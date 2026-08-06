SSC CGL Exam Date 2026 (Official): Check Tier 1 and Tier 2 Exam Schedule, Shift Timings and More at ssc.gov.in Soon
SSC CGL Exam Date 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to download the exam date and also it will help you in final touch to their preparation in advance and to make the final strategy for the same. Check all details here.
SSC CGL Exam 2026 Date: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC CGL Exam 2026 date for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. A total of 12,256 vacancies are to be filled through the SSC CGL 2026 recruitment drive in different Ministries, departments across the country. The Staff Selection Commission, the conducting body will hold the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026 for filling up of various Group B and Group C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals etc.
As per the detailed notification and official notice, the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2026 will be held in August to September 2026 across the country. The exam will be held in multiple shifts at various exam centers. Candidates applied successfully for these posts will be able to download the SSC CGL Exam 2026 notice through the official website of SSC-ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Exam 2026 Date
The SSC CGL 2026 Exam Date is likely to be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website. Candidates applied for 12256 various Group B and C posts are eagerly waiting for the exam schedule as it helped in their preparation. According to the official notice, the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in August to September 2026 and thus the Commission will announce the detailed exam schedule anytime soon on its official website.
SSC CGL Exam Date 2026 Overview
The SSC CGL 2026 Exam Date is likely to be released shorlty by the SSC for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. With release of exam date, the Commission will update the details of the Admit card and City slip release date for the Tier 1 exam. Check details overview here-
|SSC CGL Exam Date 2026
|Exam Name
|SSC Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination 2026
|Conducting Body
|Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|Tentative Vacancies
|12,256
|Exam Date
|Soon
|Official Website
|SSC (ssc.gov.in)
Scheme of Tier-I Examination
The Tier-I exam will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehensio. The exam will consists of four sections including-
- General Intelligence and Reasoning
- General Awareness
- Quantitative Aptitude, and
- English Comprehension
SSC CGL Exam 2026 Date: What Candidates Can Do?
The Tier-I exam is the crucial phase of the selection process of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 which will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions mode exam. To be in the race for the further stages of the SSC CGL selection process, the Tier I exam plays a crucial role as without clearing the screening exam, you will not be called for Tier II and further rounds. Apart from this, candidates preparing for the CGL exam have to complete their preparation in advance and also it is crucial to make the final strategy for the exam and their preparation roundup.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.