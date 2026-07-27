RRB ALP 2026 Exam Today: Check CBT 2 Shift Timing, Guidelines and What to Carry?

Key Points RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam is conducted on July 28, 2026, to fill 10,997 posts.

1,58,705 candidates qualified from CBT 1 are appearing for the exam.

Candidates must follow guidelines, carry admit card & ID, and avoid prohibited items.

RRB ALP CBT 2 EXAM 2026:The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 2 Exam today, 28th July 2026, under CEN 01/2025. This exam is conducted for a total of 1,58,705 candidates who qualified in the CBT 1 exam. The CBT 2 exam will be conducted in double shifts, across all RRB zones. A total of 10,997 ALP posts are being filled through this recruitment. Candidates must download their admit card and carefully check exam day guidelines before appearing in the exam. Know about the shift timings and other rules regarding the examination day to avoid any last-minute problems. RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2026 RRB ALP CBT Exam 2026 has been conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for filling a total of 10,997 vacancies for ALP posts. This Exam will be held in an online computer-based mode in a doubleshift on July 28, 2026.

RRB ALP Exam 2026 Shift Timing RRB ALP CBT 2 Examination 2026 will be held tomorrow, July 28, 2026. All the candidates need to reach the exam centre before the gate closing time, as no entry will be allowed once the gates are closed. Candidates who are appearing in the CBT 2 exam can check the exam shift timing in the table below as follows: RRB ALP CBT 2 2026 Exam Shift Exam Timing Reporting Time Exam Duration Morning Shift 9:30 - 12 PM 7:30 - 8:30 AM 2 hr 30 mins Afternoon Shift 12:30 - 3 PM 10 -11 AM 2 hr 30 mins RRB ALP 2026 Exam Day Guidelines All candidates must adhere to all instructions provided by the RRB on the exam day. All such instructions are mandatory to follow, and those who fail to adhere to these instructions will be disqualified from the examination.

Candidates have to bring their RRB ALP 2026 Admit Card (Printed Copy) to the exam centre.

Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the start of the exam.

The entrance to the exam hall will be closed strictly 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

Candidates cannot be allowed to enter the exam centre once the entrance gates are closed.

No folding, tearing, or damaging of the computer during the exam.

Students should not resort to any unfair practices in the exam hall.

Students caught resorting to unfair means will immediately be disqualified from the exam and may face legal consequences.

Students should report at the exam center in good time to avoid last-minute stress Documents to carry for the RRB ALP Exam 2026 Candidates must carry the following documents to the exam centre: