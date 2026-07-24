Railway Group D City Slip 2026: Download City Slip for Aug 3 Exam at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in- Link Active
RRB Group D City Slip 2026: The RRB has released the Railway Group D city intimation slip 2026 for the exams scheduled to be held from August 3 to August 21, 2026. Check out the direct link and steps to download the Railway Group D city intimation slip 2026.
Key Points
- RRB Group D city slip for CEN 09/2025 released on July 24, 2026.
- The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from August 3 to August 21, 2026.
- Admit cards will be available 4 days before the exam, starting July 31, 2026.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Railway Group D city slip on its official website, i.e., rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, for CEN 09/2025. The RRB will conduct the Computer-Based Test (CBT) from August 3 to August 21, 2026. The board has released the RRB Group D city slip on July 24. Candidates who have registered for the Railway Group D recruitment 2026 can download their RRB Group D city intimation slip from the official website. The RRB has also mentioned in its notice that the admit card with exact exam centre details will be available to download 4 days before the exam. Through this recruitment, the RRB will fill 22195 vacancies of Group D staff in various departments in the Indian Railways.
RRB Group D 2026 City Intimation Slip
The Railway Group D city intimation slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.
RRB Group D 2026 City Intimation Slip Download Link
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D city intimation slip online on its official website. Candidates can download it from there after login through their login credentials. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the RRB Group D 2026 City Intimation Slip.
RRB Group D 2026 City Intimation Slip Download Link
How to Download the Railway Group D City Slip 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their Railway Group D city intimation slip for the July 24 exams:
Step 1: Go to the official RRB rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
Step 2: Select the RRB for which you applied.
Step 3: Select the advertisement number CEN 09/2025 from the ‘Recruitment (CENs)’ option given on the menu bar.
Step 4: Select the ‘City Intimation’ option
Step 5: Click on the ‘RRB Group D City Slip’ download link
Step 6: A new window will open; fill in all the details like registration number, password and security PIN and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 7: The city slip will appear on the screen.
Step 8: Download and print the city slip PDF.
Details Mentioned In Railway Group D Exam City Slip 2026
Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the Railway Group D Exam City Slip 2026. The following details are mentioned:
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Name of the candidate
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Father's Name
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Application Number
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Gender & Date of Birth
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Category & PwD status
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Exam City
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Exam Date
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Shift Timing
Railway Group D Exam Date 2026
The Railway Group D Exam Date 2026 has been announced officially. The written exam will be held from August 3 to August 21, 2026, at different exam centres across India in multiple shifts. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on the exam city slip, admit card and other important details.
Railway Group D Admit Card Date 2026
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will start releasing the RRB Group D admit card 4 days prior to the exam, which means the admit card will tentatively be released on July 31 for the exam scheduled to be held on August 03. The admit card will contain the exact exam centre details. The candidates can download it from the official website of RRB, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, using their login details.
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