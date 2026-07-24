MH SET Exam Date 2026: Check Maharashtra SET Revised Date, Shift Timings & Exam Pattern
MH SET Exam Date 2026: The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 is going to be conducted on 27 September 2026. The information has been uploaded on the Savitribai Phule Pune University's website, which is the body responsible for the examination. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check the details in this article.
Key Points
- MH SET 2026 exam postponed from 26 July to 27 September 2026.
- Postponement due to heavy rains affecting application submissions.
- SPPU conducts MH SET for Assistant Professor eligibility in Maharashtra & Goa.
MH SET Exam Date 2026: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the new exam date for the 41st edition of Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on 26 July 2026 and now the date has been postponed to 27 September 2026. The MH SET is a state-level eligibility test which is conducted to determine the eligibility of the participating candidates for Assistant Professor positions in the colleges and universities in the state of Maharashtra & Goa. The MH SET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2, which is the general teaching & research aptitude and subject-specific papers, respectively. The exam will be conducted in offline mode in two shifts in a single day.
MH SET Exam Date 2026 Highlights
The State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship will be conducted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Savitribai Phule Pune University
|
Exam Name
|
41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Papers
|
Two
|
Purpose
|
To determine eligibility for Assistant Professorship
|
Exam Date
|
27 September 2026
|
Official Website
|
setexam.unipune.ac.in
MH SET Revised Exam Date 2026
The MH SET was previously scheduled to be held on 26 July 2026, as per the official notification released on the university’s website, setexam.unipune.ac.in. The online application window was also extended from 13 July to 23 July with late fee submission. This has been done after receiving requests from the candidates that they were unable to fill the application forms due to heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra.
MH SET Shift Timings 2026
The MH SET exam involves two papers, which are conducted on the same day in two shifts. Shift 1 includes the conduct of Paper 1 and Paper 2 is conducted in shift 2, as have been generally seen. Check the shift timings here:
|
Paper
|
Shift Timing
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
10:00 am to 11:00 am
|
1 hour
|
Paper 2
|
11:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
2 hours
MH SET Exam Pattern 2026
Paper 1 is conducted to assess the teaching & research aptitude of the candidate. It is primarily designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Paper 1 shall consist of 50 objective type questions, where each question carries 2 marks. Paper 2 shall consist of 100 MCQs, (except mathematical science) based on the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry two marks. In Mathematical Science, a student has to attempt all questions (100) either from Sections I & II or from Sections I & III only. The OMR sheets with questions attempted from both sections viz., II & III, will be rejected.
|
Session
|
Paper
|
No. of Questions
|
Max. Marks
|
First
|
1
|
50
|
100
|
Second
|
2
|
100
|
200
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.