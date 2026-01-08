RRB Technician Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Marking Scheme
RRB Technician Syllabus 2026: The RRB Technician 2026 recruitment includes 6238 vacancies for Grade 1 (Signal) and Grade 3 posts. The selection involves CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Candidates should review the syllabus, exam pattern, and subject-wise topics for focused preparation. Check this article for more details.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 along with the updated exam pattern for 6557 vacancies in Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and Technician Grade 3 posts. The recruitment process consists of two stages of Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by document verification.
CBT 1 is a qualifying exam that includes Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science. It has 75 questions to be answered in 60 minutes with a 1/3 negative marking for wrong answers.
CBT 2 is divided into Part A (100 general subject questions) and Part B (75 trade-specific questions), with a total duration of 2 hours 30 minutes.
Candidates must carefully review the RRB Technician Grade 1 and Grade 3 syllabus 2026 to prepare effectively. RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 PDF download link is also available in this article.
RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 Overview
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the RRB Technician Exam 2026 to recruit eligible candidates for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and Technician Grade 3 posts. The selection process consists of multiple stages, including CBT 1, CBT 2, and Document Verification. Below is a detailed overview of the RRB Technician Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2026:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Exam Name
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RRB Technician Exam 2026 (CEN No. 02/2025)
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Posts Offered
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Technician Grade 1 Signal & Technician Grade 3
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Total Vacancies
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6557
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Exam Category
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Syllabus and Exam Pattern
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Mode of Examination
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Marking Pattern
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1 mark for each correct answer
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Negative Marking
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1/3 mark deducted for each wrong answer
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Stages of Selection
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Computer-Based Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination
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Official Website
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www.rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Technician Syllabus 2026
The RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 has been officially released along with the latest notification. Candidates must review the subject-wise RRB Technician Grade 1 and Grade 3 syllabus for focused preparation. Aspirants are advised to download the RRB Technician Syllabus PDF 2026 to ensure every topic is covered before the exam.
RRB Technician Syllabus for Technician Grade 1 (Signal)
Candidates applying for the RRB Technician Grade 1 Signal post should focus on five main subjects: General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Basics of Computers and Applications, Mathematics, and Basic Science & Engineering. According to the RRB Technician Grade 1 Syllabus 2026, the CBT will have 100 objective-type questions, designed to test both conceptual understanding and practical knowledge.
A detailed breakdown of the Railway Technician Syllabus 2026 is provided below for thorough preparation.
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Subjects
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Topics
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General Awareness
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Current Affairs
Indian Geography
Indian Culture and History (including Freedom Struggle)
Indian Polity and Constitution
Indian Economy
Environmental Issues in India and the World
Sports
General Scientific and Technological Developments
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Basic Science and Engineering
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Physics Fundamentals:
Units & Measurements
Mass, Weight & Density
Work, Power & Energy
Speed & Velocity
Heat & Temperature
Electricity & Magnetism
Electricity & Magnetism:
Electric Charge, Field & Intensity
Electric Potential & Potential Difference
Simple Electric Circuits
Conductors & Insulators
Ohm’s Law & Limitations
Resistance in Series & Parallel
Specific Resistance
Relation between Electric Potential, Energy & Power
Ampere’s Law
Magnetic Force on Moving Charges
Electromagnetic Induction & Faraday’s Law
Magnetic Field & Magnetic Induction
Electronics & Measurements:
Basic Electronics
Digital Electronics
Electronic Devices & Circuits
Microcontroller & Microprocessor
Electronic Measurements & Measuring Systems
Range Extension Methods
CRO (Cathode Ray Oscilloscope)
LCD & LED Panels
Transducers
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Basic of Computers and Applications
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Computer Architecture
Input & Output Devices
Storage Devices
Networking
Operating Systems (Windows, Unix, Linux)
MS Office
Data Representation
Internet & Email
Websites & Web Browsers
Computer Virus
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Mathematics
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Number System
Rational & Irrational Numbers
BODMAS Rule
Quadratic Equations
Arithmetic Progression
Similar Triangles
Pythagoras Theorem
Coordinate Geometry
Trigonometric Ratios
Heights & Distances
Surface Area & Volume
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General Intelligence & Reasoning
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Analogies
Alphabetical & Number Series
Coding & Decoding
Mathematical Operations
Relationships
Syllogism
Jumbling
Venn Diagrams
Data Interpretation & Sufficiency
Conclusions & Decision Making
Similarities & Differences
Analytical Reasoning
Classification
Directions
Statement–Arguments & Assumptions
RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 for Technician Grade 3
The RRB Technician Grade 3 Syllabus 2026 is designed to assess candidates’ basic understanding, analytical ability, and problem-solving skills. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will consist of 100 objective-type questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Basic Science, and General Awareness/Current Affairs. Aspirants should refer to the table below for detailed topic coverage and thorough preparation.
