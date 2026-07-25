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TKM College of Engineering Kollam KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Opening-Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 16:58 IST

KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) cutoff Round 2 is available to check on the official website of cee.kerala.gov.in. For admission to TKM College of Engineering, candidates can check for Round 1 and Round 2 opening and closing ranks to assess seat options for current and later rounds.

TKM College of Engineering Kollam KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Opening-Closing Ranks
TKM College of Engineering Kollam KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Opening-Closing Ranks

TKM (Thangal Kunju Musaliar) College of Engineering, Kollam admission based on KEAM cutoff can be determined through opening and closing ranks. Round 2 cutoff was released by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on July 20, 2026. Candidates can check opening and closing ranks of both Round 1 and Round 2 cutoff to estimate the closing ranks. For admission to Computer Science and Engineering at TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, was 1257 during Round 1, and in Round 2 it is 1596, showing 300+ seat gaps.

By analyzing the cutoffs shared here, students can not only estimate closing ranks and create a preference list for later rounds but also assess the chances of upgrading in their preferred course and colleges. However, for admission to TKM College of Engineering, candidates can check out tables for Round 1 and Round cutoff ranks to find the closing ranks for admission to different engineering branches. 

KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening-Closing Ranks

The table shared below contains branch-wise Round 1 cutoff ranks under the state-merit list. For admission to TKM College of Engineering based on KEAM cutoff, students can check the first merit list to determine the admission options and analys the closing ranks. 

College Name

Course Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Civil Engineering

SM

7792

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Chemical Engineering

SM

6212

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Computer Science and Engineering

SM

1257

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

SM

1971

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Electronics and Communication Engineering

SM

1619

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

SM

2933

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Electrical and Computer Engineering

SM

2820

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Mechanical Engineering

SM

5415

KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening-Closing Rank

The KEAM Round 2 showcases flexibility as compared to the Round 1 seat admission. Check for the detailed branch-wise distribution below. 

College Name

Course Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Civil Engineering

SM

8758

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Chemical Engineering

SM

6708

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Computer Science and Engineering

SM

1596

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

SM

2218

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Electronics and Communication Engineering

SM

1878

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

SM

3349

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Electrical and Computer Engineering

SM

3309

T K M College of Engineering, Kollam

Mechanical Engineering

SM

6120

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 16:58 IST

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