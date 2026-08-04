JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 518 Posts: Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a new recruitment notice for UT, Divisional, and District Cadre posts across various departments (Advt No. 08 of 2026). A total of 518 vacancies are open for posts like Junior Pharmacist, Junior Staff Nurse, Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Lab Technician, and others. The notification was released on 04 August 2026 (Today). Interested candidates can apply online from 10 September and continue till 9 October 2026. Read this article to know about its eligibility, selection process, and other details.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information related to JKSSB Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: