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MH SET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Syllabus PDF Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 12:28 IST

MH SET Syllabus 2026: The MH SET Syllabus is an important document which the candidates must download to kickstart their preparation. The MH SET 2026 is around the corner and the candidates should download the syllabus and start preparing now. The candidates can download the MH SET Paper 1 and Paper 2 syllabus from this article.

MH SET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Syllabus PDF Here
MH SET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Syllabus PDF Here

Key Points

  • The 41st MH SET 2026 exam will be conducted by SPPU on 29 September 2026.
  • MH SET 2026 features two objective papers (Paper 1 & 2) with no negative marking.
  • The syllabus for 32 subjects is available on setexam.unipune.ac.in for download.

MH SET Syllabus 2026: The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) is going to be held on 29 September 2026 in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is the body responsible to conduct the 41st edition of MH SET 2026. The candidates who have applied for the MH SET 2026 should gear up their preparation levels and start to focus on dedicated study now. Although, a little time is left for the examination, the candidates can still try and achieve their desired goals. Start by downloading the MH SET syllabus and go through it completely to understand it and make a study plan accordingly. The MH SET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 (General Teaching & Research Aptitude) and Paper 2 (Subject-Specific). The candidates can apply from a total of 32 subjects and the syllabus can be downloaded from the official website of SPPU at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

MH SET Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The 41st MH SET 2026 is going to be conducted by the SPPU on 29 September and the candidates who haven’t yet started their preparation are highly recommended to download the syllabus and start preparing now. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)

Exam Name

Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET)

Edition

41st

Purpose

To determine the eligibility of the candidates for Assistant Professorship

Papers

Paper 1 and Paper 2

Exam Date

29 September 2026

Official Website

setexam.unipune.ac.in

Download MH SET Previous Year Papers

MH SET Exam Pattern 2026

The MH SET exam pattern is important to be understood by the candidates to prepare more diligently. The exam pattern consists of the types of questions, marking scheme, number of questions, negative marking, etc. MH SET Paper 1 consists of 50 MCQs for a total of 100 marks and Paper 2 consists of 100 MCQs for a total of 200 marks. This means that each question carries +2 marks and there is no provision for negative marking.

Session

Paper

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

First

1

50

100

Second

2

100

200

MH SET Syllabus 2026 Download PDF

The MH SET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers are objective in nature and the syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 is based on the UGC NET lines.

Download MH SET Paper 1 Syllabus

The MH SET Paper 1 is based on General Teaching & Research Aptitude. Candidates can download the syllabus through the direct link provided here:

MH SET Paper 1 Syllabus 2026

Download PDF

Download MH SET Paper 2 Syllabus

The MH SET Paper 2 consists of 32 subjects and the candidates have to choose one subject among these 32. Download the subject-wise Paper 2 syllabus here. 

Subject

Syllabus

Marathi

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

History

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Philosophy

Download PDF

Psychology

Download PDF

Sociology

Download PDF

Political Science

Download PDF

Defence & Strategic Studies

Download PDF

Home Science

Download PDF

Library & Information Science

Download PDF

Journalism & Mass Communication

Download PDF

Social Work

Download PDF

Public Administration

Download PDF

Mathematical Sciences

Download PDF

Environmental Sciences

Download PDF

Physics

Download PDF

Chemical Sciences

Download PDF

Life Sciences

Download PDF

Earth & Atmospheric Sciences

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Computer Science & Applications 

Download PDF

Electronic Science

Download PDF

Forensic Science

Download PDF

Commerce

Download PDF

Management

Download PDF

Law

Download PDF

Education

Download PDF

Physical Education

Download PDF

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 12:28 IST

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