RRB JE Notification 2026 Short Notice Released for 4098 Vacancies - Apply Online Begins 14 August
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB JE Recruitment 2026 short notice for approximately 4098 vacancies. Online applications will be accepted from August 14 to September 13, 2026. Read the complete article to know more about the exam related information.
Key Points
- RRB released a short notice for 4098 Junior Engineer, DMS, and CMA vacancies.
- Online applications for RRB JE 2026 will be accepted from August 14, 2026.
- The last date to apply online for the recruitment is September 13, 2026.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the short notice for RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026. As per the notification a total of 4098 vacancies will be filled for various posts, including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant across different railway zones. Candidates who fulfil the required engineering qualifications will be able to submit their online applications from August 14, 2026. The detailed notification regarding category wise vacancies, eligibility conditions and selection process will be released shortly on the official RRB websites.
RRB JE Notification 2026 PDF Download
The RRB will start the online application process for RRB JE Recruitment 2026 on 14 August 2026, and the last date to apply online is 13 September 2026. There are approx. 4098 vacancies. Candidates are advised to check the RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Short Notice before the detailed notification is published on the official website. This notification provides basic information about vacancies, salary structure, eligibility criteria and pay level. Check the table below for the Short Notification PDF.
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RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Short Notice PDF
RRB JE Notification 2026 Key Highlights
The indicative notice for RRB JE Recruitment 2026 is released in the employment newspaper. This recruitment is conducted under the advertisement No 04/2026. Selected candidates will be paid under the Pay level 6 with an initial pay of Rs 35,400. Check the table below for highlights related to this notice.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Railway Recruitment Board
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer (JE), DMS and CMA
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Total Vacancies
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4098
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Notification Type
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Short Notice
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Online Application Start Date
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14 August, 2026
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Online Application End Date
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13 September, 2026
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Selection Process
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CBT 1, CBT 2 Document Verification and Medical Examination
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Pay Level
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Level 6 (7th CPC)
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Official Website
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rrbapply.gov.in
RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
The RRB JE apply online process is tentatively scheduled to start from August 14, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications until September 13, 2026. Check the table below for important dates related to this recruitment.
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Event
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Dates
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RRB JE Notification Release Date
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August 13, 2026
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Apply Online Start Date
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August 14, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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September 13, 2026
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Fee Payment Last Date
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To be announced
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Application correct window
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To be announced
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CBT 1 Exam Date
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To be announced
RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the RRB JE Recruitment 2026 candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed by the railway board. Check the educational qualifications and age requirements below.
Educational Qualification
For the Junior Engineer post candidates should possess a diploma or degree in the relevant engineering discipline from a recognized institution or university. The post wise educational qualifications will be mentioned in the detailed notification when it is released.
Age Limit
The minimum age should be 18 years while the maximum age is 33 years. Age relaxation is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD and Ex Servicemen candidates as per the RRB rules.
RRB JE Notification 2026 - Vacancy Details
Candidates can check the posts wise details related to different departments in the table given below. You must remember that these vacancies are only tentative and final detailed vacancies will be announced by the RRB in its detailed notification.
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Department
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Expected Vacancies
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Engineering or Civil
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1654
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Mechanical
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1213
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Electrical
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614
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Stores
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314
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Signal and Telecommunication
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303
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Grand Total
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4098
Steps to Apply Online for RRB JE Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online once the application window opens.
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Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board of your respective region.
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Click on the RRB JE Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Complete the registration process using a valid email ID and mobile number.
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Fill out the application form with personal and educational details
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Upload the required documents such as photos and signatures.
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Pay the application fee online according to your category.
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Check details before final submission of forms.
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Download and save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.