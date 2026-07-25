TKM College of Engineering Kollam KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 & 2 Opening-Closing Ranks

TKM (Thangal Kunju Musaliar) College of Engineering, Kollam admission based on KEAM cutoff can be determined through opening and closing ranks. Round 2 cutoff was released by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on July 20, 2026. Candidates can check opening and closing ranks of both Round 1 and Round 2 cutoff to estimate the closing ranks. For admission to Computer Science and Engineering at TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, was 1257 during Round 1, and in Round 2 it is 1596, showing 300+ seat gaps.

By analyzing the cutoffs shared here, students can not only estimate closing ranks and create a preference list for later rounds but also assess the chances of upgrading in their preferred course and colleges. However, for admission to TKM College of Engineering, candidates can check out tables for Round 1 and Round cutoff ranks to find the closing ranks for admission to different engineering branches.