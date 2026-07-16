RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Released at rbi.org.in: Download Phase 2 Grade B Officer Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Out: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to conduct the RBI Grade B Officer Phase 2 examination on 25 & 26 July 2026 for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General Cadre & DEPR/DSIM cadres respectively. The RBI has released the admit card for both the shifts of the exam on 15 July 2026. The candidates can download their hall ticket pdf from the official website of RBI using their login credentials such as the registration number and date of birth. Candidates should download their admit card and take a printout of it as there will be no entry in the examination hall without the admit card. The exam will be conducted in online mode in two shifts each day.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Highlights

RBI is going to conduct the Phase 2 examination for Grade B Officer posts on 25th & 26th July for a total of 60 vacancies. Check the highlights in the table below: