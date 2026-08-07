SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 1538 Backlog Vacancies - Apply Online Begins at sbi.bank.in
SBI Clerk Notification 2026: State Bank of India has released the notification for 1538 backlog Junior Associate vacancies. The online application process has started from August 7 to August 27, 2026 at sbi.bank.in. Only eligible reserved category candidates can apply for these clerical posts. Check key details here.
Key Points
- SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 announced 1,538 backlog Junior Associate vacancies.
- These vacancies are exclusively for SC, ST, and OBC reserved category candidates.
- Online applications are open from August 7, 2026, until August 27, 2026.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification for 1,538 backlog vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). The online application process has started on the official website at sbi.bank.in. Eligible and interested candidates can now submit their applications online. The registration process started from today August 7, 2026 and will continue till August 27, 2026. However you must remember that these vacancies are exclusively for the reserved categories like SC, ST and OBC candidates. Selected candidates will serve in clerical cadre.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 notification has been published on the official SBI careers portal. It contains complete details regarding the backlog vacancies, category wise posts, eligibility criteria selection process, application fee and online application procedure. Candidates are advised to download and read the official notification once before they apply for these posts. Check the official notification below in the table.
|
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Eligible and interested candidates can find all the important information details related to SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 in the table given below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India
|
Post Name
|
Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1538
|
Advt No
|
CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16)
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
August 7, 2026
|
Application End Date
|
August 27, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, Language Proficiency Test, Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
sbi.bank.in
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
SBI has activated the online application link for the Junior Associate recruitment on its official website. Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility conditions will be able to apply for the clerical level posts. Check the direct apply link in the table given below.
|
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must make sure that they meet the required eligibility condition as mentioned in the official notification. Check the detailed criteria below.
Educational Qualification
-
Must have a Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as by the Central Government.
-
Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that if they are selected they have to produce proof of the qualifying examination on or before 31.12.2026
Age Limit (As on April 1, 2026)
The minimum age to apply is 20 years while the maximum age should not be more than 28 years as on April 1,2026, i.e. they must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1998 and not later than 01.04.2006 (both days inclusive).
Steps to Apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-
-
Visit the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.
-
Open the Careers section and click on the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 notification.
-
Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Fill the online application form with the personal and educational details.
-
Upload documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fees online
-
Check all details once before finally submitting your form.
-
Submit the application form and save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.