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SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 1538 Backlog Vacancies - Apply Online Begins at sbi.bank.in

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 17:49 IST

SBI Clerk Notification 2026: State Bank of India has released the notification for 1538 backlog Junior Associate vacancies. The online application process has started from August 7 to August 27, 2026 at sbi.bank.in. Only eligible reserved category candidates can apply for these clerical posts. Check key details here.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 1538 Backlog Vacancies - Apply Online Begins at sbi.bank.in
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 1538 Backlog Vacancies - Apply Online Begins at sbi.bank.in

Key Points

  • SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 announced 1,538 backlog Junior Associate vacancies.
  • These vacancies are exclusively for SC, ST, and OBC reserved category candidates.
  • Online applications are open from August 7, 2026, until August 27, 2026.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification for 1,538 backlog vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). The online application process has started on the official website at sbi.bank.in. Eligible and interested candidates can now submit their applications online. The registration process started from today August 7, 2026 and will continue till August 27, 2026. However you must remember that these vacancies are exclusively for the reserved categories like SC, ST and OBC candidates. Selected candidates will serve in clerical cadre.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 notification has been published on the official SBI careers portal. It contains complete details regarding the backlog vacancies, category wise posts, eligibility criteria selection process, application fee and online application procedure. Candidates are advised to download and read the official notification once before they apply for these posts. Check the official notification below in the table.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Official Notification

      Click Here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Highlights 

Eligible and interested candidates can find all the important information details related to SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 in the table given below.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

State Bank of India 

Post Name 

Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) 

Total Vacancies 

1538

Advt No 

CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16) 

Mode of Application 

Online

Application Start Date

August 7, 2026

Application End Date

August 27, 2026

Selection Process

Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, Language Proficiency Test, Document Verification 

Official Website 

sbi.bank.in 

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

SBI has activated the online application link for the Junior Associate recruitment on its official website. Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility conditions will be able to apply for the clerical level posts. Check the direct apply link in the table given below.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

  Check Here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying candidates must make sure that they meet the required eligibility condition as mentioned in the official notification. Check the detailed criteria below.

Educational Qualification

  • Must have a Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as by the Central Government. 

  • Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that if they are selected they have to produce proof of the qualifying examination on or before 31.12.2026 

Age Limit (As on April 1, 2026)

 The minimum age to apply is 20 years  while the maximum age should not be more than 28 years as on April 1,2026, i.e. they must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1998 and not later than 01.04.2006 (both days inclusive). 

Steps to Apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-

  • Visit the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.

  • Open the Careers section and click on the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 notification.

  • Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

  • Fill  the online application form with the  personal and educational details.

  • Upload documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fees online

  • Check all details once before finally submitting your form.

  • Submit the application form and save for future references.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 17:49 IST

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