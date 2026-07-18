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TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI Notification 2026 Released for 839 Posts - Apply Online at tnpsc.gov.in

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 13:25 IST

TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI Notification 2026 for 839 vacancies has been released at the official website of the Commission. Interested candidates can apply online at tnpsc.gov.in from July 17 to August 15, 2026. Check complete details on exam dates, salary and the application process.

TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI Notification 2026 Released for 839 Posts - Apply Online at tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI Notification 2026 Released for 839 Posts - Apply Online at tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, has released a notification announcing a total of 839 vacancies for various posts, like the Assistant Agricultural Officer, Road Inspector, Junior Draughting Officer, Junior Training Officer, etc. The registration process for the TNPSC Combined Technical Services Examination started on July 17, 2026, onwards, and the registration will close on August 15, 2026. The correction window will open on August 19, 2026 and will close on August 21, 2026. The official website to apply for the TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI candidates will have to visit the official website, i.e., tnpsc.gov.in. 

TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI Official Notification 2026

The interested candidates who want to apply for the TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI notification should read the official notification carefully, which has been released on the official website. The TNPSC CTSE Diploma notification has been released under the advertisement number 737. This official notification includes all the concerned details, including dates, steps to apply, vacancy details, etc. The candidates can also access the official notification PDF from below:-

TNSPC CTSE Diploma ITI Notification 2026

Download PDF Here

Tamil Nadu PSC CSTE Diploma ITI Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

The online application process for the Tamil Nadu PSC Combined Technical Services Examination Diploma ITI has begun at its official website. Those candidates who are interested in applying for these posts will have to apply through the official website only, and no other form of application will be accepted. The Commission will fill 839 CTS posts through this recruitment exam. The candidates will have to pay the following fees while applying for the TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI 2026:-

  • Examination Fee: Rs. 100
  • One-Time Registration Fee: Rs. 150
  • Additional Fee:- Rs. 100 per additional subject paper

Given below is the direct link  for the candidates to apply for the TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI 2026 vacant posts:-

TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI Recruitment 2026

Direct Link to Apply

Screenshot 2026-07-18 125529

TNPSC Diploma ITI Important Dates 2026

The registration process for the TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI recruitment 2026 started on July 17, 2026 and will close on August 15, 2026. The correction window will open on August 19, 2026 and will close on August 21, 2026. Given below are the important dates related to the TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI recruitment 2026:-

Events

Important Dates

Registration Start Date 

July 17, 2026

Registration Close Date

August 15, 2026

Correction Window Open Date

August 19, 2026

Correction Window Close Date

August 21, 2026

Exam Date

To Be Announced

Steps to Apply Online for the TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI Posts 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for the TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI posts 2026:-

  • Go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC website, i.e., tnpsc.gov.in
  • Candidates will have to complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process if they are appearing for the first time.
  • Once the candidates have been registered, they will have to log in using their registered User ID and password. 
  • Find the TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI Level 2026 application link and click on it.
  • Enter the required details like the educational, communication and personal details and upload the scanned Photo, signature and other necessary documents, pay the applicable fee and submit it.
  • Download and take the printout of the application form for future use.

Salary of TNPSC CTSE Diploma ITI 2026

The Pay level for the TNPSC Combined Technical Services Examination for Diploma ITI will be applicable as per the Tamil Nadu Government Pay Level for the related post, along with the other benefits. The candidate who qualifies for this exam will also receive a Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other allowances as per government rules. 

Post Name

Approximate Pay Range

Pay Level (Indicated)

Junior Draughting Officer, Overseer, Junior Engineer

Can range between Rs. 35,400- Rs. 1,12,400

Level 11-13

Assistant Horticulture or Agricultural Officer

As per the pay level-10 matrix

Level 10

Junior Tradesman (Various Posts)

Can range between Rs. 18,000- Rs. 56,900

Level 1

Civil or Electrical Technical Assistant

Can range between Rs. 21,100- Rs. 67100

Level 5-11

Junior Training Officer for Various Trades

As per the pay level-11 matrix

Level 11

What is the Selection Process for the TNPSC Diploma ITI?

The selection process for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission CTSE Diploma ITI will include a written exam and certificate verification. The Commission will prepare a merit list or ranking list based on the total marks secured by the candidates in the written examination. 

  • Written Examination:- The written examination will be OMR-Based and will include two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will consist of 200 questions with a total of 150 marks and will be conducted within 3 hours. Whereas Paper 2 will consist of 200 questions of 300 marks to be completed within 3 hours. The total marks of the written examination are 450, and the total number of questions is 400.
  • Certificate Verification

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 13:25 IST

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