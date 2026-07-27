MH SET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Syllabus PDF Here
MH SET Syllabus 2026: The MH SET Syllabus is an important document which the candidates must download to kickstart their preparation. The MH SET 2026 is around the corner and the candidates should download the syllabus and start preparing now. The candidates can download the MH SET Paper 1 and Paper 2 syllabus from this article.
Key Points
- The 41st MH SET 2026 exam will be conducted by SPPU on 29 September 2026.
- MH SET 2026 features two objective papers (Paper 1 & 2) with no negative marking.
- The syllabus for 32 subjects is available on setexam.unipune.ac.in for download.
MH SET Syllabus 2026: The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) is going to be held on 29 September 2026 in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is the body responsible to conduct the 41st edition of MH SET 2026. The candidates who have applied for the MH SET 2026 should gear up their preparation levels and start to focus on dedicated study now. Although, a little time is left for the examination, the candidates can still try and achieve their desired goals. Start by downloading the MH SET syllabus and go through it completely to understand it and make a study plan accordingly. The MH SET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 (General Teaching & Research Aptitude) and Paper 2 (Subject-Specific). The candidates can apply from a total of 32 subjects and the syllabus can be downloaded from the official website of SPPU at setexam.unipune.ac.in.
MH SET Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The 41st MH SET 2026 is going to be conducted by the SPPU on 29 September and the candidates who haven’t yet started their preparation are highly recommended to download the syllabus and start preparing now. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
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Exam Name
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Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET)
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Edition
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41st
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Purpose
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To determine the eligibility of the candidates for Assistant Professorship
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Papers
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Paper 1 and Paper 2
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29 September 2026
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Official Website
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setexam.unipune.ac.in
Download MH SET Previous Year Papers
MH SET Exam Pattern 2026
The MH SET exam pattern is important to be understood by the candidates to prepare more diligently. The exam pattern consists of the types of questions, marking scheme, number of questions, negative marking, etc. MH SET Paper 1 consists of 50 MCQs for a total of 100 marks and Paper 2 consists of 100 MCQs for a total of 200 marks. This means that each question carries +2 marks and there is no provision for negative marking.
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Session
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Paper
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No. of Questions
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Max. Marks
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First
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1
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50
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100
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Second
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2
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100
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200
MH SET Syllabus 2026 Download PDF
The MH SET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers are objective in nature and the syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 is based on the UGC NET lines.
Download MH SET Paper 1 Syllabus
The MH SET Paper 1 is based on General Teaching & Research Aptitude. Candidates can download the syllabus through the direct link provided here:
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MH SET Paper 1 Syllabus 2026
Download MH SET Paper 2 Syllabus
The MH SET Paper 2 consists of 32 subjects and the candidates have to choose one subject among these 32. Download the subject-wise Paper 2 syllabus here.
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Subject
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Syllabus
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Marathi
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Hindi
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English
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Sanskrit
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Urdu
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History
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Economics
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Philosophy
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Psychology
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Sociology
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Political Science
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Defence & Strategic Studies
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Home Science
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Library & Information Science
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Journalism & Mass Communication
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Social Work
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Public Administration
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Mathematical Sciences
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Environmental Sciences
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Physics
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Chemical Sciences
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Life Sciences
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Earth & Atmospheric Sciences
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Geography
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Computer Science & Applications
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Electronic Science
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Forensic Science
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Commerce
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Management
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Law
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Education
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Physical Education
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.