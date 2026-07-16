RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Released at rbi.org.in: Download Phase 2 Grade B Officer Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026: The RBI has released the admit card for the Phase 2 exam of the Grade B officer recruitment process on 15 July 2026. The candidates who have qualified the RBI Grade B Phase 1 examination are eligible to appear for the Phase 2 exam. The candidates can download their hall ticket pdf from the official RBI website at rbi.org.in. Check this article to get a direct link to download the admit card and other details.
Key Points
- RBI Grade B Officer Phase 2 admit cards released on July 15, 2026.
- Phase 2 examination for Grade B Officers scheduled for July 25 & 26, 2026.
- Candidates can download admit cards from rbi.org.in using login credentials.
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Out: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to conduct the RBI Grade B Officer Phase 2 examination on 25 & 26 July 2026 for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General Cadre & DEPR/DSIM cadres respectively. The RBI has released the admit card for both the shifts of the exam on 15 July 2026. The candidates can download their hall ticket pdf from the official website of RBI using their login credentials such as the registration number and date of birth. Candidates should download their admit card and take a printout of it as there will be no entry in the examination hall without the admit card. The exam will be conducted in online mode in two shifts each day.
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Highlights
RBI is going to conduct the Phase 2 examination for Grade B Officer posts on 25th & 26th July for a total of 60 vacancies. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
Exam Name
|
RBI Grade B Officer Phase 2 Examination
|
Post Name
|
Grade B Officers DR/DEPR/DSIM
|
No. of Vacancies
|
60
|
Phase 2 Exam Date
|
25-26 July 2026
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
15 July 2026
|
Official Website
|
rbi.org.in
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates who are going to appear for the RBI Grade B Officer Phase 2 examination on 25 & 26 July can download their hall ticket pdf from the direct link provided here.
|
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 for General Cadre
|
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 for DEPR Cadre
|
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 for DSIM Cadre
How to Download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026
To download the RBI Grade B admit card 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official RBI website at rbi.org.in.
-
Go to the bottom of the homepage, and click on Opportunities@RBI.
-
Click on Current Vacancies > Call Letter.
-
Now click on the link “Admit Card, Information Handout and Other Guidelines for Phase-II Examination for Direct Recruitment for the Posts of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) – General/DEPR/DSIM Cadres - Panel Year - 2026 in Reserve Bank of India (RBI)”.
-
Download the admit card according to the cadre you have applied for, whether General/DEPR/DSIM.
-
Enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth and click on Login to download the admit card.
-
Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it.
Details Mentioned on RBI Grade B Officer Admit Card
The following details mentioned RBI Grade B officer admit card:
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Candidate’s Roll Number
-
Registration Number/ Application Number
-
Exam Shift Timings
-
Subject Name
-
Exam Centre Address
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.