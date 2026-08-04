Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Maths Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here for Board Exam
Download Rajasthan Board, RBSE, Class 12th Maths Syllabus 2025-26 PDF with the latest chapter-wise topics, exam pattern, syllabus wise key pdf details here.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, has officially released the syllabus for Class 12 Maths for the upcoming 2026-2027 academic session. This revised syllabus is now available on the official website and also in this article below. The syllabus aims to provide the Maths course with new educational standards. Maths is a core subject for class 12th board exam.
Students preparing for the Class 12 board exam, the syllabus will give you an exact idea of how to go through the syllabus for the exam, what are the important topics to study and course structure and more. Students can check and download the syllabus and familiarise with the topics and concepts. Check out the full syllabus below here.
RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Division of Marks
In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.
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Particulars
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Marks
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Theory
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80
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Practical
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20
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Total
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100
RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27
The table below consistsof important topics of the class 12th Mathematics from the Rajasthan board. This syllabus is referred from the official syllabus released by the Rajasthan Board at the official website.
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Unit 1 - RELATIONS AND FUNCTIONS
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Relations and Functions
Introduction , Types of relations, Types of functions, Composition of Functions and Invertible function
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INVERSE TRIGONOMETRIC FUNCTIONS
Introduction, Basic Concepts , Properties of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
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Unit 2 - ALGEBRA
Matrices Introduction, Matrix, Types of matrices, Operations on Matrices, Transpose of a Matrix, Symmetric and Skew Symmetric Matrices, Invertible Matrices .
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DETERMINANTS
Introduction, Determinant, Area of a Triangle, Minors and Co-Factors, Adjoint and inverse of a matrix Applications of Determinants and Matrices.
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Unit 3 - CALCULUS
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CONTINUITY AND DIFFERENTIABILITY
Introduction, Continuity, Differentiability, Exponential and Logarithmic Functions, Logarithmic Differentiation, Derivatives of Functions in Parametric Forms ,Second Order Derivative
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APPLICATION OF DERIVATIVES
Introduction, Rate of change of Quantities ,Increasing and Decreasing Functions , maxima and Minima.
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INTEGRALS
Introduction, Integration as inverse process of differentiation, Methods of Integration, Integrals of Some Particular Functions ,Integration by Partial Fractions, Integration by Parts, Definite Integral, Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, Evaluation of Definite Integrals by Substitution, Some Properties of Definite Integrals.
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APPLICATIONS OF THE INTEGRALS
Introduction, area under simple curves.
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DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS
Introduction , Basic Concepts, General and Particular Solutions of a differential Equation, Methods of solving first order, first degree differential Equations.
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Unit 4 - VECTORS AND THREE-DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY
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VECTOR ALGEBRA
Introduction, Some Basic Concepts, Types of Vectors, Addition of Vectors, Multiplication of a Vector by a Scalar, Product of Two Vectors.
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THREE DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY
Introduction, Direction Cosines and Direction Ratios of a Line, Equation of a Line in Space, Angle between two lines, Shortest Distance between two lines.
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Unit 5 - LINEAR PROGRAMMING
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LINEAR PROGRAMMING
Introduction, Linear programming problems and its mathematical formulation.
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Unit 6 - PROBABILITY
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PROBABILITY
Introduction Probability, Conditional probability, Multiplication Theorem on probability, Independent Events , Baye’s theorem.
RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27 Download
To downoad complete Maths Class 12 syllabus for the academic year 2026-27. Studnts can click on the below mentioned link and download the full PDF for free.
Download Here: RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus PDF
RBSE Class 12th Mathematics Important Books
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Mathematics Part I - Text Book for class XII NCERT's published under Copyright
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Mathematics Part II - Text Book for class XII NCERT's published under Copyright
The RBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus for 2026-27 provides a clear roadmap for students preparing for their 2027 board exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown, facilitating a well-organized study plan and successful academic outcomes.
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