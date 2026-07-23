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MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026: Check Course- & Category-Wise Closing Marks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 15:47 IST

The TNEA counselling 2026 for MIT Campus, Anna University, is underway, with Round 1 seat allotments on July 24. Candidates can use the previous year’s course-wise closing cutoffs for high-demand branches like CSE, ECE, and AI to assess their current admission prospects.

MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026
MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026

MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling 2026 is underway, and the Round 1 seat allotment will be done on July 24, 2026. The admissions to undergraduate B.E. and B.Tech programmes at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) campus will be done strictly on the basis of TNEA scores and class 12 marks. While the MIT Cutoff 2026 will be released shortly, candidates can check here the previous year's course and category closing cutoff marks.

MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026: Key Highlights

TNEA calculates marks out of 200. As per the previous year's data, in TNEA there is high demand of courses such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), etc. Check the table below for key highlights.

Parameter

Details

Institute Name

Madras Institute of Technology (MIT Campus, Anna University)

TNEA College Code

1004

Admission Basis

Class 12 Marks (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry)

Maximum Cutoff Score

200 Marks

Highest Cutoff Branch

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

Official Portal

tneaonline.org

MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026: Closing Marks

Candidates can check the course-wise closing marks for different categories. As per the data, CSE was the top preferred branch and closed at 199.5 for the OC category

Branch

OC

BC

BCM

SC

ST

COMPUTER SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

199.5

199

198.5

197

194.5

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND DATA SCIENCE (SS)

198.5

197.5

198

194.5

191.5

COMPUTER SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING (SS)

198.5

198

198

196

191.5

ELECTRONICS AND COMMUNICATION ENGINEERING

198.5

198

198.5

194.5

-

ELECTRONICS AND COMMUNICATION ENGINEERING (SS)

198

197.5

196.5

194

193.5

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (SS)

198

197.5

197

193.5

190

AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING

196.5

194.5

194

190

189

ELECTRONICS AND INSTRUMENTATION ENGINEERING

196.5

196

195

191

-

ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION (SS)

196.5

195.5

196

190

-

AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING

193.5

191

189

184.5

174.5

PRODUCTION ENGINEERING

190.5

187.5

188.5

182

173

RUBBER AND PLASTIC TECHNOLOGY

183

179

180.5

174

-

MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Expected Cutoff 2026

We have analysed the previous year's data and provided the expected category-wise cutoff marks for top courses such as CSE and ECE. Candidates can check the details below.
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

  • OC: 197.0 – 198.5
  • BC: 194.0 – 196.0
  • BCM: 191.0 – 193.0
  • SC: 172.0 – 177.0
  • ST: 150.0 – 158.0

Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE)

  • OC: 193.5 – 195.5
  • BC: 189.5 – 192.0
  • BCM: 187.0 – 189.0
  • SC: 166.0 – 171.0

ST: 144.0 – 152.0

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 15:47 IST

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