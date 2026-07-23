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MH SET Previous Year Papers: Download Last 5 Years Paper 1 and Paper 2 Question Paper PDFs

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 13:54 IST

MH SET Previous Year Papers: The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) is scheduled to be held on 27 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the MH SET 2026 must be in their final stages of the preparation. To gear up the preparation levels, candidates should download the MH SE previous year questions papers and start practicing them. Download MH SET previous year papers from this article.

MH SET Previous Year Papers: Download Last 5 Years Paper 1 and Paper 2 Question Paper PDFs
MH SET Previous Year Papers: Download Last 5 Years Paper 1 and Paper 2 Question Paper PDFs

Key Points

  • The Savitribai Phule Pune University will conduct MH SET 2026 on 27 September.
  • MH SET determines Assistant Professor eligibility via two papers (General & Subject-Specific).
  • Previous year papers for 2021-2025 are available to aid exam preparation.

MH SET Previous Year Papers: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct the MH SET 2026 on 27 September. The exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 (General Teaching & Research Aptitude) and Paper 2 (Subject-Specific). The candidates who are planning to appear for the MH SET examination must start practising the full length mock test to strengthen their preparation. The most important resource in the preparation is previous year papers. The previous year papers are a vital resource to enhance the preparation. Analysing the previous year papers will help the candidates to understand the recurring topics, question framing style, importance of particular topics, weightage given to each topic, etc. This makes the preparation much easier. It is advisable to the candidates to at least practise from last 5 years PYQs. These contain all the latest trends and patterns of the exam. To help the candidates, we have provided the PYQs for the year 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021. Download them and start practising now.

MH SET Previous Year Papers Highlights

The MH SET exam is being conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra & Goa. The exam is going to be conducted on 27 September 2026. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Exam Name

41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET)

Purpose

To determine the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra & Goa.

Exam Mode

Offline

No. of Papers

Two

Exam Date

27 September

Official Website

setexam.unipune.ac.in

MH SET Previous Year Question Paper 2025

The MH SET 2025 was conducted on 15 June 2025. The candidates are advised to start with the latest previous year paper to elevate their preparation. Download the Paper 1 and Paper 2 questions paper pdf here.

MH SET Paper 1 Question Paper 2025

MH SET Paper 1 2025

Download PDF

MH SET Paper 2 Question Paper 2025

MH SET Paper 2 consists of a total of 32 subjects. The candidates can download the subject-wise question paper pdf here.

Subject

Question Paper

Marathi

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

History

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Philosophy

Download PDF

Psychology

Download PDF

Sociology

Download PDF

Political Science

Download PDF

Defence & Strategic Studies

Download PDF

Home Science

Download PDF

Library & Information Science

Download PDF

Journalism & Mass Communication

Download PDF

Social Work

Download PDF

Public Administration

Download PDF

Mathematical Sciences

Download PDF

Environmental Sciences

Download PDF

Physics

Download PDF

Chemical Sciences

Download PDF

Life Sciences

Download PDF

Earth & Atmospheric Sciences

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Computer Science & Applications 

Download PDF

Electronic Science

Download PDF

Forensic Science

Download PDF

Commerce

Download PDF

Management

Download PDF

Law

Download PDF

Education

Download PDF

Physical Education

Download PDF

MH SET Previous Year Question Paper 2024

The MH SET 2024 was held 07 April 2024 and the candidates can download the MH SET Paper 1 and Paper 2 question papers from the links provided here.

MH SET Paper 1 Question Paper 2024

MH SET Paper 1 2024

Download PDF

MH SET Paper 2 Question Paper 2024

MH SET Paper 2 consists of a total of 32 subjects. The candidates can download the subject-wise question paper pdf here.

Subject

Question Paper

Marathi

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

History

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Philosophy

Download PDF

Psychology

Download PDF

Sociology

Download PDF

Political Science

Download PDF

Defence & Strategic Studies

Download PDF

Home Science

Download PDF

Library & Information Science

Download PDF

Journalism & Mass Communication

Download PDF

Social Work

Download PDF

Public Administration

Download PDF

Mathematical Sciences

Download PDF

Physics

Download PDF

Chemical Sciences

Download PDF

Life Sciences

Download PDF

Earth & Atmospheric Sciences

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Computer Science & Applications 

Download PDF

Electronic Science

Download PDF

Forensic Science

Download PDF

Commerce

Download PDF

Management

Download PDF

Law

Download PDF

Education

Download PDF

Physical Education

Download PDF

MH SET Previous Year Question Paper 2023

The Savitribai Phule Pune University conducted the MH SET examination for the 2023 cycle on 26 March 2023. The previous year question papers for the cycle 2023 have been provided here. Download them and use them to strengthen your preparation.

MH SET Paper 1 Question Paper 2023

MH SET Paper 1 2023

Download PDF

MH SET Paper 2 Question Paper 2024

The candidates can download the MH SET 2023 subject-wise question paper pdf here.

Subject

Question Paper

Marathi

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

History

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Philosophy

Download PDF

Psychology

Download PDF

Sociology

Download PDF

Political Science

Download PDF

Defence & Strategic Studies

Download PDF

Home Science

Download PDF

Library & Information Science

Download PDF

Journalism & Mass Communication

Download PDF

Social Work

Download PDF

Public Administration

Download PDF

Mathematical Sciences

Download PDF

Physics

Download PDF

Chemical Sciences

Download PDF

Life Sciences

Download PDF

Earth & Atmospheric Sciences

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Computer Science & Applications 

Download PDF

Electronic Science

Download PDF

Forensic Science

Download PDF

Commerce

Download PDF

Management

Download PDF

Law

Download PDF

Education

Download PDF

Physical Education

Download PDF

Benefits of Solving MH SET Previous Year Papers

There are many benefits associated with the solving of previous year papers. It is always suggested to the aspirants that the PYQs are a very important resource in their study material and they should utilise them properly to strengthen their preparation. Here are some of the benefits:

  • Familiarity with Exam Pattern: The previous year papers help in analysing the exam pattern i.e., what type of questions are being asked, question framing, questions structure, and other details.

  • Recurring Topics: By solving the previous year papers, one may come across various topics that have been repeated more than 1 time in the past years. The candidates should take extra caution on that topic and prepare them well.

  • Topics Weightage: When you solve the previous year papers, it becomes easier to look at the weightage given to the topics in these papers. Having familiarity with these topics will make you understand how much emphasis you should put on any topic of the syllabus.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 13:54 IST

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