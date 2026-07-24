SSC CPO Marks 2026 Out at ssc.gov.in, Download Delhi Police and CAPF Final Marks PDF Link Here
SSC CPO Marks 2026 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission for the posts of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination on July 24, 2026 on its official website. Check all details here.
SSC CPO Marks 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final marks for the posts of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination on July 24, 2026 on its official website. The Commission had declared the final result and revised result of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police & CAPFs Exam on October 20, 2025 and November 26, 2025 on its official website. Now the Commission has uploaded the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.gov.in.
SSC CPO Marks 2026 Download Link
Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of selection process for Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can download their marks through the link at the official website. Alternatively you can download the marks directly through the link given below-
|SSC CPO Marks 2026
|Direct Link
Steps To Download SSC CPO Marks 2026?
Candidates can download the SSC CPO Marks 2026 after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. You can download the same after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission: ssc.gov.in
- Click on the “Login” button located on the homepage.
- Enter your Registration Number and Password.
- Navigate to the “Result/Marks” section.
- Click on “Uploading Final Marks/Status of candidates of Sub Inspector in
- Delhi Police & CAPFs Exam, 2024”.
- View and download your scorecard for future records.
Details Mentioned in SSC CPO Marks 2026
SSC CPO Marks 2026 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission for the posts of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination on July 24, 2026 on its official website. Students can download their marks till August 23, 2026. Candidates must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details:
- Name of a candidate
- Category
- Exam date
- Subject details
- Marks obtained
- Total Marks
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