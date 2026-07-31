Public Bank Education Loans: SBI, PNB, BOB, and More

Public Sector Banks: The Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in India, such as SBI, PNB, BOB, and Canara Bank remain the preferred destination for students who want reliable higher education financing. The public sector banks have a number of competitive advantages over their competitors, namely private banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). Some of the key advantages include lower interest rates and more favourable terms for students. Loan repayment plans have flexible repayment periods which include an initial moratorium period spanning throughout the whole course period as well as an extra year and further repayment periods of up to fifteen years.

Public sector banks also provide operational transparency without any hidden charges, reduced processing fees, and special interest rate discounts for female borrowers. The strong link of the banks to the sovereign welfare programmes helps them provide collateral-free loans for leading domestic educational institutions and international universities through government guarantee schemes. In addition to affordability, applying for an education loan from a public sector bank allows students to claim tax deductions under the Income Tax Act of India Section 80E.