MH SET Previous Year Papers: Download Last 5 Years Paper 1 and Paper 2 Question Paper PDFs

Key Points The Savitribai Phule Pune University will conduct MH SET 2026 on 27 September.

MH SET determines Assistant Professor eligibility via two papers (General & Subject-Specific).

Previous year papers for 2021-2025 are available to aid exam preparation.

MH SET Previous Year Papers: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct the MH SET 2026 on 27 September. The exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 (General Teaching & Research Aptitude) and Paper 2 (Subject-Specific). The candidates who are planning to appear for the MH SET examination must start practising the full length mock test to strengthen their preparation. The most important resource in the preparation is previous year papers. The previous year papers are a vital resource to enhance the preparation. Analysing the previous year papers will help the candidates to understand the recurring topics, question framing style, importance of particular topics, weightage given to each topic, etc. This makes the preparation much easier. It is advisable to the candidates to at least practise from last 5 years PYQs. These contain all the latest trends and patterns of the exam. To help the candidates, we have provided the PYQs for the year 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021. Download them and start practising now.

MH SET Previous Year Papers Highlights The MH SET exam is being conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra & Goa. The exam is going to be conducted on 27 September 2026. Check the highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Authority Savitribai Phule Pune University Exam Name 41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) Purpose To determine the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra & Goa. Exam Mode Offline No. of Papers Two Exam Date 27 September Official Website setexam.unipune.ac.in MH SET Previous Year Question Paper 2025

MH SET Previous Year Question Paper 2024 The MH SET 2024 was held 07 April 2024 and the candidates can download the MH SET Paper 1 and Paper 2 question papers from the links provided here. MH SET Paper 1 Question Paper 2024 MH SET Paper 1 2024 Download PDF MH SET Paper 2 Question Paper 2024 MH SET Paper 2 consists of a total of 32 subjects. The candidates can download the subject-wise question paper pdf here. Subject Question Paper Marathi Download PDF Hindi Download PDF English Download PDF Sanskrit Download PDF Urdu Download PDF History Download PDF Economics Download PDF Philosophy Download PDF Psychology Download PDF Sociology Download PDF Political Science Download PDF Defence & Strategic Studies Download PDF Home Science Download PDF Library & Information Science Download PDF Journalism & Mass Communication Download PDF Social Work Download PDF Public Administration Download PDF Mathematical Sciences Download PDF Physics Download PDF Chemical Sciences Download PDF Life Sciences Download PDF Earth & Atmospheric Sciences Download PDF Geography Download PDF Computer Science & Applications Download PDF Electronic Science Download PDF Forensic Science Download PDF Commerce Download PDF Management Download PDF Law Download PDF Education Download PDF Physical Education Download PDF

MH SET Previous Year Question Paper 2023 The Savitribai Phule Pune University conducted the MH SET examination for the 2023 cycle on 26 March 2023. The previous year question papers for the cycle 2023 have been provided here. Download them and use them to strengthen your preparation. MH SET Paper 1 Question Paper 2023 MH SET Paper 1 2023 Download PDF MH SET Paper 2 Question Paper 2024 The candidates can download the MH SET 2023 subject-wise question paper pdf here. Subject Question Paper Marathi Download PDF Hindi Download PDF English Download PDF Sanskrit Download PDF Urdu Download PDF History Download PDF Economics Download PDF Philosophy Download PDF Psychology Download PDF Sociology Download PDF Political Science Download PDF Defence & Strategic Studies Download PDF Home Science Download PDF Library & Information Science Download PDF Journalism & Mass Communication Download PDF Social Work Download PDF Public Administration Download PDF Mathematical Sciences Download PDF Physics Download PDF Chemical Sciences Download PDF Life Sciences Download PDF Earth & Atmospheric Sciences Download PDF Geography Download PDF Computer Science & Applications Download PDF Electronic Science Download PDF Forensic Science Download PDF Commerce Download PDF Management Download PDF Law Download PDF Education Download PDF Physical Education Download PDF