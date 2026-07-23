RPSC SI Interview Date 2026 Out: Download ARO, Assistant Professor And Other Posts Interview Schedule PDF Link Here
RPSC SI Interview Date 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for various posts including Sub Inspector (Telecom) Comp., A.R.O. (Agriculture Chemistry),Asst. Prof., Librarian and PTI (College Edu.) and Asst. Professor (Medical Edu.). Interview will be held from July 31, 2026 onwards. Check all details here.
RPSC SI Interview Date 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on July 23 has released the detailed interview schedule for various posts on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the interview for various posts including Sub Inspector (Telecom) Comp., A.R.O. (Agriculture Chemistry),Asst. Prof., Librarian and PTI (College Edu.) and Asst. Professor (Medical Edu.) from July 31, 2026 onwards. All those candidates who are part of the interview process for the above posts can download the detailed interview pdf from the official website of RPSC-, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You can download the detailed interview schedule pdf directly through the link given in the article below-
RPSC SI Interview Date 2026 PDF Download Link
The interview for various posts including Sub Inspector (Telecom) Comp., A.R.O. (Agriculture Chemistry),Asst. Prof., Librarian and PTI (College Edu.) and Asst. Professor (Medical Edu.) will be held from July 31 to August 14, 2026. Candidates shortlisted for the interview round can download the detailed pdf through the link available at the official website. You can download the interview schedule directly through the link given below-
|RPSC SI Interview Date 2026 PDF
|Download Link
RPSC ARO Interview Date 2026: Overview
The interview for various posts including Sub Inspector (Telecom) Comp., A.R.O. (Agriculture Chemistry),Asst. Prof., Librarian and PTI (College Edu.) and Asst. Professor (Medical Edu.) will be held from July 31 to August 14, 2026. Check the table below for key highlights
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Feature
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Details
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Organization
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Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
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Post Name
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Sub Inspector (Telecom) Comp., A.R.O. (Agriculture Chemistry),Asst. Prof., Librarian and PTI (College Edu.) and Asst. Professor (Medical Edu.)
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Admit Card Status
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Soon
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Interview Date
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July 31 to August 14, 2026
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Exam type
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Interview
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Official Website
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rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Download the Rajasthan SI Interview Schedule Online?
Candidates part of the selection process for various posts including Sub Inspector (Telecom) Comp., A.R.O. (Agriculture Chemistry),Asst. Prof., Librarian and PTI (College Edu.) and Asst. Professor (Medical Edu.) can download the interview schedule pdf after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the link titled, “
- Click on the link-Press Note Regarding Interview Dates for Asst. Prof., Librarian and PTI (College Edu.) Exam - 2023 (History and Librarian)/ARO and other posts
- Click on the posts wise pdf link.
- The detailed pdf will be displayed on your screen.
- Download and save for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.