RRB Technician Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Marking Scheme

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 along with the updated exam pattern for 6557 vacancies in Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and Technician Grade 3 posts. The recruitment process consists of two stages of Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by document verification. CBT 1 is a qualifying exam that includes Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science. It has 75 questions to be answered in 60 minutes with a 1/3 negative marking for wrong answers. CBT 2 is divided into Part A (100 general subject questions) and Part B (75 trade-specific questions), with a total duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. Candidates must carefully review the RRB Technician Grade 1 and Grade 3 syllabus 2026 to prepare effectively. RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 PDF download link is also available in this article.

RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 Overview The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the RRB Technician Exam 2026 to recruit eligible candidates for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and Technician Grade 3 posts. The selection process consists of multiple stages, including CBT 1, CBT 2, and Document Verification. Below is a detailed overview of the RRB Technician Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2026: Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB Technician Exam 2026 (CEN No. 02/2025) Posts Offered Technician Grade 1 Signal & Technician Grade 3 Total Vacancies 6557 Exam Category Syllabus and Exam Pattern Mode of Examination Computer-Based Test (CBT) Marking Pattern 1 mark for each correct answer Negative Marking 1/3 mark deducted for each wrong answer Stages of Selection Computer-Based Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination Official Website www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 The RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 has been officially released along with the latest notification. Candidates must review the subject-wise RRB Technician Grade 1 and Grade 3 syllabus for focused preparation. Aspirants are advised to download the RRB Technician Syllabus PDF 2026 to ensure every topic is covered before the exam. RRB Technician Syllabus for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) Candidates applying for the RRB Technician Grade 1 Signal post should focus on five main subjects: General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Basics of Computers and Applications, Mathematics, and Basic Science & Engineering. According to the RRB Technician Grade 1 Syllabus 2026, the CBT will have 100 objective-type questions, designed to test both conceptual understanding and practical knowledge.

A detailed breakdown of the Railway Technician Syllabus 2026 is provided below for thorough preparation. Subjects Topics General Awareness Current Affairs Indian Geography Indian Culture and History (including Freedom Struggle) Indian Polity and Constitution Indian Economy Environmental Issues in India and the World Sports General Scientific and Technological Developments Basic Science and Engineering Physics Fundamentals: Units & Measurements Mass, Weight & Density Work, Power & Energy Speed & Velocity Heat & Temperature Electricity & Magnetism

Electricity & Magnetism: Electric Charge, Field & Intensity Electric Potential & Potential Difference Simple Electric Circuits Conductors & Insulators Ohm’s Law & Limitations Resistance in Series & Parallel Specific Resistance Relation between Electric Potential, Energy & Power Ampere’s Law Magnetic Force on Moving Charges Electromagnetic Induction & Faraday’s Law Magnetic Field & Magnetic Induction

Electronics & Measurements: Basic Electronics Digital Electronics Electronic Devices & Circuits Microcontroller & Microprocessor Electronic Measurements & Measuring Systems Range Extension Methods CRO (Cathode Ray Oscilloscope) LCD & LED Panels Transducers Basic of Computers and Applications Computer Architecture Input & Output Devices Storage Devices Networking Operating Systems (Windows, Unix, Linux) MS Office Data Representation Internet & Email Websites & Web Browsers Computer Virus Mathematics Number System Rational & Irrational Numbers BODMAS Rule Quadratic Equations Arithmetic Progression Similar Triangles Pythagoras Theorem Coordinate Geometry Trigonometric Ratios Heights & Distances Surface Area & Volume General Intelligence & Reasoning Analogies Alphabetical & Number Series Coding & Decoding Mathematical Operations Relationships Syllogism Jumbling Venn Diagrams Data Interpretation & Sufficiency Conclusions & Decision Making Similarities & Differences Analytical Reasoning Classification Directions Statement–Arguments & Assumptions

RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 for Technician Grade 3 The RRB Technician Grade 3 Syllabus 2026 is designed to assess candidates’ basic understanding, analytical ability, and problem-solving skills. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will consist of 100 objective-type questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Basic Science, and General Awareness/Current Affairs. Aspirants should refer to the table below for detailed topic coverage and thorough preparation. Subjects Topics Mathematics Number System BODMAS Rule Decimals and Fractions LCM & HCF Ratio and Proportion Percentages Mensuration Time and Work Time and Distance Simple and Compound Interest Profit and Loss Algebra Geometry and Trigonometry Elementary Statistics Square Root Age Calculations Calendar & Clock Pipes and Cisterns General Intelligence & Reasoning Analogies Alphabetical and Number Series Coding and Decoding Mathematical Operations Relationships Syllogism Jumbling Venn Diagram Data Interpretation and Sufficiency Conclusions and Decision Making Similarities and Differences Analytical Reasoning Classification Directions Statement–Arguments & Assumptions Basic Science Units and Measurements Mass, Weight, and Density Work, Power, and Energy Speed and Velocity Heat and Temperature Basic Electricity Levers and Simple Machines Workplace Safety and Occupational Health Environmental Education Basic IT Literacy General Awareness / Current Affairs Science and Technology Sports Indian Art and Culture Famous Personalities Economic Affairs Political Developments Other Important National and International Events

RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 PDF The RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 covers all the important subjects and topics required for effective exam preparation. A direct PDF download of the syllabus is available To help candidates prepare systematically. Candidates can download the RRB Technician Syllabus PDF using the link below and take a printout for easy reference during your preparation. RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 Download PDF RRB Technician Exam Pattern 2026 Candidates preparing for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 must have a clear understanding of the RRB Technician Syllabus and Exam Pattern for all stages. Candidates must know the syllabus toidentify important topics, question types, and subject-wise weightage. A thorough review of the RRB Technician Grade 1 Syllabus and RRB Technician Grade 3 Syllabus allows aspirants to plan a focused preparation strategy and boost their overall score. The exam pattern for each stage is explained below.

RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) The RRB Technician Grade 1 Signal Exam 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test comprises 100 objective-type questions totaling 100 marks. A negative marking of 1/3 will be applied for each wrong answer. Check the RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) in the table below: Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 10 10 90 Minutes (Extra 30 minutes for PwBD candidates) General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 15 Basics of Computers & Applications 20 20 Mathematics 20 20 Basic Science & Engineering 35 35 Total 100 100 RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Technician Grade 3 The RRB Technician Grade 3 Exam 2026 is also a Computer-Based Test (CBT) with objective-type questions. Negative marking of 1/3 applies for wrong answers. Minimum qualifying marks are UR & EWS – 40%, OBC (NCL) & SC – 30%, ST – 25%. Check the RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Technician Grade 3 in the table below:

Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 10 10 90 Minutes General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 25 Mathematics 25 25 General Science 40 40 Total 100 100 Document Verification (DV) Candidates who qualify Part B and score well in Part A of the Second Stage CBT will be shortlisted for Document Verification (DV). Shortlisting is based on merit and marks obtained in the RRB Technician Grade 1 or Grade 3 exam. Candidates must submit original documents such as 10th/ITI certificates, caste/category certificates, photo ID, and medical fitness certificates during DV. Failure to produce valid documents can lead to disqualification from the RRB Technician 2026 selection process. RRB Technician Selection Process 2026 The RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 follows a three-stage selection process, which is different from the Assistant Loco Pilot exam. Candidates must successfully clear each stage to secure a Technician post. The following are the stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination RRB Technician Preparation Tips 2026 Candidates who are aiming for the RRB Technician 2026 exam need proper preparation. The following are some essential tips to help prepare effectively and increase chances of selection: Get a clear understanding of the RRB Technician exam pattern. Knowing the structure, number of questions, and marking scheme will help plan study schedule better.

Focus on the latest RRB Technician syllabus and identify topics with higher question weightage.

Practicing previous year question papers is crucial. It will give an idea of the type of questions, difficulty level, and commonly asked topics.

Check the RRB Technician cut-off 2026 and previous years’ qualifying marks. This will help candidates set a target score and understand how many marks they need to qualify.

Regularly taking mock tests can boost your preparation. Mock tests improve your speed, accuracy, and time management while highlighting your weak areas.