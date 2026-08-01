SBI PO Prelims Expected Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks

The State Bank of India, SBI, PO Prelims Exam 2026 was conducted across four multiple shifts on August 1, 2026 and will be conducted on August 2, 2026 as well. Those candidates who appeared for the exam will be eagerly awaiting the expected qualifying marks to check their chances of advancing to the SBI PO Mains Exam 2026. While the State Bank of India will publish the official cut-off marks alongside the prelims results, the expected cutoff marks for the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will be based on the candidates' feedback of the exam, the difficulty level of the exam and other factors which determine the cutoff marks for the exam.

SBI PO Prelims Expected Cutoff Marks 2026

The State Bank of India will release the cutoff marks for the State Bank of India PO prelims exam 2026 with the release of the result. These cutoff marks are based on various factors like the number of shifts, the total number of dates the exam was conducted, the normalisation process, etc. Given below are the expected cutoff marks, category-wise, for the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026:-