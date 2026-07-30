MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply - Direct Link Here

Key Points Application process for MPSC Group C 2026 closes today, August 10, 2026.

A total of 5,707 revised Group C posts are available for MPSC Recruitment 2026.

The MPSC Group C 2026 Prelims exam is scheduled for October 25, 2026.

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission Recruitment 2026 application process closing today, 10 August 2026, giving applicants a last chance to apply for a total of 5,707 revised Group C posts. Candidates can apply online on the official website of the MPSC, mpsc.gov.in, before the application deadline. The application process started on 27 June till 5 August 2026. So, candidates should apply in advance to avoid any unforeseen problems. The Prelims exam will be scheduled for 25 October 2026. MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Post Name MPSC Group C Application Mode Online Application Start Date 27 June 2026 Application Last Date (Earlier) 17 July 2026 Application Last Date (Revised) 10 August 2026 (Today)

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Apply Link MPSC has started the online registration process for Group C Recruitment 2026 on 27 June 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 5,707 Group C posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date,10 August, 2026. MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Click Here Steps to Apply for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their application form: Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on “MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026”. Step 3: Complete the registration process using your credentials Step 4: Now, click on “ MPSC Group C Application 2026’ Step 5: Fill the form with personal, educational & contact details carefully Step 6: Upload scanned documents like a photograph, signature, and certificate

Step 7: Pay the application fee Step 8: Review and submit the form Step 9: Download for future references MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria: Nationality Candidate must be an Indian citizen Age Limit (Post-wise) The Age Limit for the General category is 18 to 38 years

Minimum age for Clerk-Typist and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) is 19 years

Minimum age for Tax Assistant is 18 years

Maximum age for general/unreserved candidates is 38 years

Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per Maharashtra government rules Educational Qualification (Post-wise) Clerk-Typist and Tax Assistant: Must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university, along with Government Commercial Certificate Examination and typing speed of 30 wpm in Marathi or 40 wpm in English (Tax Assistant needs both Marathi and English typing)

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI): Must have 10th passed with a 3-year diploma in Automobile/Mechanical Engineering, or a degree in the same field

Industry Inspector: Must have a Diploma in Engineering (excluding Civil, Architecture, Town Planning) or a degree in Science

Technical Assistant: Must be a post-specific qualification as per the official notification

Language Requirement Knowledge of Marathi is mandatory for all posts MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 FAQs Q1. How many vacancies are announced under MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026? A total of 2,619 vacancies were announced initially, later revised to 5,707 through an official corrigendum. Q2. What is the last date to apply for MPSC Group C 2026? The application window closes on 10 August 2026 (extended from the earlier 17 July deadline). Q3. What is the age limit for MPSC Group C posts? Candidates must be between 18 and 38 years as on 1 October 2026, with relaxation for reserved categories. Q4. What is the educational qualification required? It varies by post: a bachelor's degree with typing speed for Clerk-Typist and Tax Assistant, a diploma or degree in Engineering for AMVI and Industry Inspector.