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Subjects
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Topics
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Mathematics
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Number System
BODMAS Rule
Decimals and Fractions
LCM & HCF
Ratio and Proportion
Percentages
Mensuration
Time and Work
Time and Distance
Simple and Compound Interest
Profit and Loss
Algebra
Geometry and Trigonometry
Elementary Statistics
Square Root
Age Calculations
Calendar & Clock
Pipes and Cisterns
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General Intelligence & Reasoning
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Analogies
Alphabetical and Number Series
Coding and Decoding
Mathematical Operations
Relationships
Syllogism
Jumbling
Venn Diagram
Data Interpretation and Sufficiency
Conclusions and Decision Making
Similarities and Differences
Analytical Reasoning
Classification
Directions
Statement–Arguments & Assumptions
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Basic Science
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Units and Measurements
Mass, Weight, and Density
Work, Power, and Energy
Speed and Velocity
Heat and Temperature
Basic Electricity
Levers and Simple Machines
Workplace Safety and Occupational Health
Environmental Education
Basic IT Literacy
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General Awareness / Current Affairs
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Science and Technology
Sports
Indian Art and Culture
Famous Personalities
Economic Affairs
Political Developments
Other Important National and International Events
RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 PDF
The RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 covers all the important subjects and topics required for effective exam preparation. A direct PDF download of the syllabus is available To help candidates prepare systematically.
Candidates can download the RRB Technician Syllabus PDF using the link below and take a printout for easy reference during your preparation.
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RRB Technician Syllabus 2026
RRB Technician Exam Pattern 2026
Candidates preparing for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 must have a clear understanding of the RRB Technician Syllabus and Exam Pattern for all stages. Candidates must know the syllabus toidentify important topics, question types, and subject-wise weightage. A thorough review of the RRB Technician Grade 1 Syllabus and RRB Technician Grade 3 Syllabus allows aspirants to plan a focused preparation strategy and boost their overall score. The exam pattern for each stage is explained below.
RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Technician Grade 1 (Signal)
The RRB Technician Grade 1 Signal Exam 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test comprises 100 objective-type questions totaling 100 marks. A negative marking of 1/3 will be applied for each wrong answer. Check the RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) in the table below:
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Subjects
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No. of Questions
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Maximum Marks
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Duration
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General Awareness
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10
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10
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90 Minutes (Extra 30 minutes for PwBD candidates)
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General Intelligence & Reasoning
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15
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15
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Basics of Computers & Applications
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20
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20
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Mathematics
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20
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20
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Basic Science & Engineering
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35
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35
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Total
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100
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100
RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Technician Grade 3
The RRB Technician Grade 3 Exam 2026 is also a Computer-Based Test (CBT) with objective-type questions. Negative marking of 1/3 applies for wrong answers. Minimum qualifying marks are UR & EWS – 40%, OBC (NCL) & SC – 30%, ST – 25%. Check the RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Technician Grade 3 in the table below:
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Subjects
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No. of Questions
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Maximum Marks
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Duration
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General Awareness
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10
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10
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90 Minutes
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General Intelligence & Reasoning
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25
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25
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Mathematics
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25
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25
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General Science
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40
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40
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Total
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100
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100
Document Verification (DV)
Candidates who qualify Part B and score well in Part A of the Second Stage CBT will be shortlisted for Document Verification (DV). Shortlisting is based on merit and marks obtained in the RRB Technician Grade 1 or Grade 3 exam.
Candidates must submit original documents such as 10th/ITI certificates, caste/category certificates, photo ID, and medical fitness certificates during DV. Failure to produce valid documents can lead to disqualification from the RRB Technician 2026 selection process.
RRB Technician Selection Process 2026
The RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 follows a three-stage selection process, which is different from the Assistant Loco Pilot exam. Candidates must successfully clear each stage to secure a Technician post. The following are the stages:
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Document Verification (DV)
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Medical Examination
RRB Technician Preparation Tips 2026
Candidates who are aiming for the RRB Technician 2026 exam need proper preparation. The following are some essential tips to help prepare effectively and increase chances of selection:
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Get a clear understanding of the RRB Technician exam pattern. Knowing the structure, number of questions, and marking scheme will help plan study schedule better.
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Focus on the latest RRB Technician syllabus and identify topics with higher question weightage.
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Practicing previous year question papers is crucial. It will give an idea of the type of questions, difficulty level, and commonly asked topics.
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Check the RRB Technician cut-off 2026 and previous years’ qualifying marks. This will help candidates set a target score and understand how many marks they need to qualify.
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Regularly taking mock tests can boost your preparation. Mock tests improve your speed, accuracy, and time management while highlighting your weak areas.
Best Books to Prepare for RRB Technician 2026
Selecting the right books is important for effective preparation. Check a list of recommended books for each subject of the RRB Technician 2026 exam:
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Subject
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Recommended Book
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Electrical Engineering
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RRB Technician Grade III Electrical Engineering by Er. G. K. Publications
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Mechanical Engineering
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RRB Technician Grade III Mechanical Engineering by R. Gupta
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Electronics Engineering
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RRB Technician Grade III Electronics Engineering by Arihant Publications
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General Intelligence & Reasoning
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RRB Technician Grade III General Intelligence & Reasoning by Kiran Publications
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General Science
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RRB Technician Grade III General Science by Lucent Publications
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Mathematics
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RRB Technician Grade III Mathematics by R. S. Aggarwal