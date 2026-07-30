MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply - Direct Link Here
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 application is closing today, on 10 August 2026, for a total of 5,707 posts. Interested candidate must complete their application form online at mpsc.gov.in before the last date.
Key Points
- Application process for MPSC Group C 2026 closes today, August 10, 2026.
- A total of 5,707 revised Group C posts are available for MPSC Recruitment 2026.
- The MPSC Group C 2026 Prelims exam is scheduled for October 25, 2026.
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission Recruitment 2026 application process closing today, 10 August 2026, giving applicants a last chance to apply for a total of 5,707 revised Group C posts. Candidates can apply online on the official website of the MPSC, mpsc.gov.in, before the application deadline. The application process started on 27 June till 5 August 2026. So, candidates should apply in advance to avoid any unforeseen problems. The Prelims exam will be scheduled for 25 October 2026.
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
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Post Name
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MPSC Group C
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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27 June 2026
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Application Last Date (Earlier)
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17 July 2026
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Application Last Date (Revised)
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10 August 2026 (Today)
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
MPSC has started the online registration process for Group C Recruitment 2026 on 27 June 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 5,707 Group C posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date,10 August, 2026.
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MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their application form:
Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026”.
Step 3: Complete the registration process using your credentials
Step 4: Now, click on “ MPSC Group C Application 2026’
Step 5: Fill the form with personal, educational & contact details carefully
Step 6: Upload scanned documents like a photograph, signature, and certificate
Step 7: Pay the application fee
Step 8: Review and submit the form
Step 9: Download for future references
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria:
Nationality
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Candidate must be an Indian citizen
Age Limit (Post-wise)
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The Age Limit for the General category is 18 to 38 years
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Minimum age for Clerk-Typist and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) is 19 years
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Minimum age for Tax Assistant is 18 years
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Maximum age for general/unreserved candidates is 38 years
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Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per Maharashtra government rules
Educational Qualification (Post-wise)
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Clerk-Typist and Tax Assistant: Must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university, along with Government Commercial Certificate Examination and typing speed of 30 wpm in Marathi or 40 wpm in English (Tax Assistant needs both Marathi and English typing)
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Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI): Must have 10th passed with a 3-year diploma in Automobile/Mechanical Engineering, or a degree in the same field
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Industry Inspector: Must have a Diploma in Engineering (excluding Civil, Architecture, Town Planning) or a degree in Science
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Technical Assistant: Must be a post-specific qualification as per the official notification
Language Requirement
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Knowledge of Marathi is mandatory for all posts
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 FAQs
Q1. How many vacancies are announced under MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026?
A total of 2,619 vacancies were announced initially, later revised to 5,707 through an official corrigendum.
Q2. What is the last date to apply for MPSC Group C 2026?
The application window closes on 10 August 2026 (extended from the earlier 17 July deadline).
Q3. What is the age limit for MPSC Group C posts?
Candidates must be between 18 and 38 years as on 1 October 2026, with relaxation for reserved categories.
Q4. What is the educational qualification required?
It varies by post: a bachelor's degree with typing speed for Clerk-Typist and Tax Assistant, a diploma or degree in Engineering for AMVI and Industry Inspector.
Q5. What is the mode of the MPSC Group C Preliminary Exam?
As per the latest update, the exam mode has changed from Computer-Based Test (CBT) to offline OMR-based mode.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com