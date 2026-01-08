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RRB Technician Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Marking Scheme

By Mridula Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 21:11 IST

RRB Technician Syllabus 2026: The RRB Technician 2026 recruitment includes 6238 vacancies for Grade 1 (Signal) and Grade 3 posts. The selection involves CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Candidates should review the syllabus, exam pattern, and subject-wise topics for focused preparation. Check this article for more details.

RRB Technician Syllabus 2026
RRB Technician Syllabus 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 along with the updated exam pattern for 6557 vacancies in Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and Technician Grade 3 posts. The recruitment process consists of two stages of Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by document verification.

CBT 1 is a qualifying exam that includes Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science. It has 75 questions to be answered in 60 minutes with a 1/3 negative marking for wrong answers.

CBT 2 is divided into Part A (100 general subject questions) and Part B (75 trade-specific questions), with a total duration of 2 hours 30 minutes.

Candidates must carefully review the RRB Technician Grade 1 and Grade 3 syllabus 2026 to prepare effectively. RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 PDF download link is also available in this article.

RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 Overview

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the RRB Technician Exam 2026 to recruit eligible candidates for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and Technician Grade 3 posts. The selection process consists of multiple stages, including CBT 1, CBT 2, and Document Verification. Below is a detailed overview of the RRB Technician Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2026:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Authority

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Name

RRB Technician Exam 2026 (CEN No. 02/2025)

Posts Offered

Technician Grade 1 Signal & Technician Grade 3

Total Vacancies

6557

Exam Category

Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Mode of Examination

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Marking Pattern

1 mark for each correct answer

Negative Marking

1/3 mark deducted for each wrong answer

Stages of Selection

Computer-Based Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination

Official Website

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Technician Syllabus 2026

The RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 has been officially released along with the latest notification. Candidates must review the subject-wise RRB Technician Grade 1 and Grade 3 syllabus for focused preparation. Aspirants are advised to download the RRB Technician Syllabus PDF 2026 to ensure every topic is covered before the exam.

RRB Technician Syllabus for Technician Grade 1 (Signal)

Candidates applying for the RRB Technician Grade 1 Signal post should focus on five main subjects: General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Basics of Computers and Applications, Mathematics, and Basic Science & Engineering. According to the RRB Technician Grade 1 Syllabus 2026, the CBT will have 100 objective-type questions, designed to test both conceptual understanding and practical knowledge.

A detailed breakdown of the Railway Technician Syllabus 2026 is provided below for thorough preparation.

Subjects

Topics

General Awareness

Current Affairs

Indian Geography

Indian Culture and History (including Freedom Struggle)

Indian Polity and Constitution

Indian Economy

Environmental Issues in India and the World

Sports

General Scientific and Technological Developments

Basic Science and Engineering

Physics Fundamentals:

Units & Measurements

Mass, Weight & Density

Work, Power & Energy

Speed & Velocity

Heat & Temperature

Electricity & Magnetism


Electricity & Magnetism:

Electric Charge, Field & Intensity

Electric Potential & Potential Difference

Simple Electric Circuits

Conductors & Insulators

Ohm’s Law & Limitations

Resistance in Series & Parallel

Specific Resistance

Relation between Electric Potential, Energy & Power

Ampere’s Law

Magnetic Force on Moving Charges

Electromagnetic Induction & Faraday’s Law

Magnetic Field & Magnetic Induction


Electronics & Measurements:

Basic Electronics

Digital Electronics

Electronic Devices & Circuits

Microcontroller & Microprocessor

Electronic Measurements & Measuring Systems

Range Extension Methods

CRO (Cathode Ray Oscilloscope)

LCD & LED Panels

Transducers

Basic of Computers and Applications

Computer Architecture

Input & Output Devices

Storage Devices

Networking

Operating Systems (Windows, Unix, Linux)

MS Office

Data Representation

Internet & Email

Websites & Web Browsers

Computer Virus

Mathematics

Number System

Rational & Irrational Numbers

BODMAS Rule

Quadratic Equations

Arithmetic Progression

Similar Triangles

Pythagoras Theorem

Coordinate Geometry

Trigonometric Ratios

Heights & Distances

Surface Area & Volume

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Analogies

Alphabetical & Number Series

Coding & Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Relationships

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagrams

Data Interpretation & Sufficiency

Conclusions & Decision Making

Similarities & Differences

Analytical Reasoning

Classification

Directions

Statement–Arguments & Assumptions

RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 for Technician Grade 3

The RRB Technician Grade 3 Syllabus 2026 is designed to assess candidates’ basic understanding, analytical ability, and problem-solving skills. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will consist of 100 objective-type questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Basic Science, and General Awareness/Current Affairs. Aspirants should refer to the table below for detailed topic coverage and thorough preparation.

