory Assistant

Div. Kashmir, Div. Jammu

48

MMPHW

Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora

19

Junior Ophthalmic Technician

Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Bandipora

17

Health Educator

Div. Kashmir

15

Sanitary Inspector

Div. Kashmir

14

Junior Theatre Technician

Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla

10

Supervisor

UT

3

Senior Canning Attendant

Div. Kashmir

1

Para Medical Assistant

Bandipora

1

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Selection Process

Candidates must check the complete selection process for JKSSB Recruitment 2026 given below:

  • Selection is based purely on merit scored in a Written/OMR Examination (Objective Type, Multiple Choice Questions, in English only)

  • Negative marking: 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer

  • Exam date and centre will be notified separately on jkssb.nic.in

  • Shortlisted candidates must appear for Document Verification with original certificates

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 23:16 IST

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