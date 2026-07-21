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RRB JE Notification 2026 Short Notice Released for 4098 Vacancies - Apply Online Begins 14 August

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 14:26 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB JE Recruitment 2026 short notice for approximately 4098 vacancies. Online applications will be accepted from August 14 to September 13, 2026. Read the complete article to know more about the exam related information.

RRB JE Notification 2026 Short Notice Released for 4098 Vacancies - Apply Online Begins 14 August
RRB JE Notification 2026 Short Notice Released for 4098 Vacancies - Apply Online Begins 14 August

Key Points

  • RRB released a short notice for 4098 Junior Engineer, DMS, and CMA vacancies.
  • Online applications for RRB JE 2026 will be accepted from August 14, 2026.
  • The last date to apply online for the recruitment is September 13, 2026.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the short notice for RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026. As per the notification a total of 4098 vacancies will be filled for various posts, including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant across different railway zones. Candidates who fulfil the required engineering qualifications will be able to submit their online applications from August 14, 2026. The detailed notification regarding category wise vacancies, eligibility conditions and selection process will be released shortly on the official RRB websites. 

RRB JE Notification 2026 PDF Download 

The RRB will start the online application process for RRB JE Recruitment 2026 on 14 August 2026, and the last date to apply online is 13 September 2026. There are approx. 4098 vacancies. Candidates are advised to check the RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Short Notice before the detailed notification is published on the official website. This notification provides basic information about vacancies, salary structure, eligibility criteria and pay level. Check the table below for the Short Notification PDF.

RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Short Notice PDF

  Click Here

 

RRB JE Short Notice 2026

RRB JE Notification 2026 Key Highlights

The indicative notice for RRB JE Recruitment 2026 is released in the employment newspaper. This recruitment is conducted under the advertisement No 04/2026. Selected candidates will be paid under the Pay level 6 with an initial pay of Rs 35,400. Check the table below for highlights related to this notice.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Authority 

Railway Recruitment Board 

Post Name 

Junior Engineer (JE), DMS and CMA

Total Vacancies 

4098

Notification Type 

Short Notice 

Mode of Application 

Online

Online Application Start Date 

14 August, 2026 

Online Application End Date 

13 September, 2026

Selection Process

CBT 1, CBT 2 Document Verification and Medical Examination 

Pay Level 

Level 6 (7th CPC)

Official Website

rrbapply.gov.in

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The RRB JE apply online process is tentatively scheduled to start from August 14, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications until September 13, 2026. Check the table below for important dates related to this recruitment.

Event 

Dates

RRB JE Notification Release Date

August 13, 2026

Apply Online Start Date 

August 14, 2026

Last Date to Apply

September 13, 2026

Fee Payment Last Date

To be announced

Application correct window

To be announced

CBT 1 Exam Date

To be announced

RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the RRB JE Recruitment 2026 candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed by the railway board. Check the educational qualifications and age requirements below.

Educational Qualification

For the Junior Engineer post candidates should possess a diploma or degree in the relevant engineering discipline from a recognized institution or university. The post wise educational qualifications will be mentioned in the detailed notification when it is released.

Age Limit

The minimum age should be 18 years while the maximum age is 33 years. Age relaxation is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD and Ex Servicemen candidates as per the RRB rules.

RRB JE Notification 2026 - Vacancy Details

Candidates can check the posts wise details related to different departments in the table given below. You must remember that these vacancies are only tentative and final detailed vacancies will be announced by the RRB in its detailed notification.

Department 

Expected Vacancies

Engineering or Civil

1654

Mechanical 

1213

Electrical 

614

Stores

314

Signal and Telecommunication

303

Grand Total

4098

Steps to Apply Online for RRB JE Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply online once the application window opens.

  • Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board of your respective region.

  • Click on the RRB JE Recruitment 2026 application link.

  • Complete the registration process using a valid email ID and mobile number.

  • Fill out the application form with personal and educational details

  • Upload the required documents such as photos and signatures.

  • Pay the application fee online according to your category.

  • Check details before final submission of forms.

  • Download and save for future references.



Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 13:27 IST

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    FAQs

    • What is the expected salary for RRB JE 2026-27?
      +
      The RRB Junior Engineer (JE) in 2026-27 expected salary is under Pay Level 6 of the 7th CPC, with a starting basic pay of ₹35,400 per month.
    • How many vacancies have been announced for RRB JE 2026-27?
      +
      A total of 4098 vacancies have been announced for RRB JE 2026.
    • Is the RRB JE Notification 2026-27 out?
      +
      Yes, the short notification for the  RRB JE Recruitment 2026-27 (CEN 04/2026) has been released. However, a full detailed notification will be released shortly on the official website of RRB.

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