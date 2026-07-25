TKM College of Engineering Kollam KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Opening-Closing Ranks
KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) cutoff Round 2 is available to check on the official website of cee.kerala.gov.in. For admission to TKM College of Engineering, candidates can check for Round 1 and Round 2 opening and closing ranks to assess seat options for current and later rounds.
TKM (Thangal Kunju Musaliar) College of Engineering, Kollam admission based on KEAM cutoff can be determined through opening and closing ranks. Round 2 cutoff was released by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on July 20, 2026. Candidates can check opening and closing ranks of both Round 1 and Round 2 cutoff to estimate the closing ranks. For admission to Computer Science and Engineering at TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, was 1257 during Round 1, and in Round 2 it is 1596, showing 300+ seat gaps.
By analyzing the cutoffs shared here, students can not only estimate closing ranks and create a preference list for later rounds but also assess the chances of upgrading in their preferred course and colleges. However, for admission to TKM College of Engineering, candidates can check out tables for Round 1 and Round cutoff ranks to find the closing ranks for admission to different engineering branches.
KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening-Closing Ranks
The table shared below contains branch-wise Round 1 cutoff ranks under the state-merit list. For admission to TKM College of Engineering based on KEAM cutoff, students can check the first merit list to determine the admission options and analys the closing ranks.
|
College Name
|
Course Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Civil Engineering
|
SM
|
7792
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Chemical Engineering
|
SM
|
6212
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
SM
|
1257
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
SM
|
1971
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
SM
|
1619
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
SM
|
2933
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Electrical and Computer Engineering
|
SM
|
2820
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
SM
|
5415
KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening-Closing Rank
The KEAM Round 2 showcases flexibility as compared to the Round 1 seat admission. Check for the detailed branch-wise distribution below.
|
College Name
|
Course Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Civil Engineering
|
SM
|
8758
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Chemical Engineering
|
SM
|
6708
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
SM
|
1596
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
SM
|
2218
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
SM
|
1878
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
SM
|
3349
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Electrical and Computer Engineering
|
SM
|
3309
|
T K M College of Engineering, Kollam
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
SM
|
6120
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