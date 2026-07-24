SSC CPO Marks 2026 Out at ssc.gov.in, Download Delhi Police and CAPF Final Marks PDF Link Here

SSC CPO Marks 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final marks for the posts of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination on July 24, 2026 on its official website. The Commission had declared the final result and revised result of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police & CAPFs Exam on October 20, 2025 and November 26, 2025 on its official website. Now the Commission has uploaded the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.gov.in.

SSC CPO Marks 2026 Download Link

Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of selection process for Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can download their marks through the link at the official website. Alternatively you can download the marks directly through the link given below-