Subjects

Topics

Mathematics

Number System

BODMAS Rule

Decimals and Fractions

LCM & HCF

Ratio and Proportion

Percentages

Mensuration

Time and Work

Time and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Algebra

Geometry and Trigonometry

Elementary Statistics

Square Root

Age Calculations

Calendar & Clock

Pipes and Cisterns

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Analogies

Alphabetical and Number Series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Relationships

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagram

Data Interpretation and Sufficiency

Conclusions and Decision Making

Similarities and Differences

Analytical Reasoning

Classification

Directions

Statement–Arguments & Assumptions

Basic Science

Units and Measurements

Mass, Weight, and Density

Work, Power, and Energy

Speed and Velocity

Heat and Temperature

Basic Electricity

Levers and Simple Machines

Workplace Safety and Occupational Health

Environmental Education

Basic IT Literacy

General Awareness / Current Affairs

Science and Technology

Sports

Indian Art and Culture

Famous Personalities

Economic Affairs

Political Developments

Other Important National and International Events

RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 PDF

The RRB Technician Syllabus 2026 covers all the important subjects and topics required for effective exam preparation. A direct PDF download of the syllabus is available To help candidates prepare systematically. 

Candidates can download the RRB Technician Syllabus PDF using the link below and take a printout for easy reference during your preparation.

RRB Technician Syllabus 2026

Download PDF

RRB Technician Exam Pattern 2026

Candidates preparing for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 must have a clear understanding of the RRB Technician Syllabus and Exam Pattern for all stages. Candidates must know the syllabus toidentify important topics, question types, and subject-wise weightage. A thorough review of the RRB Technician Grade 1 Syllabus and RRB Technician Grade 3 Syllabus allows aspirants to plan a focused preparation strategy and boost their overall score. The exam pattern for each stage is explained below.

RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Technician Grade 1 (Signal)

The RRB Technician Grade 1 Signal Exam 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test comprises 100 objective-type questions totaling 100 marks. A negative marking of 1/3 will be applied for each wrong answer. Check the RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) in the table below:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

10

10

90 Minutes (Extra 30 minutes for PwBD candidates)

General Intelligence & Reasoning

15

15

Basics of Computers & Applications

20

20

Mathematics

20

20

Basic Science & Engineering

35

35

Total

100

100

RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Technician Grade 3

The RRB Technician Grade 3 Exam 2026 is also a Computer-Based Test (CBT) with objective-type questions. Negative marking of 1/3 applies for wrong answers. Minimum qualifying marks are UR & EWS – 40%, OBC (NCL) & SC – 30%, ST – 25%. Check the RRB Technician Exam Pattern for Technician Grade 3 in the table below:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

10

10

90 Minutes

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

25

Mathematics

25

25

General Science

40

40

Total

100

100

Document Verification (DV)

Candidates who qualify Part B and score well in Part A of the Second Stage CBT will be shortlisted for Document Verification (DV). Shortlisting is based on merit and marks obtained in the RRB Technician Grade 1 or Grade 3 exam.

Candidates must submit original documents such as 10th/ITI certificates, caste/category certificates, photo ID, and medical fitness certificates during DV. Failure to produce valid documents can lead to disqualification from the RRB Technician 2026 selection process.

RRB Technician Selection Process 2026

The RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 follows a three-stage selection process, which is different from the Assistant Loco Pilot exam. Candidates must successfully clear each stage to secure a Technician post. The following are the stages:

  • Computer-Based Test (CBT)

  • Document Verification (DV)

  • Medical Examination

RRB Technician Preparation Tips 2026

Candidates who are aiming for the RRB Technician 2026 exam need proper preparation. The following are some essential tips to help prepare effectively and increase chances of selection:

  • Get a clear understanding of the RRB Technician exam pattern. Knowing the structure, number of questions, and marking scheme will help plan study schedule better.

  • Focus on the latest RRB Technician syllabus and identify topics with higher question weightage. 

  • Practicing previous year question papers is crucial. It will give an idea of the type of questions, difficulty level, and commonly asked topics.

  • Check the RRB Technician cut-off 2026 and previous years’ qualifying marks. This will help candidates set a target score and understand how many marks they need to qualify.

  • Regularly taking mock tests can boost your preparation. Mock tests improve your speed, accuracy, and time management while highlighting your weak areas.

Best Books to Prepare for RRB Technician 2026

Selecting the right books is important for effective preparation. Check a list of recommended books for each subject of the RRB Technician 2026 exam:

Subject

Recommended Book

Electrical Engineering

RRB Technician Grade III Electrical Engineering by Er. G. K. Publications

Mechanical Engineering

RRB Technician Grade III Mechanical Engineering by R. Gupta

Electronics Engineering

RRB Technician Grade III Electronics Engineering by Arihant Publications

General Intelligence & Reasoning

RRB Technician Grade III General Intelligence & Reasoning by Kiran Publications

General Science

RRB Technician Grade III General Science by Lucent Publications

Mathematics

RRB Technician Grade III Mathematics by R. S. Aggarwal

 

First Published: Jan 8, 2026, 17:29 IST

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