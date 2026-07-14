RRB Group D Previous Year Papers: Download PDF, Check Preparation Tips Here
RRB has announced the Group D Level 1 CBT exam for CEN 09/2025, to be held from August 3 to 21, 2026. Candidates must solve previous year papers to understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and important topics. Candidates must also check the RRB Group D previous year paper in this article.
Key Points
- RRB Group D Level 1 exam (CEN 09/2025) is scheduled from Aug 3-21, 2026.
- The RRB Group D Level 1 exam has been announced for 22,195 vacancies.
- Solving previous year papers is crucial for RRB Group D 2026 exam preparation.
RRB Group D Previous Year Papers: Railway Recruitment Board 2026 RRB) has officially announced the RRB Group D Level 1 exam for CEN 09/2025. The exam will take place from August 3, 2026, to August 21, 2026, for a total of 22,195 vacancies. Solving RRB Group D previous year question papers now will help candidates to prepare for the exam. This is because, through previous year question papers, one gets to know about the pattern, questions, and their difficulty levels. In this article, candidates can check the RRB Group D previous year question papers with solutions.
RRB Group D Previous Year Paper
RRB Group D previous year papers are for CBT exams held under various CENs. It consists of four sections, namely General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness on Current Affairs. Solving these papers will help candidates get an idea about the actual pattern of the exam, along with its marking scheme and level of difficulty maintained by RRB. Solving these papers will help in getting ideas regarding the significant topics and questions asked frequently in the exam.
RRB Group D Previous Year Paper Download PDF
Candidates who will appear in the August exam can now download the RRB Group D previous year paper from the table given below to practice and understand the exam pattern before the exam.
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Previous Year Paper
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Download Link
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RRB Group D Previous Year Paper Jan 2026
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RRB Group D Previous Year Paper
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RRB Group D Previous Year Paper
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RRB Group D Previous Year Paper
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Click Here
Benefits of Solving RRB Group D Previous Year Papers
Solving RRB Group D previous year papers helps candidates in many ways during preparation.
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It helps to understand the exact exam pattern and marking scheme
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It gives an idea of frequently asked and important topics
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It improves speed, accuracy, and time management
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It builds confidence by practicing in a real exam-like environment
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It helps identify weak areas that need more preparation
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It reduces exam-day stress by familiarizing candidates with the question format
Preparation Tips for RRB Group D Exam 2026
Candidates can follow these tips to prepare well for the RRB Group D exam 2026.
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Make a proper study timetable and follow it daily
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Focus more on weak subjects while revising strong ones regularly
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Solve previous year papers and mock tests on a regular basis
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Stay updated with current affairs and general awareness topics
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Revise important formulas and reasoning tricks frequently
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Take short breaks between study sessions to stay focused
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Maintain a healthy routine with proper sleep and diet.
Candidates preparing for the RRB Group D exam must practice previous year papers regularly to understand the exam pattern and improve their performance. Along with preparations, candidates must check the official website for the city slip and admit card release dates. The RRB Group D exam for CEN 09/2025 will be conducted from August 3 to 21, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com