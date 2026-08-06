SSC CGL Exam Date 2026 (Official): Check Tier 1 and Tier 2 Exam Schedule, Shift Timings and More at ssc.gov.in Soon

SSC CGL Exam 2026 Date: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC CGL Exam 2026 date for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. A total of 12,256 vacancies are to be filled through the SSC CGL 2026 recruitment drive in different Ministries, departments across the country. The Staff Selection Commission, the conducting body will hold the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026 for filling up of various Group B and Group C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals etc.

As per the detailed notification and official notice, the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2026 will be held in August to September 2026 across the country. The exam will be held in multiple shifts at various exam centers. Candidates applied successfully for these posts will be able to download the SSC CGL Exam 2026 notice through the official website of SSC-ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Exam 2026 Date The SSC CGL 2026 Exam Date is likely to be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website. Candidates applied for 12256 various Group B and C posts are eagerly waiting for the exam schedule as it helped in their preparation. According to the official notice, the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in August to September 2026 and thus the Commission will announce the detailed exam schedule anytime soon on its official website. SSC CGL Exam Date 2026 Overview The SSC CGL 2026 Exam Date is likely to be released shorlty by the SSC for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. With release of exam date, the Commission will update the details of the Admit card and City slip release date for the Tier 1 exam. Check details overview here-