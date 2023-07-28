News

RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Sanskrit Merit List PDF rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Grade Result: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the PDF of Sanskrit Teacher. Download PDF and check cut off marks here

 

RPSC Result 2023: RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) 2nd Grade Teacher has released the Sanskrit result 2023 that was conducted on December 26, 2023 and January 29, 2023. The RPSC has released the roll of students who cleared the cut off marks in the PDF form. Candidates can get the direct link to download the PDF 

Below we have listed all the details for RPSC 2nd Garde Teacher as conducted by RPSC

Exam

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2022

Authority

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Notification

April 4, 2022

Application

April 11 to May 14, 2022

Correction

May 15 to May 24, 2022

Admit Card 2023 Date

December 17, 2023

Examination

December 26, 2023, and January 29, 2023

After the result announcement, candidates are looking for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut-off Marks 2023 which will be available in the coming dates. The board will release the cutoff marks of the examination conducted for 2nd Grade Teachers on the given schedule. Now the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2023 is going to announce and soon the RPSC Cut off Marks 2023 2nd Grade Teacher will also be available.

Career Counseling

Donwload PDF

RPSC 2nd Grade Cut Off 2023

After the release of the result, candidates are also checking for the RPSC 2nd Grade Sanskrit cut off marks. The board also released the category-wise cut-off marks in PDF format.

Below we have tabulated the cut-off marks as released by the authority.

 

Cut Off Marks TSP Area

Category

  

Cutoff Marks

Date of Birth

GEN

GEN

252.42

25-12-1997

WE

WD

220.69

11-11-1988

DV

221.02

13-07-1994

SC

GEN

186.81

07-07-1985

WE

184.05

15-08-1989

WD

N.A.

-

ST

GEN

188.96

07-07-1992

WE

WD

N.A.

-

DV

241.24

05-03-1994

FAQ

When was the RSPC Exam Conduted?

RPSC 2nd Grade Sanskrit exam was conducted on December 26, 2022 and January 29, 2023

When will be RPSC Result 2023 released?

RPSC has released 2nd Grade Sanskrit on its official website in PDF format.

