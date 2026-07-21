RRB JE Notification 2026 Short Notice Released for 4098 Vacancies - Apply Online Begins 14 August

Key Points RRB released a short notice for 4098 Junior Engineer, DMS, and CMA vacancies.

Online applications for RRB JE 2026 will be accepted from August 14, 2026.

The last date to apply online for the recruitment is September 13, 2026.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the short notice for RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026. As per the notification a total of 4098 vacancies will be filled for various posts, including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant across different railway zones. Candidates who fulfil the required engineering qualifications will be able to submit their online applications from August 14, 2026. The detailed notification regarding category wise vacancies, eligibility conditions and selection process will be released shortly on the official RRB websites. RRB JE Notification 2026 PDF Download The RRB will start the online application process for RRB JE Recruitment 2026 on 14 August 2026, and the last date to apply online is 13 September 2026. There are approx. 4098 vacancies. Candidates are advised to check the RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Short Notice before the detailed notification is published on the official website. This notification provides basic information about vacancies, salary structure, eligibility criteria and pay level. Check the table below for the Short Notification PDF.

RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Short Notice PDF Click Here RRB JE Notification 2026 Key Highlights The indicative notice for RRB JE Recruitment 2026 is released in the employment newspaper. This recruitment is conducted under the advertisement No 04/2026. Selected candidates will be paid under the Pay level 6 with an initial pay of Rs 35,400. Check the table below for highlights related to this notice. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Railway Recruitment Board Post Name Junior Engineer (JE), DMS and CMA Total Vacancies 4098 Notification Type Short Notice Mode of Application Online Online Application Start Date 14 August, 2026 Online Application End Date 13 September, 2026 Selection Process CBT 1, CBT 2 Document Verification and Medical Examination Pay Level Level 6 (7th CPC) Official Website rrbapply.gov.in

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates The RRB JE apply online process is tentatively scheduled to start from August 14, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications until September 13, 2026. Check the table below for important dates related to this recruitment. Event Dates RRB JE Notification Release Date August 13, 2026 Apply Online Start Date August 14, 2026 Last Date to Apply September 13, 2026 Fee Payment Last Date To be announced Application correct window To be announced CBT 1 Exam Date To be announced RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying for the RRB JE Recruitment 2026 candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed by the railway board. Check the educational qualifications and age requirements below.

Educational Qualification For the Junior Engineer post candidates should possess a diploma or degree in the relevant engineering discipline from a recognized institution or university. The post wise educational qualifications will be mentioned in the detailed notification when it is released. Age Limit The minimum age should be 18 years while the maximum age is 33 years. Age relaxation is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD and Ex Servicemen candidates as per the RRB rules. RRB JE Notification 2026 - Vacancy Details Candidates can check the posts wise details related to different departments in the table given below. You must remember that these vacancies are only tentative and final detailed vacancies will be announced by the RRB in its detailed notification. Department Expected Vacancies Engineering or Civil 1654 Mechanical 1213 Electrical 614 Stores 314 Signal and Telecommunication 303 Grand Total 4098