MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026: Check Course- & Category-Wise Closing Marks
The TNEA counselling 2026 for MIT Campus, Anna University, is underway, with Round 1 seat allotments on July 24. Candidates can use the previous year’s course-wise closing cutoffs for high-demand branches like CSE, ECE, and AI to assess their current admission prospects.
MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling 2026 is underway, and the Round 1 seat allotment will be done on July 24, 2026. The admissions to undergraduate B.E. and B.Tech programmes at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) campus will be done strictly on the basis of TNEA scores and class 12 marks. While the MIT Cutoff 2026 will be released shortly, candidates can check here the previous year's course and category closing cutoff marks.
MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026: Key Highlights
TNEA calculates marks out of 200. As per the previous year's data, in TNEA there is high demand of courses such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), etc. Check the table below for key highlights.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Institute Name
|
Madras Institute of Technology (MIT Campus, Anna University)
|
TNEA College Code
|
1004
|
Admission Basis
|
Class 12 Marks (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry)
|
Maximum Cutoff Score
|
200 Marks
|
Highest Cutoff Branch
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
Official Portal
MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Cutoff 2026: Closing Marks
Candidates can check the course-wise closing marks for different categories. As per the data, CSE was the top preferred branch and closed at 199.5 for the OC category
|
Branch
|
OC
|
BC
|
BCM
|
SC
|
ST
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
|
199.5
|
199
|
198.5
|
197
|
194.5
|
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND DATA SCIENCE (SS)
|
198.5
|
197.5
|
198
|
194.5
|
191.5
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING (SS)
|
198.5
|
198
|
198
|
196
|
191.5
|
ELECTRONICS AND COMMUNICATION ENGINEERING
|
198.5
|
198
|
198.5
|
194.5
|
-
|
ELECTRONICS AND COMMUNICATION ENGINEERING (SS)
|
198
|
197.5
|
196.5
|
194
|
193.5
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (SS)
|
198
|
197.5
|
197
|
193.5
|
190
|
AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING
|
196.5
|
194.5
|
194
|
190
|
189
|
ELECTRONICS AND INSTRUMENTATION ENGINEERING
|
196.5
|
196
|
195
|
191
|
-
|
ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION (SS)
|
196.5
|
195.5
|
196
|
190
|
-
|
AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING
|
193.5
|
191
|
189
|
184.5
|
174.5
|
PRODUCTION ENGINEERING
|
190.5
|
187.5
|
188.5
|
182
|
173
|
RUBBER AND PLASTIC TECHNOLOGY
|
183
|
179
|
180.5
|
174
|
-
MIT Campus Chennai TNEA Expected Cutoff 2026
We have analysed the previous year's data and provided the expected category-wise cutoff marks for top courses such as CSE and ECE. Candidates can check the details below.
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
- OC: 197.0 – 198.5
- BC: 194.0 – 196.0
- BCM: 191.0 – 193.0
- SC: 172.0 – 177.0
- ST: 150.0 – 158.0
Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE)
- OC: 193.5 – 195.5
- BC: 189.5 – 192.0
- BCM: 187.0 – 189.0
- SC: 166.0 – 171.0
ST: 144.0 – 152.0
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