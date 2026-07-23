RPSC SI Interview Date 2026 Out: Download ARO, Assistant Professor And Other Posts Interview Schedule PDF Link Here

RPSC SI Interview Date 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on July 23 has released the detailed interview schedule for various posts on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the interview for various posts including Sub Inspector (Telecom) Comp., A.R.O. (Agriculture Chemistry),Asst. Prof., Librarian and PTI (College Edu.) and Asst. Professor (Medical Edu.) from July 31, 2026 onwards. All those candidates who are part of the interview process for the above posts can download the detailed interview pdf from the official website of RPSC-, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You can download the detailed interview schedule pdf directly through the link given in the article below-

RPSC SI Interview Date 2026 PDF Download Link

The interview for various posts including Sub Inspector (Telecom) Comp., A.R.O. (Agriculture Chemistry),Asst. Prof., Librarian and PTI (College Edu.) and Asst. Professor (Medical Edu.) will be held from July 31 to August 14, 2026. Candidates shortlisted for the interview round can download the detailed pdf through the link available at the official website. You can download the interview schedule directly through the link given below-