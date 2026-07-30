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Railway RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Link: Download CEN 09/2025 CBT Exam Hall Ticket PDF at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Sunil Sharma
By Sunil Sharma
Jul 31, 2026, 13:27 IST

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: RRB has released the RRB Group D 2026 admit cards today on its official website. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to start on August 3 and will be conducted on multiple dates in three shifts. Candidates can check the direct link and steps to download the RRB Group D admit card 2026 here.

RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card
RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 on July 31
  • The RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 is now available to download on the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • RRB Group D Exam 2026 will be conducted on August 3 to 6, 9 to 14, 17 to 21 and 25, 2026.

RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Admit Card for the Computer-Based Test on July 31, 2026. The RRB Group D Hall Ticket for CEN 09/2025 has been released online on the official website of the board, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. As per the official notice, the CBT is scheduled to be conducted on August 3 to 6, 9 to 14, 17 to 21 and 25. The RRB has released the city intimation slip 10 days before the exam, and now the admit card is also available to download for the August 3 exam. The online exam will be conducted to fill 22,195 posts of Group D employees in Indian Railways. All prospective candidates can check and download their RRB Group D admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the RRB Group D admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration number, password and security pin.

RRB Group D Admit Card Download Link

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started releasing the RRB Group D Admit card from July 31 for the exams scheduled to be held on August 3. The candidates need to visit their respective RRBs to download the admit card. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the RRB Group D admit card.

RRB Group D CEN 09/2025 Admit Card Download Link

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Release Date

As per the official notice, the RRB has started releasing the RRB Group D city intimation slip on July 24, 2026 and will release it 10 days before the exam. Now, the board will release the CBT admit card with exact exam centre details 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the Exam City. So it is expected that the RRB Group D Admit Card will be released on July 30 for the exam scheduled to be held on August 3. So, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any latest updates. 

Exam Date

City Slip Release Date

Admit Card Release Date

August 3, 2026

July 24, 2026

July 31, 2026

August 4, 2026

July 25, 2026

August 1, 2026

August 5, 2026

July 26, 2026

August 2, 2026

August 6, 2026

July 27, 2026

August 3, 2026

August 9, 2026

July 30, 2026

August 6, 2026

August 10, 2026

July 31, 2026

August 7, 2026

August 11, 2026

August 1, 2026

August 8, 2026

August 12, 2026

August 2, 2026

August 9, 2026

August 13, 2026

August 3, 2026

August 10, 2026

August 14, 2026

August 4, 2026

August 11, 2026

August 17, 2026

August 7, 2026

August 14, 2026

August 18, 2026

August 8, 2026

August 15, 2026

August 19, 2026

August 9, 2026

August 16, 2026

August 20, 2026

August 10, 2026

August 17, 2026

August 21, 2026

August 11, 2026

August 18, 2026

August 25, 2026

August 15, 2026

August 22, 2026
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 31, 2026, 13:26 IST

    Railway RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Link: Steps to download the hall ticket PDF

    Follow the steps below to know how to download the RRB Group admit card 2026:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Railways- rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

    Step 2: Select the RRB for which you applied.

    Step 3: Select the advertisement number CEN 09/2025 from the ‘Recruitment (CENs)’ option given on the menu bar.

    Step 4: Select the E-Call Letters’ option 

    Step 5: Click on ‘RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card Download Link’

    Step 6: A new window will open, fill in all the details like registration number, password and security pin and click on ‘Submit’.

    Step 7: The admit card will appear on the screen.

    Step 8: Download and print the admit card PDF.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 13:13 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Live: RRB Ahmedabad has released the admit card

    So far, only the Railway Recruitment Board, Ahmedabad, has activated the link to download the RRB Group D admit card on its official website. We will update this live blog as soon as other RRBs activated the link. Keep checking for the real time updates.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 12:55 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Direct link to download the admit card

    The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 on the official websites of RRBs. Here we are providing the RRB-wise admit card download link; candidates can also use them to download the hall ticket PDF easily.
    RRB Ahmedabad: Group D Admit Card 2026 Link

  • Jul 31, 2026, 12:49 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Link Active

    The RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 has been released on the official portal of different Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Now candidates can download it from there. We will also provide the RRB-wise direct link to download admit card. Keep checking this live blog for latest update and links.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:53 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Live: Category-wise vacancy

    The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the category-wise vacancies in its official notification. As per the notice, a total of 22195 Group D posts will be filled through CEN 09/2025. The category-wise break-up is given below:

    Category Vacancy
    UR 9322
    SC 3239
    ST 1726
    OBC 5240
    EWS 2250
    Others (ExSM, CCAA, VI, LD, HI, OD, MD) 418



  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:33 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Carry Valid Photo ID

    Candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, or Driving Licence along with the admit card. The list of documents is given below:

    • Admit Card
    • Aadhaar Card
    • PAN Card
    • Voter ID
  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:36 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Live: Details mentioned on Admit Card PDF

    Candidates must check all the details carefully on their RRB Group D Admit Card 2026. The hall ticket will contain the following important details:

    • Candidate's Name
    • Father's Name
    • Date of Birth
    • Exam date & time
    • Exam centre name & address
  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:34 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Live: Admit Card Can be Released Anytime Today

    The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will tentatively release the RRB Group D Admit Card for CEN 09/2025 today. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 21:10 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Live: Exam Overview

    Particulars 

    Details

    Conducting Body 

    Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

    Advertisement No. 

