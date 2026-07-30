RRB Group D Official Mock Test 2026 Link Activated at rrbcdg.gov.in, Practice CBT Test Free

Key Points The RRB Group D CBT Mock Test 2026 was activated on July 28, 2026.

The RRB Group D CBT exam is scheduled from August 3 to 21, 2026.

Candidates can access the mock test at rrbcdg.gov.in for CEN 09/2025.

RRB Group D CBT Mock Test 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has finally activated the official link for the Mock Test for the RRB Group D CBT exam on 28 July 2026 at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in for CEN 09/2025. Candidates who are appearing for the CBT exam must take advantage of this mock test before it’s too late. The RRB Group D CBT exam is scheduled to be held from 3 to 25 August 2026. Candidates can also attempt the mock test in their preferred language. RRB Group D CBT 2026 Mock Test Out The RRB has released the Group D CBT Mock Test 2026 on 28 July 2026. The mock test is designed in a similar way to the exam pattern and consists of 150 multiple-choice questions. Candidates who are appearing in the exam from 3 to 25 Augiust 2026 should take this mock test right away. Also Check RRB Group D Admit Card 2026

RRB Group D CBT 2026 Mock Test Official Link The Railway Recruitment Boards have finally activated the official mock test link at their official website rrbcdg.gov.in for the upcoming RRB Group D CBT Exam. The link is released by CEN 09/2025. Now, candidates will be able to attempt the mock test by clicking on the link given below. Particulars Details Exam Name RRB JE CBT 2 2026 Advertisement Number CEN 09/2025 Exam Date 3 to 25 August 2026 Mock Test Activated On 28 July 2026 Total Questions in Mock Test 100 MCQs Official Mock Test Link Click Here to Practice Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in Steps To Access the RRB Group D CBT Official Mock Test 2026? Candidates will have to take the following steps to access the RRB Group D CBT Official Mock Test 2026:

Visit the official website of the RRB of your respective zone or the official RRB Apply portal.

On the homepage, select the “Mock Test” link available under the “Notifications” or “Announcements”

Click on the link “Mock Test of CEN 09/2025.”

Click on “Sign In.” (There is no need for a login ID and password for the mock test)

Go through the on-screen instructions, choose the language of your choice for taking the test, and mark the declaration box.

Click on “I am ready to begin” to start the test.

Take the test in the allotted time and practice answering the questions. Why RRB Group D CBT Mock Test Matter? The RRB Group D CBT exam is one of the most important competitive exams, and every mark matters. Attempting the official mock test designed by the RRB gives candidates an actual exam-like experience. It assists candidates in knowing what types of questions would be asked and plan their preparation accordingly. Considering the exam is only a few days away, taking up the mock test right now will benefit candidates a lot in knowing about their weaker areas and increasing their speed in the exam hall with full confidence.

RRB Group D CBT Exam Pattern 2026 RRB Group D exam is conducted in Computer-Based Tests (CBT) with a total of 100 objective-type questions of 100 marks to be completed in 90 mins.1/3 mark will be deducted from your marks for each incorrect answer. Candidates can check the subject-wise breakup of questions in the following table given below: Subject No. of Questions Marks Mathematics 25 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 30 General Science 25 25 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 20 Total 100 100 Check: RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 RRB Group D Previous Year Benefits of practicing the RRB Group D CBT Official Mock Test 2026 Practising the official mock test before the exam is one of the best things that the candidate can do. Here are the key reasons why every RRB Group D CBT candidate must attempt the official mock test 2026.

Practising Time Management: With 100 questions in 90 minutes, candidates are given 30 seconds per question. Practising on the official site makes candidates comfortable with this timing. Reduce Examination Anxiety: Candidates can get comfortable with changing from one question to another, flagging, and answering them with the help of the mock test taken from the official website of RRB Group D. Get Comfortable with the Interface: Candidates need to get comfortable with the format of the computer-based examination in order to appear for the exam without any difficulty. Language Practice: Candidates can take up the mock test in the language they plan to take in the main examination. Learn to Navigate the Exam: Candidates learn how to mark questions for review, switch between sections, and use the on-screen calculator (if applicable) before it counts for real.