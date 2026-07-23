MH SET Previous Year Papers: Download Last 5 Years Paper 1 and Paper 2 Question Paper PDFs
MH SET Previous Year Papers: The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) is scheduled to be held on 27 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the MH SET 2026 must be in their final stages of the preparation. To gear up the preparation levels, candidates should download the MH SE previous year questions papers and start practicing them. Download MH SET previous year papers from this article.
Key Points
- The Savitribai Phule Pune University will conduct MH SET 2026 on 27 September.
- MH SET determines Assistant Professor eligibility via two papers (General & Subject-Specific).
- Previous year papers for 2021-2025 are available to aid exam preparation.
MH SET Previous Year Papers: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct the MH SET 2026 on 27 September. The exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 (General Teaching & Research Aptitude) and Paper 2 (Subject-Specific). The candidates who are planning to appear for the MH SET examination must start practising the full length mock test to strengthen their preparation. The most important resource in the preparation is previous year papers. The previous year papers are a vital resource to enhance the preparation. Analysing the previous year papers will help the candidates to understand the recurring topics, question framing style, importance of particular topics, weightage given to each topic, etc. This makes the preparation much easier. It is advisable to the candidates to at least practise from last 5 years PYQs. These contain all the latest trends and patterns of the exam. To help the candidates, we have provided the PYQs for the year 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021. Download them and start practising now.
MH SET Previous Year Papers Highlights
The MH SET exam is being conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra & Goa. The exam is going to be conducted on 27 September 2026. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Savitribai Phule Pune University
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Exam Name
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41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET)
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Purpose
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To determine the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra & Goa.
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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No. of Papers
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Two
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Exam Date
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27 September
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Official Website
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setexam.unipune.ac.in
MH SET Previous Year Question Paper 2025
The MH SET 2025 was conducted on 15 June 2025. The candidates are advised to start with the latest previous year paper to elevate their preparation. Download the Paper 1 and Paper 2 questions paper pdf here.
MH SET Paper 1 Question Paper 2025
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MH SET Paper 1 2025
MH SET Paper 2 Question Paper 2025
MH SET Paper 2 consists of a total of 32 subjects. The candidates can download the subject-wise question paper pdf here.
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Subject
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Question Paper
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Marathi
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Hindi
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English
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Sanskrit
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Urdu
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History
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Economics
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Philosophy
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Psychology
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Sociology
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Political Science
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Defence & Strategic Studies
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Home Science
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Library & Information Science
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Journalism & Mass Communication
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Social Work
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Public Administration
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Mathematical Sciences
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Environmental Sciences
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Physics
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Chemical Sciences
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Download PDF
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Life Sciences
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Download PDF
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Earth & Atmospheric Sciences
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Download PDF
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Geography
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Download PDF
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Computer Science & Applications
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Download PDF
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Electronic Science
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Download PDF
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Forensic Science
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Download PDF
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Commerce
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Download PDF
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Management
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Download PDF
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Law
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Download PDF
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Education
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Download PDF
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Physical Education
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Download PDF
MH SET Previous Year Question Paper 2024
The MH SET 2024 was held 07 April 2024 and the candidates can download the MH SET Paper 1 and Paper 2 question papers from the links provided here.
MH SET Paper 1 Question Paper 2024
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MH SET Paper 1 2024
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Download PDF
MH SET Paper 2 Question Paper 2024
MH SET Paper 2 consists of a total of 32 subjects. The candidates can download the subject-wise question paper pdf here.
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Subject
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Question Paper
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Marathi
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Download PDF
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Hindi
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Download PDF
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English
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Download PDF
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Sanskrit
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Download PDF
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Urdu
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Download PDF
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History
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Download PDF
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Economics
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Download PDF
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Philosophy
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Download PDF
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Psychology
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Download PDF
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Sociology
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Download PDF
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Political Science
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Download PDF
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Defence & Strategic Studies
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Download PDF
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Home Science
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Download PDF
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Library & Information Science
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Download PDF
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Journalism & Mass Communication
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Download PDF
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Social Work
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Download PDF
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Public Administration
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Download PDF
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Mathematical Sciences
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Download PDF
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Physics
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Download PDF
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Chemical Sciences
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Download PDF
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Life Sciences
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Download PDF
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Earth & Atmospheric Sciences
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Download PDF
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Geography
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Download PDF
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Computer Science & Applications
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Download PDF
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Electronic Science
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Download PDF
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Forensic Science
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Download PDF
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Commerce
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Download PDF
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Management
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Download PDF
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Law
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Download PDF
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Education
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Download PDF
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Physical Education
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Download PDF
MH SET Previous Year Question Paper 2023
The Savitribai Phule Pune University conducted the MH SET examination for the 2023 cycle on 26 March 2023. The previous year question papers for the cycle 2023 have been provided here. Download them and use them to strengthen your preparation.
MH SET Paper 1 Question Paper 2023
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MH SET Paper 1 2023
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Download PDF
MH SET Paper 2 Question Paper 2024
The candidates can download the MH SET 2023 subject-wise question paper pdf here.
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Subject
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Question Paper
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Marathi
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Download PDF
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Hindi
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Download PDF
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English
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Download PDF
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Sanskrit
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Download PDF
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Urdu
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Download PDF
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History
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Download PDF
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Economics
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Download PDF
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Philosophy
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Download PDF
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Psychology
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Download PDF
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Sociology
|
Download PDF
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Political Science
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Download PDF
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Defence & Strategic Studies
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Download PDF
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Home Science
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Download PDF
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Library & Information Science
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Download PDF
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Journalism & Mass Communication
|
Download PDF
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Social Work
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Download PDF
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Public Administration
|
Download PDF
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
Download PDF
|
Physics
|
Download PDF
|
Chemical Sciences
|
Download PDF
|
Life Sciences
|
Download PDF
|
Earth & Atmospheric Sciences
|
Download PDF
|
Geography
|
Download PDF
|
Computer Science & Applications
|
Download PDF
|
Electronic Science
|
Download PDF
|
Forensic Science
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Download PDF
|
Commerce
|
Download PDF
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Management
|
Download PDF
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Law
|
Download PDF
|
Education
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Download PDF
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Physical Education
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Download PDF
Benefits of Solving MH SET Previous Year Papers
There are many benefits associated with the solving of previous year papers. It is always suggested to the aspirants that the PYQs are a very important resource in their study material and they should utilise them properly to strengthen their preparation. Here are some of the benefits:
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Familiarity with Exam Pattern: The previous year papers help in analysing the exam pattern i.e., what type of questions are being asked, question framing, questions structure, and other details.
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Recurring Topics: By solving the previous year papers, one may come across various topics that have been repeated more than 1 time in the past years. The candidates should take extra caution on that topic and prepare them well.
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Topics Weightage: When you solve the previous year papers, it becomes easier to look at the weightage given to the topics in these papers. Having familiarity with these topics will make you understand how much emphasis you should put on any topic of the syllabus.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.