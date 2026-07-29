RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 OUT: Check When & How to Download Hall Ticket PDF
RRB has officially release the Group D admit card 2026 on the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in, for 22,195 posts. The Examination is scheduled from August 3 to 25, 2026, in CBT mode. Candidates can download the hall ticket using their registration number and date of birth.
Key Points
- RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 released on July 31, 2026, on rrbapply.gov.in.
- CBT exams for 22,195 vacancies are scheduled from August 3 to 25, 2026.
- Admit cards will be released in batches, approximately 4 days before exam date.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has been release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. The admit card is for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), which will be held from 3rd to 25th August 2026 (3,4,5,6,9,10,11,12,13,14, 17,18,19,20,21 & 25) across the country for 22,195 Group D vacancies for CEN 09/2025. Candidates need to log in with their registration number and password to download the hall ticket. The exam city intimation slip was already released on 24th July 2026. Candidates must carry a printout of the admit card to the exam centre.
Check: RRB Group D Mock Test Live
RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Advertisement No.
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CEN No. 09/2025
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Exam Name
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RRB Group D 2026
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Total vacancies
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22,195
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City Intimation Slip
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24 July 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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31st July (Today)
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CBT Exam Dates
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August 3 to 2, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Online Exam
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Login Credential
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Registration Number & Password
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Official website
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rrbapply.gov.in
RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Release Date
As per past trends, RRB usually releases the Group D admit card 4 days before the scheduled exam date. Since the CBT exam is spread across many days and shifts, the admit card will not come out in one go; it will be released in batches, region-wise and shift-wise, closer to each candidate's exam date. RRB has been released the Admit card today, 31 July 2026 for the candidates whose exam is on 3 August 2026. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of their respective RRB region regularly.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Once the RRB Group D admit card 2026 is released, candidates can download their hall ticket from the direct link given below. The link will be activated on the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of Birth. It is advisable to check all the details on the admit card carefully before the exam day
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RRB Group D Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their RRB Group D hall ticket:
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Visit the official RRB website, rrbapply.gov.in, or the regional RRB website.
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On the homepage, click on the link "RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 (CEN 09/2025)".
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Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.
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Enter the captcha code shown on the screen.
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Click the submit button
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Then your RRB Group D Admit Card will appear on the screen.
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Download the admit card and take a printout for the exam day.
Details Mentioned on RRB Group D Admit Card 2026
The admit card will carry the following important information:
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Candidate's name
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Roll number
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Registration number
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Photograph and signature
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Exam date, shift, and reporting time
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Exam centre name and complete address
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Important instructions and guidelines for the exam day
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List of documents to be carried to the exam centre
Documents to Carry Along with RRB Group D Admit Card 2026
Candidates must carry the following documents to the exam centre, along with their admit card:
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Printout of the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026
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One valid original photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence)
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Two recent passport-size photographs
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Any other document as mentioned in the admit card or official notice
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Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without a valid admit card and photo ID.
How to Solve Common RRB Group D Admit Card Issues
Candidates sometimes face problems while downloading their RRB Group D Admit Card 2026.
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Link not active: The admit card link opens only 4 days before the exam date. If it's not active yet, check again closer to your exam date.
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Login error: Recheck your registration number and password/date of birth carefully before submitting.
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Wrong details on admit card: Contact the concerned RRB regional office immediately for correction.
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Photo/signature mismatch: Carry the same photo ID used during registration to avoid issues at the centre.
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Website not loading: Try a different browser or check the regional RRB website instead of the main site.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com