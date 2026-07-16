NIT Warangal Expected Cutoff 2026: Predicted Round 5 Closing Ranks
JoSAA Round 5 cutoff for 2026 is scheduled to be released today. Candidates aiming for NIT Warangal admission can check expected closing ranks as pe previous year trends. Check a detailed list of engineering branches for admission under home state and other state quotas, shared below.
JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) is scheduled to release the 2026 Round 5 closing ranks for admission to B.Tech courses. Based on this, candidates will get seat allocations at preferred colleges. Candidates who have filled for admission to the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, can check for expected Round 5 closing ranks shared below.
The institute offers highly competitive seats for admission to engineering branches. While the admission depends on various factors, we have provided separate tables for home state and other state quotas to check the closing ranks for admission to NIT Warangal. Along with this, we have provided a comprehensive table including the previous year's Round 5 and 2026 JoSAA Round 4 closing ranks to compare and analyze the gaps between the number of seat allotments. Check NIT Warangal Predicted Round 5 Closing Ranks 2026 shared below.
NIT Warangal Predicted Round 5 Closing Ranks: Other State Quota
The shared table offers a detailed view of 2026 Round 5 closing ranks, aligned as per the previous year's ranks. The table also shares JoSAA Round 4 closing ranks for B.Tech admission at NIT Warangal.
NIT Warangal is known for offering competitive seats in engineering based on JEE Main scores. Several factors affect the seat allotment process, among them are course demand and quota reservation. Appearing through Other state quota, candidates from across the country get 50% reservation for admission to NITs. Based on the table shared, candidates can compare and predict the expected Round 5 closing ranks for seat confirmation.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Quota
|
2025 Round 5 Closing Rank
|
2026 Round 4 Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Round 5 Range
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
2297
|
2401
|
2401 - 2403
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
5172
|
4419
|
4419 - 4421
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Electric Mobility) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
-
|
8244
|
8244 - 8246
|
Physics (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)
|
OS
|
8962
|
9383
|
9383 - 9385
|
Mathematics (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)
|
OS
|
16667
|
20038
|
20038 - 20040
|
Chemistry (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)
|
OS
|
31800
|
21899
|
21899 - 21901
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
OS
|
28079
|
25730
|
25730 - 25732
|
Bio Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
27106
|
30197
|
30197 - 30199
NIT Warangal Predicted Round 5 Closing Ranks: Home State Quota
The given table contains closing ranks as per Home State quota for admission to NIT Warangal. By referring to JoSAA 2026 Round 4 closing ranks for candidates can estimate the upcoming round closing ranks for branches like Computer Science Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Communication etc.
For admission under Home State, candidates get 50% reservation if they have completed their Class 12 from the NIT state. This means, if a home state candidate want to pursue Computer Science Engineering at NIT Warangal, their ranks should range between 3857 - 3859 range.
While the estimated 2026 Round 5 range is shared below, candidates can also check for 2026 Round 4 closing rank, along with previous year closing rank to compare and assess the gaps between the closing ranks. This can be affected based on number of registration made in a particular year, caetgories, and quota range.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Quota
|
2025 Round 5 Closing Rank
|
2026 Round 4 Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Round 5 Range
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
3432
|
3857
|
3857 - 3859
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
6640
|
7096
|
7096 - 7098
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Electric Mobility) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
-
|
11683
|
11683 - 11685
|
Physics (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)
|
HS
|
37387
|
33373
|
33373 - 33375
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
HS
|
42861
|
36927
|
36927 - 36929
|
Mathematics (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)
|
HS
|
37366
|
37720
|
37720 - 37722
|
Bio Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
41671
|
43631
|
43631 - 43633
|
Chemistry (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)
|
HS
|
42007
|
51980
|
51980 - 51982
The list of major engineering branches shared above shares the competition among candidates to pursue the B.Tech program in the specific branch. The data shared here suggests for Round 5 seat allotment home state candidates would get relaxation in closing ranks. While Other state candidates may see major hike in seat allocation, due to high demand. By analysing these rank, candidates can estimate thier options before the release of Round 5 cutoff.
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