RRB Group D Previous Year Papers: Download PDF, Check Preparation Tips Here

RRB Group D Previous Year Papers: Railway Recruitment Board 2026 RRB) has officially announced the RRB Group D Level 1 exam for CEN 09/2025. The exam will take place from August 3, 2026, to August 21, 2026, for a total of 22,195 vacancies. Solving RRB Group D previous year question papers now will help candidates to prepare for the exam. This is because, through previous year question papers, one gets to know about the pattern, questions, and their difficulty levels. In this article, candidates can check the RRB Group D previous year question papers with solutions.

RRB Group D Previous Year Paper

RRB Group D previous year papers are for CBT exams held under various CENs. It consists of four sections, namely General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness on Current Affairs. Solving these papers will help candidates get an idea about the actual pattern of the exam, along with its marking scheme and level of difficulty maintained by RRB. Solving these papers will help in getting ideas regarding the significant topics and questions asked frequently in the exam.