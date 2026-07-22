RRB ALP Admit Card 2026: Download CBT 2 Hall Ticket PDF Soon at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB ALP 2026 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB ALP Admit Card for Computer-Based Test 2 for CEN 01/2025. The RRB ALP Hall Ticket will be released online on the official website of the board: rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. As per the official notice, the ALP admit card for CBT 2, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 28, will be released on July 24. Through this exam, the board will fill approximately 10970 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) in Indian Railways. For this, the board shortlisted 1,58,705 candidates to appear for the CBT 2 exam. All shortlisted candidates can check and download their RRB ALP admit cards using the direct link provided below once it is officially released. To download the RRB ALP admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration number, password and security PIN.

RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Release Date

As per the official notice, the RRB has released the RRB ALP city intimation slip on July 18, 2026. Now, the board will release the CBT 2 admit card 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the Exam City. So it is expected that the RRB ALP Admit Card will be released on July 24. So, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any latest updates.

How to Download RRB ALP 2026 Admit Card PDF?

Follow the steps below to know how to download the RRB ALP admit card 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB- rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Select the RRB for which you applied.

Step 3: Select the advertisement number CEN 01/2025 from the ‘Recruitment (CENs)’ option given on the menu bar.

Step 4: Select the E-Call Letters option

Step 5: Click on ‘RRB ALP 2026 Admit Card Download Link’