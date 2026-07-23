MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026: Check Course- & Category-Wise Closing Marks

MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling 2026 is underway, and the Round 1 seat allotment will be done on July 24, 2026. The admissions to undergraduate B.E. and B.Tech programmes at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) campus will be done strictly on the basis of TNEA scores and class 12 marks. While the MIT Cutoff 2026 will be released shortly, candidates can check here the previous year's course and category closing cutoff marks.

MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026: Key Highlights

TNEA calculates marks out of 200. As per the previous year's data, in TNEA there is high demand of courses such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), etc. Check the table below for key highlights.