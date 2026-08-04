JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 518 Posts: Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
JKSSB Recruitment 2026 notification out for a total of 518 posts across various departments. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of JKSSB. The application form will start from 10 September 2026. Check this article for complete details about eligibility and other details
Key Points
- JKSSB released Advt No. 08/2026 for 518 UT/Divisional/District Cadre posts.
- The official notification for these vacancies was released on August 4, 2026.
- Interested candidates can apply online from September 10 to October 9, 2026.
JKSSB Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a new recruitment notice for UT, Divisional, and District Cadre posts across various departments (Advt No. 08 of 2026). A total of 518 vacancies are open for posts like Junior Pharmacist, Junior Staff Nurse, Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Lab Technician, and others. The notification was released on 04 August 2026 (Today). Interested candidates can apply online from 10 September and continue till 9 October 2026. Read this article to know about its eligibility, selection process, and other details.
JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to JKSSB Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Post Name
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Junior Pharmacist, Junior Staff Nurse, Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Lab Technician, and others
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Advertisment No.
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08 of 2026
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Notification Date
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4 August 2026 (Today)
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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10 September 2026
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Application Last Date
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9 October 2026
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Official website
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jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Notification
The JKSSB will start the online application process for Recruitment 2026 on 10 August, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 518 posts. Candidates are advised to carefully check the Recruitment notification. This notification will provide basic information about vacancies and the recruitment agency.
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JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates can check the Post-wise eligibility criteria for JKSSB Recruitment 2026 before applying to avoid cancellation of applications at the time of submission.
Educational Qualification (Post-wise)
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Junior Pharmacist: 10+2 with Science and a Degree/Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognised institute
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Junior Staff Nurse: Matric or above with Science and a Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery
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Horticulture Technician Grade-IV: 10+2 with one year Basic Horticulture training
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Junior Lab Technician: Matric or above with a two-year diploma in Lab Technician course, or a degree in Lab Technology
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Junior Laboratory Assistant (Higher Education Dept.): Graduate with Science, preference to those with PG Diploma in a professional Lab course
Age Limit
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Category
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Maximum age
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Open Merit (OM)
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40 years
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SC/ST-1/ST-2/RBA/ALC-IB/EWS/OBC
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43 years
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Physically Challenged Person
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42 years
Other Conditions
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Candidates must be domicile holders of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir with a valid Domicile Certificate.
JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
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Application Fee is Rs. 600 (General/OBC); Rs. 500 for SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD candidates
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Fee is payable online only (Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card); once paid, it is non-refundable
JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
JKSSB has announced this recruitment to fill a total of 518 posts, including Junior Pharmacist, Junior Staff Nurse, Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Lab Technician across various departments. Check the district-wise vacancy details table below:
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Post Name
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Districts Covered
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Total Vacancies
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Junior Pharmacist
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Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora
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211
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Junior Staff Nurse
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Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam
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48
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Horticulture Technician Grade-IV
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Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Rajouri, Poonch, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara
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43
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Junior Lab Technician
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Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora
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40
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FMPHW
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Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora
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46
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Junior Laboratory Assistant
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Div. Kashmir, Div. Jammu
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48
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MMPHW
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Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora
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19
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Junior Ophthalmic Technician
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Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Bandipora
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17
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Health Educator
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Div. Kashmir
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15
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Sanitary Inspector
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Div. Kashmir
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14
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Junior Theatre Technician
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Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla
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10
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Supervisor
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UT
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3
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Senior Canning Attendant
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Div. Kashmir
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1
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Para Medical Assistant
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Bandipora
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1
JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Candidates must check the complete selection process for JKSSB Recruitment 2026 given below:
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Selection is based purely on merit scored in a Written/OMR Examination (Objective Type, Multiple Choice Questions, in English only)
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Negative marking: 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer
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Exam date and centre will be notified separately on jkssb.nic.in
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Shortlisted candidates must appear for Document Verification with original certificates
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com