RRB Group D 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT: Get Direct Link to Check Exam City, Date & Shift Timings
The exam city slip for the RRB Group D posts 2026 has been released on the official website. Candidates are advised to download their city slip and plan their travel to the exam centre carefully. The city slip will also give details about the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, etc.
The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB, has released the city slip on its official website for the recruitment of the Group D posts across various railway zones in India. The exam for RRB Group D Posts 2026 will be conducted from August 3 to 21, 2026. The online application process started on January 31, 2026 and closed on March 9, 2026. Those candidates who applied for these posts will now be able to check their city slip on the official website. The Railway Board aims to fill 22,195 posts through this recruitment exam under advertisement number CEN 09/2025. The board is expected to release the Admit Card soon on the official website.
RRB Group D 2026 City Slip Download link
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam city information for the candidates who applied for the Group D posts under the advertisement number CEN 09/2025 on its official website. Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website or the direct link which has been given below:-
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RRB Group D 2026 City Slip
How to download RRB Group D City Slip 2026?
To download the RRB Group D City Slip 2026, candidates can follow these simple steps, which have been given below:-
- Go to the official website of the RRB or the respective Regional Railway Recruitment Board.
- Once the homepage appears on the screen, click on the RRB Group D CBT-I Exam City Detail 2026 or the notification under the advertisement no. CEN 09/2025 and click on it.
- A new login window will open, and enter the required details like the registration number, date of birth or password and Captcha code carefully and submit.
- The city slip will open on the screen, which will include details about the exam date, shift timings, reporting time, and other details.
- Download the city slip and take a printout of the city, and keep it safe for future use.
Details Mentioned on the RRB Group D City Slip 2026
Once the candidate has downloaded the RRB Group D Exam city slip 2026, they should immediately check the details which are mentioned on the city slip. Given below are the details mentioned on the RRB Group D exam city slip 2026:-
- Name of the candidate
- Registration Number or roll number
- Parent’s name
- Photograph and signature of the candidate
- Exam Date for the Computer-Based Test
- Shift Timings
- Exam city and state details.
Candidates should note that the city slip is only released for the candidates to plan their travel accordingly, and it is not the admit card for the RRB Group D exam 2026.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.