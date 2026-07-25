RRB Group D 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT: Get Direct Link to Check Exam City, Date & Shift Timings

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB, has released the city slip on its official website for the recruitment of the Group D posts across various railway zones in India. The exam for RRB Group D Posts 2026 will be conducted from August 3 to 21, 2026. The online application process started on January 31, 2026 and closed on March 9, 2026. Those candidates who applied for these posts will now be able to check their city slip on the official website. The Railway Board aims to fill 22,195 posts through this recruitment exam under advertisement number CEN 09/2025. The board is expected to release the Admit Card soon on the official website.

RRB Group D 2026 City Slip Download link

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam city information for the candidates who applied for the Group D posts under the advertisement number CEN 09/2025 on its official website. Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website or the direct link which has been given below:-