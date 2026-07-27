MH SET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Syllabus PDF Here

Key Points The 41st MH SET 2026 exam will be conducted by SPPU on 29 September 2026.

MH SET 2026 features two objective papers (Paper 1 & 2) with no negative marking.

The syllabus for 32 subjects is available on setexam.unipune.ac.in for download.

MH SET Syllabus 2026: The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) is going to be held on 29 September 2026 in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is the body responsible to conduct the 41st edition of MH SET 2026. The candidates who have applied for the MH SET 2026 should gear up their preparation levels and start to focus on dedicated study now. Although, a little time is left for the examination, the candidates can still try and achieve their desired goals. Start by downloading the MH SET syllabus and go through it completely to understand it and make a study plan accordingly. The MH SET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 (General Teaching & Research Aptitude) and Paper 2 (Subject-Specific). The candidates can apply from a total of 32 subjects and the syllabus can be downloaded from the official website of SPPU at setexam.unipune.ac.in.