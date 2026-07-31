Public Bank Education Loans: SBI, PNB, BOB, and More
Public Sector Banks: Public Sector Banks like SBI, PNB, and BOB offer reliable education loans featuring low interest rates, flexible repayment tenures up to 15 years, and collateral-free options up to ₹50 Lakhs for premier institutes. With transparent terms, tax benefits under Section 80E, and minimal processing fees, PSBs make higher education accessible.
Public Sector Banks: The Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in India, such as SBI, PNB, BOB, and Canara Bank remain the preferred destination for students who want reliable higher education financing. The public sector banks have a number of competitive advantages over their competitors, namely private banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). Some of the key advantages include lower interest rates and more favourable terms for students. Loan repayment plans have flexible repayment periods which include an initial moratorium period spanning throughout the whole course period as well as an extra year and further repayment periods of up to fifteen years.
Public sector banks also provide operational transparency without any hidden charges, reduced processing fees, and special interest rate discounts for female borrowers. The strong link of the banks to the sovereign welfare programmes helps them provide collateral-free loans for leading domestic educational institutions and international universities through government guarantee schemes. In addition to affordability, applying for an education loan from a public sector bank allows students to claim tax deductions under the Income Tax Act of India Section 80E.
Key Benefits of Public Bank Education Loans
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Low Interest Rates: The interest rate ranges between 8.15% and 9.50% p.a., with further concessions (of 0.50%) for girls studying.
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Limits for Collateral-Free Loans: There are numerous collateral-free loan facilities available through various government schemes (such as CGFSEL /Vidya Lakshmi) ranging up to Rs. 7.5 lakhs for regular studies, and up to Rs. 40-50 Lakhs for premier institutions (IITs/IIMs/ AIIMS/ NITs) or certain abroad programs.
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Moratorium Period: One can enjoy moratorium period for Course Duration +12 months (or 6 months in case of few schemes), and thereafter have a repayment period of 15 years.
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Income Tax Exemption: Interest payments on education loans sanctioned by a recognized public sector bank qualify for tax deductions under Section 80E of the Income Tax Act without any upper ceiling for 8 years.
Major Public Banks & Loan Schemes
State Bank of India (SBI)
SBI is India’s leading public bank that provides structured education loans specially designed for domestic studies, premiere institutions, and abroad studies.
Popular Programs:
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SBI Student Loan Scheme: Offers loans to study higher education in India and abroad (Loans available upto ₹20 Lakhs).
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SBI Scholar Scheme: Offers free interest loans without any security for pursuing studies in premier Indian educational institutions (IIT, IIM, NIT, AIIMS, etc.) upto ₹50 Lakhs.
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SBI Global Ed-Vantage: Scheme for studying abroad and loan amounts of ₹1.5 Crores to ₹3 Crores with security.
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Interest Rate: Available between 8.15% to 9.50% annually (0.50% concession for women candidates).
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Processing Charges: Nil for studying in India upto ₹20 Lakhs; ₹10,000+ GST / 0.5% for studying abroad.
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
The PNB bank offers education loans that cater to various levels of institutions and students.
Popular Schemes:
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PNB Saraswati: Regular Scheme to pursue education in India.
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PNB Pratibha: Unsecured education loan scheme for students who gain admission into premier educational institutions in India.
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PNB Udaan: Special education loan scheme for meritorious students pursuing their education abroad (Education loan up to ₹1 Crore with collateral).
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PNB Kaushal: For courses related to vocational/skill development.
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Interest Rate: From about 8.10% to 10.50% p.a.
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Processing Charges: No processing charges for studies in India; maximum 1% (refundable after disbursement) for abroad studies.
Bank of Baroda (BOB)
Bank of Baroda offers dedicated schemes categorized by the type of institution and geography.
Popular Schemes:
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Baroda Scholar: For studying in the best overseas universities for higher studies (Collateral-free up to ₹40-50 Lakhs for top-ranked foreign universities).
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Baroda Gyan: Regular loan scheme for higher studies at accredited Indian institutes.
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Baroda Education Loan for Premier Institutes: Complete collateral-free loan up to ₹40 Lakhs for best Indian universities/colleges.
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Interest Rates: From about 8.15% to 9.85% per annum.
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Processing Fee: No fee for studying in India; 1% (refundable on sanctioning of the loan) for studying overseas.
Canara Bank & Union Bank of India
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Canara Bank (IBA Model Scheme & Vidya Turan): Provides specific loans to the best Indian institutions without collateral security of up to ₹40 lakhs.
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Union Bank of India (Union Education & Special Premier Institutes Scheme): Provides large loans with flexible repayment plans and floating interest rate linked to the EBLR/RLLR benchmark.
General Eligibility & Documents Required
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Parameter
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Requirement Details
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Nationality
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Indian Citizens, NRIs, and OCI cardholders.
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Admission Status
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Confirmed admission to a recognized degree/diploma program in India or abroad via merit, entrance exam, or selection process.
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Age Limit
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Typically 18 to 35 years (minor applicants require a parent/guardian as a co-borrower).
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Qualifying Education
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Minimum 10+2 completion for undergraduate loans; recognized bachelor's degree for postgraduate programs.
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Co-Borrower
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Mandatory (Parent, Guardian, or Spouse) with a stable income source and verifiable credit score (CIBIL 700+ preferred).
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Courses Covered
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UG/PG degrees, professional courses (Engineering, Medical, Management, Law, etc.), diploma courses, and select certified skill programmes.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.