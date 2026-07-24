SBI CBO Final Result 2026 OUT at sbi.bank.in, Download Result PDF Here

The State Bank of India, SBI, has officially announced the SBI CBO Final Result 2026 on July 24, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the selection process for this recruitment will now be able to check their qualifying status and download the final merit list directly from the official website at sbi.bank.in. Through this recruitment drive, the bank aimed to fill 2050 vacancies for the Circle-Based Officer posts across various circles in the country. The Interview for the SBI CBO was held on July 13, 2026. Candidates can check their qualifying status on the official website.

SBI CBO Final Result PDF 2026

Those candidates who were called for the interview for the State Bank of India Circle-Based Officer Exam 2026 on July 13, 2026, can now check their qualifying status on the official website. The result of the SBI CBO 2026 recruitment has been released in a PDF format, which includes only the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Candidates can also download the official SBI CBO Result PDF from below:-