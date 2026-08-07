SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 1538 Backlog Vacancies - Apply Online Begins at sbi.bank.in

Key Points SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 announced 1,538 backlog Junior Associate vacancies.

These vacancies are exclusively for SC, ST, and OBC reserved category candidates.

Online applications are open from August 7, 2026, until August 27, 2026.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification for 1,538 backlog vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). The online application process has started on the official website at sbi.bank.in. Eligible and interested candidates can now submit their applications online. The registration process started from today August 7, 2026 and will continue till August 27, 2026. However you must remember that these vacancies are exclusively for the reserved categories like SC, ST and OBC candidates. Selected candidates will serve in clerical cadre. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 notification has been published on the official SBI careers portal. It contains complete details regarding the backlog vacancies, category wise posts, eligibility criteria selection process, application fee and online application procedure. Candidates are advised to download and read the official notification once before they apply for these posts. Check the official notification below in the table.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Official Notification Click Here SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Highlights Eligible and interested candidates can find all the important information details related to SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 in the table given below. Particulars Details Conducting Body State Bank of India Post Name Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Total Vacancies 1538 Advt No CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16) Mode of Application Online Application Start Date August 7, 2026 Application End Date August 27, 2026 Selection Process Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, Language Proficiency Test, Document Verification Official Website sbi.bank.in SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Apply Link SBI has activated the online application link for the Junior Associate recruitment on its official website. Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility conditions will be able to apply for the clerical level posts. Check the direct apply link in the table given below.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Check Here SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying candidates must make sure that they meet the required eligibility condition as mentioned in the official notification. Check the detailed criteria below. Educational Qualification Must have a Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as by the Central Government.

Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that if they are selected they have to produce proof of the qualifying examination on or before 31.12.2026 Age Limit (As on April 1, 2026) The minimum age to apply is 20 years while the maximum age should not be more than 28 years as on April 1,2026, i.e. they must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1998 and not later than 01.04.2006 (both days inclusive).