KEA Karnataka Police Civil Constable Answer Key 2026 OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Raise Objection Till Aug 6
KEA Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for Civil Police Constable on its official website. The examination authority has released the response sheet and also the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Aug 06, is the last date to raise objections. Check all details here.
KEA Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)has commenced the online raise objections process for KEA Constable Answer Key 2026 at its official website. The last date for raising objections through online mode is August 06, 2026. Earlier the Authority has released the KEA Constable Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Civil Police Constable on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the KEA has released the response sheet and raised an objection link for the same. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the provisional answer key through the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Civil Police Constable Exam Key Answer PDF Download Link
The KEA will soon release the KEA Answer Key 2026 for Civil Police Constable posts on its official website-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority will upload the response sheet and process to raise an objection link. Candidates will be able to download the answer key through the link at the official website. However you can download the same directly through the link given below-
|KEA Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
#CivilPoliceRecruitment:— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) August 3, 2026
ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2ರಂದು ನಡೆದ ಸಿವಿಲ್ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಕಾನ್ಸ್ಟೇಬಲ್ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಕೀ ಉತ್ತರಗಳನ್ನು #KEA ವೆಬ್ ಸೈಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಈ ಕೀ ಉತ್ತರಗಳಿಗೆ ಏನಾದರೂ ಆಕ್ಷೇಪಣೆಗಳು ಇದ್ದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 6ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 10.30ರೊಳಗೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಬೇಕು.
ವಿವರಗಳಿಗೆ ವೆಬ್ ಸೈಟ್ ನೋಡಿ.
-ಹೆಚ್.ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ ಐಎಎಸ್… pic.twitter.com/oGqLoMp0oT
KEA Answer Key 2026 Steps to Raise Objection
The Commission has uploaded the answer key for Civil Police Constable on its official website with a process to raise objections for the same. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. The last date for raising objections through online mode is August 06, 2026.
Provisional vs Final Answer Key
The Civil Police Constable recruitment drive is one of the much awaited exams conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) across the state. A total of 3991 Civil Police Constable vacancies are to be filled for Male and Female within the Karnataka State Police Department. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on August 02, should note that initially the KEA will release the Provisional answer key with option to raise objections, if any. All the objections raised by the candidates will be addressed by the expert panel and then the Authority will release the final or model answer key for the same. Candidates should note that the final or model answer key once released by the KEA can't be challenged at any cost and candidates will have to accept the same.
KEA Answer Key 2026 Release Date
However the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Civil Police Constable. As per the general practices, the answer key will be available to download soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to be ready and visit the official website regularly for latest update in this regard. Once release, you will get her the answer key download link here.
How to Download KEA Constable Answer Key 2026?
To download the KEA Answer Key 2026 for the Civil Police Constable candidates should follow the given steps:
- Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Click on the "Objection link for provisional key answers."
- A new page, the KEA Provisional Answer Key Objection Portal, will open.
- Input your application number or registration number.
- Enter the first four characters of your name and your date of birth.
- Select the exam type and enter the displayed captcha code.
- Click the login button.
- Now review and follow the guidelines.
Why is the KEA Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Important?
The KEA 2026 answer key for the Civil Police Constable is an official document released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) shortly after the exam. It contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the examination. Using the KEA Answer Key 2026, candidates can:
- Transparency: It ensures fair evaluation by allowing candidates to cross-verify.
- Score Estimation: Helps in calculating tentative scores before results.
- Objection Process: Candidates can challenge errors in the provisional key.
- Preparation Analysis: Aspirants can identify areas of strength and weakness.
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