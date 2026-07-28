RPSC Senior Teacher Answer Key 2026 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet & Raise Objection Link Here
RPSC Final Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC for the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Exam-2025 on July 28, 2026. Check all details here.
RPSC Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key for the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Exam-2025 on July 28, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts held on July 13, 2026 can download the provisional answer key for various posts including Hindi, G.K Group B, Social Science and G.K. Group A. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the provisional answer key on or before July 31, 2026 at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Senior Teacher Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The RPSC Senior Teacher Answer Key 2026 download link for the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Exam has been uploaded on the official website. Candidaes appeared in the written exam for various posts including Hindi, G.K Group B, Social Science and G.K. Group A.can download the provisional answer key through the link given below-
|Subject
|Answer Key Download Link
|Hindi
|Download Link
|G.K Group B
|Download Link
|Social Science
|Download Link
|G.K. Group A
|Download Link
How to Download the RPSC Senior Teacher Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to download their RPSC Senior Teacher Answer Key 2026 after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Go to the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “RPSC 2nd Grade 2026 Answer Key ” link given there.
Step 3: Click the subject wise pdf link on Submit.
Step 4: View and download the answer key.
RPSC Senior Teacher Answer Key 2026 Steps To Raise Objection
Candidates can submit objections against the model answer keys online through the official website. The online link for submitting objections will be active from July 29, 2026, until 12:00 midnight on July 31, 2026. Candidates should note that the objections should be raised in accordance with the guidelines and following the sequence of the model question papers available on the Commission's website.
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