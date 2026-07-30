Railway RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Link: Download CEN 09/2025 CBT Exam Hall Ticket PDF at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Admit Card for the Computer-Based Test on July 31, 2026. The RRB Group D Hall Ticket for CEN 09/2025 has been released online on the official website of the board, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. As per the official notice, the CBT is scheduled to be conducted on August 3 to 6, 9 to 14, 17 to 21 and 25. The RRB has released the city intimation slip 10 days before the exam, and now the admit card is also available to download for the August 3 exam. The online exam will be conducted to fill 22,195 posts of Group D employees in Indian Railways. All prospective candidates can check and download their RRB Group D admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the RRB Group D admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration number, password and security pin.

RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started releasing the RRB Group D Admit card from July 31 for the exams scheduled to be held on August 3. The candidates need to visit their respective RRBs to download the admit card. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the RRB Group D admit card.

RRB Group D CEN 09/2025 Admit Card Download Link

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Release Date

As per the official notice, the RRB has started releasing the RRB Group D city intimation slip on July 24, 2026 and will release it 10 days before the exam. Now, the board will release the CBT admit card with exact exam centre details 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the Exam City. So it is expected that the RRB Group D Admit Card will be released on July 30 for the exam scheduled to be held on August 3. So, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any latest updates.