RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 OUT: Check When & How to Download Hall Ticket PDF

Key Points RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 released on July 31, 2026, on rrbapply.gov.in.

CBT exams for 22,195 vacancies are scheduled from August 3 to 25, 2026.

Admit cards will be released in batches, approximately 4 days before exam date.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has been release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. The admit card is for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), which will be held from 3rd to 25th August 2026 (3,4,5,6,9,10,11,12,13,14, 17,18,19,20,21 & 25) across the country for 22,195 Group D vacancies for CEN 09/2025. Candidates need to log in with their registration number and password to download the hall ticket. The exam city intimation slip was already released on 24th July 2026. Candidates must carry a printout of the admit card to the exam centre. Check: RRB Group D Mock Test Live RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information related to the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Advertisement No. CEN No. 09/2025 Exam Name RRB Group D 2026 Total vacancies 22,195 City Intimation Slip 24 July 2026 Admit Card Release Date 31st July (Today) CBT Exam Dates August 3 to 2, 2026 Exam Mode Online Exam Login Credential Registration Number & Password Official website rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Release Date As per past trends, RRB usually releases the Group D admit card 4 days before the scheduled exam date. Since the CBT exam is spread across many days and shifts, the admit card will not come out in one go; it will be released in batches, region-wise and shift-wise, closer to each candidate's exam date. RRB has been released the Admit card today, 31 July 2026 for the candidates whose exam is on 3 August 2026. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of their respective RRB region regularly. RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Download Link Once the RRB Group D admit card 2026 is released, candidates can download their hall ticket from the direct link given below. The link will be activated on the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of Birth. It is advisable to check all the details on the admit card carefully before the exam day

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Check Here Steps to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their RRB Group D hall ticket: Visit the official RRB website, rrbapply.gov.in, or the regional RRB website.

On the homepage, click on the link "RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 (CEN 09/2025)".

Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.

Enter the captcha code shown on the screen.

Click the submit button

Then your RRB Group D Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for the exam day. Details Mentioned on RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 The admit card will carry the following important information: Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Photograph and signature

Exam date, shift, and reporting time

Exam centre name and complete address

Important instructions and guidelines for the exam day

List of documents to be carried to the exam centre