    CEN No. 09/2025

    Exam Name 

    RRB Group D 2026

    Total vacancies

    22,195

    City Intimation Slip 

    24 July 2026

    Admit Card  Release Date

    31st July (Expected)

    CBT Exam Dates 

    August 3 to 21, 2026

    Exam Mode 

    Online Exam

    Login Credential 

    Registration Number & Password

    Official website 

    rrbapply.gov.in 
  • Jul 30, 2026, 19:58 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Live: Admit Card Will Provide Exact Centre Address

    The RRB Group D Admit Card, which can be released today, will provide the exact exam centre address. Whereas the city intimation slip released on July 24 only mentioned the exam city.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 18:52 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Live: Keep Login Details Ready

    Candidates should keep the following details ready. These details will be required to log in and download the admit card from the official website.

    • Application number
    • Registration number
    • Password
    • Date of birth
  • Jul 30, 2026, 18:18 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Live: Zone-wise Vacancies

    In CEN 09/2025, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a total of 22195 vacancies for various Group D posts in Indian Railways across all the railway zones. Check the zone-wise vacancy details below:

    • WR (MUMBAI): 3148
    • CR (MUMBAI): 1979
    • ECoR (BHUBANESWAR): 803
    • ECR (HAJIPUR): 993
    • ER (KOLKATA): 946
    • METRO(KOLKATA): 227
    • SER (KOLKATA): 949
    • NCR (ALLAHABAD): 1183
    • NER (GORAKHPUR): 1196
    • NFR (GUWAHATI): 1776
    • NR (DELHI): 3537
    • NWR (JAIPUR): 974
    • SCR (SECUNDERABAD): 1012
    • SECR (BILASPUR): 1199
    • SR (CHENNAI): 1036
    • SWR (HUBLI): 90
    • WCR (JABALPUR): 1147
  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:49 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card​ 2026 Live: City Slip Already Released

    The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started releasing the RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip as per the plan on July 24 for the August 3 exams. Candidates can check their allotted exam city and make travel arrangements in advance. So far, the RRBs have released the city slip for the following exams:

    Exam Date City Slip Release Date
    August 3, 2026 July 24, 2026
    August 4, 2026 July 25, 2026
    August 5, 2026 July 26, 2026
    August 6, 2026 July 27, 2026
    August 9, 2026 July 30, 2026
  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:12 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Live: Posts in Railway Group D Exams

    The following table shows the department and sub-department-wise post offers through the RRB Group D exam

    Sl No Designation Dept Sub Dept
    1 ASSISTANT TRD ELECTRICAL TRD
    2 ASSISTANT OPERATIONS (ELECTRICAL) ELECTRICAL GENERAL SERVICES
    3 ASSISTANT TL AND AC ELECTRICAL GENERAL SERVICES
    4 ASSISTANT (S and T) S and T SIGNAL
    5 POINTSMAN B TRAFFIC TRAFFIC
    6 ASSISTANT TRACK MACHINE ENGINEERING TRACK MACHINE
    7 TRACKMAINTAINER-IV ENGINEERING P WAY
    8 ASSISTANT BRIDGE ENGINEERING BRIDGE
    9 ASSISTANT CARRIAGE and WAGON MECHANICAL CARRIAGE and WAGON
    10 ASSISTANT LOCO SHED (ELECTRICAL) ELECTRICAL ELECTRICAL SHED
    11 ASSISTANT P.WAY ENGINEERING P WAY
    12 ASSISTANT OPERATIONS (ELECTRICAL) ELECTRICAL WORKSHOP
    13 ASSISTANT LOCO SHED (ELECTRICAL) ELECTRICAL DIESEL SHED
    14 ASSISTANT (S and T) S and T WORKSHOP
  • Jul 30, 2026, 15:28 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Live: RRB Revised the Exam Dates

    The Railway Recruitment Board has revised the RRB Group D CBT Exam Dates for CEN 09/2025. As per the official notice released on July 30 on the official website, now the Group D online exams will be conducted for 16 days; previously, they were scheduled for 17 days. Check the old and revised dates below:

    New Exam Date
    Old Exam Date
    August 03, 04, 05, 06, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 25, 2026
    August 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 2026
  • Jul 30, 2026, 15:15 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Admit Card Expected Today

    The RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released today on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam should keep checking the website regularly. The RRB Group D Hall Ticket PDF link may be activated at any time.

Details Mentioned on RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2026

The RRB Group D admit card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidates

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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