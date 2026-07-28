RPSC Senior Teacher Answer Key 2026 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet & Raise Objection Link Here

RPSC Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Exam-2025 on July 28, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts held on July 13, 2026 can download the provisional answer key for various posts including Hindi, G.K Group B, Social Science and G.K. Group A. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the provisional answer key on or before July 31, 2026 at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Teacher Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The RPSC Senior Teacher Answer Key 2026 download link for the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Exam has been uploaded on the official website. Candidaes appeared in the written exam for various posts including Hindi, G.K Group B, Social Science and G.K. Group A.can download the provisional answer key through the link given below-