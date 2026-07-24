MH SET Exam Date 2026: Check Maharashtra SET Revised Date, Shift Timings & Exam Pattern

Key Points MH SET 2026 exam postponed from 26 July to 27 September 2026.

Postponement due to heavy rains affecting application submissions.

SPPU conducts MH SET for Assistant Professor eligibility in Maharashtra & Goa.

MH SET Exam Date 2026: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the new exam date for the 41st edition of Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on 26 July 2026 and now the date has been postponed to 27 September 2026. The MH SET is a state-level eligibility test which is conducted to determine the eligibility of the participating candidates for Assistant Professor positions in the colleges and universities in the state of Maharashtra & Goa. The MH SET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2, which is the general teaching & research aptitude and subject-specific papers, respectively. The exam will be conducted in offline mode in two shifts in a single day. MH SET Exam Date 2026 Highlights The State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship will be conducted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Savitribai Phule Pune University Exam Name 41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 Exam Mode Offline Papers Two Purpose To determine eligibility for Assistant Professorship Exam Date 27 September 2026 Official Website setexam.unipune.ac.in MH SET Revised Exam Date 2026 The MH SET was previously scheduled to be held on 26 July 2026, as per the official notification released on the university’s website, setexam.unipune.ac.in. The online application window was also extended from 13 July to 23 July with late fee submission. This has been done after receiving requests from the candidates that they were unable to fill the application forms due to heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra. MH SET Shift Timings 2026

The MH SET exam involves two papers, which are conducted on the same day in two shifts. Shift 1 includes the conduct of Paper 1 and Paper 2 is conducted in shift 2, as have been generally seen. Check the shift timings here: Paper Shift Timing Duration Paper 1 10:00 am to 11:00 am 1 hour Paper 2 11:30 am to 01:30 pm 2 hours MH SET Exam Pattern 2026 Paper 1 is conducted to assess the teaching & research aptitude of the candidate. It is primarily designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Paper 1 shall consist of 50 objective type questions, where each question carries 2 marks. Paper 2 shall consist of 100 MCQs, (except mathematical science) based on the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry two marks. In Mathematical Science, a student has to attempt all questions (100) either from Sections I & II or from Sections I & III only. The OMR sheets with questions attempted from both sections viz., II & III, will be rejected.