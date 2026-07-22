RRB ALP Admit Card 2026: Download CBT 2 Hall Ticket PDF Soon at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026: RRB will release the RRB ALP 2026 admit cards on its official website for CEN 01/2025. The Computer-Based Test 2 is scheduled to be held on July 28. Candidates can check the direct link and steps to download the RRB ALP admit card 2026 here.
Key Points
- RRB ALP CBT 2 admit card expected to be released on July 24, 2026.
- The Computer-Based Test 2 (CBT 2) for ALP is scheduled for July 28, 2026.
- 1.58 lakh candidates shortlisted for approximately 10,970 ALP posts.
RRB ALP 2026 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB ALP Admit Card for Computer-Based Test 2 for CEN 01/2025. The RRB ALP Hall Ticket will be released online on the official website of the board: rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. As per the official notice, the ALP admit card for CBT 2, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 28, will be released on July 24. Through this exam, the board will fill approximately 10970 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) in Indian Railways. For this, the board shortlisted 1,58,705 candidates to appear for the CBT 2 exam. All shortlisted candidates can check and download their RRB ALP admit cards using the direct link provided below once it is officially released. To download the RRB ALP admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration number, password and security PIN.
RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Release Date
As per the official notice, the RRB has released the RRB ALP city intimation slip on July 18, 2026. Now, the board will release the CBT 2 admit card 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the Exam City. So it is expected that the RRB ALP Admit Card will be released on July 24. So, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any latest updates.
How to Download RRB ALP 2026 Admit Card PDF?
Follow the steps below to know how to download the RRB ALP admit card 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB- rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2: Select the RRB for which you applied.
Step 3: Select the advertisement number CEN 01/2025 from the ‘Recruitment (CENs)’ option given on the menu bar.
Step 4: Select the E-Call Letters option
Step 5: Click on ‘RRB ALP 2026 Admit Card Download Link’
Step 6: A new window will open; fill in all the details like registration number, password and security PIN and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 7: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 8: Download and print the admit card PDF.
Details Mentioned on RRB ALP Hall Ticket 2026
The RRB ALP admit card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
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Name of the Candidate
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Examination Name
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature of Candidate
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Roll Number
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Father Name
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Examination Centre
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Examination Date and Time
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Gender
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
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