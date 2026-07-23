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TNPSC CTSE Diploma/ITI Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Syllabus PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:27 IST

TNPSC CTSE Syllabus 2026: Candidates planning to appear for the TNPSC CTS Diploma/ITI examination can download the TNPSC CTSE syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in pdf format from this article.

TNPSC CTSE Diploma/ITI Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Syllabus PDF
TNPSC CTSE Diploma/ITI Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Syllabus PDF

Key Points

  • TNPSC CTSE 2026 registration open from July 17; apply by August 15, 2026.
  • 839 vacancies available for Combined Technical Services Exam (Diploma/ITI).
  • Exam includes two papers; 40% (60 marks) in Paper 1 Part A is mandatory.

TNPSC CTSE Syllabus 2026: The TNPSC CTSE Diploma/ITI registrations are underway and the candidates can apply for the recruitment till 15 August 2026. Those who are planning to apply for the TNPSC CTSE recruitment must start preparing for the examination now. To start the preparation, the first step is to download the TNPSC CTSE syllabus and go through it in its entirety. The TNPSC will conduct the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/ITI) for a total of 839 various posts. It will be a single stage written examination after which the candidates will be called in for physical certificate verification. The candidates should start their preparation as soon as possible by downloading the syllabus. The syllabus serves as an important guide in planning the journey of the candidates ahead. Here we are providing the syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in detail for the convenience of the candidates.

TNPSC CTSE Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has rolled out the notification for the CTSE Diploma/ITI recruitment for 839 various posts. The registration process started from 17 July and the last date to apply is 15 August 2026. Check the highlights of the syllabus in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Exam Name

Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/ITI)

Notification No.

06/2026

No. of Vacancies

839

Exam Mode

OMR & CBT

Paper 1: OMR and Paper 2: CBT

No. of Papers

Two

Official Website

tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC CTSE Exam Pattern 2026

The TNPSC CTSE written examination includes two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for SSLC and Paper 2 is for concerned subjects (Diploma/ITI). Paper 1 includes three parts:

  • Part A: Tamil Eligibility Test

  • Part B: General Studies

  • Part C: Aptitude & Mental Ability

Paper 2 is the subject paper you have opted as per your educational qualification. The Paper 2, Part B and Part C of Paper 1 will be evaluated only if the candidate secures minimum qualifying marks of 40% (i.e., 60 Marks) in Part A of Paper 1. Paper 1 will be conducted in OMR sheet mode and Paper 2 will be conducted in CBT mode. Check exam pattern here:

Subject

Standard

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Mode of Exam

Paper 1




SSLC

      

PART A: Tamil Eligibility Test

100

150


OMR

PART B: General Studies

75

150

Part C: Aptitude and Mental Ability

25

Paper 2 Subject Paper

Diploma/ITI

200

300

CBT

TNPSC CTSE Minimum Qualifying Marks

The candidates who are going to appear for the CTSE examination will have to secure a minimum 60 qualifying marks in Part A of Paper 1 to get their Part B & C of Paper 1 and Paper 2 gets evaluated. The candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs category need to secure 60 marks and other category candidates will also require minimum 40% marks i.e., 60 marks in Part A.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks in Part A (Out of 150)

SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs

60

Others

60

TNPSC CTSE Paper 1 Syllabus 2026 Download PDF

The TNPSC CTSE consists of two papers- Paper 1 to test the General Knowledge, General Aptitude and Tamil proficiency of the candidates. Download the TNPSC CTSE Paper 1 Syllabus 

TNPSC CTSE Paper 1 Syllabus 2026

Download Here

TNPSC CTSE Paper 2 Syllabus 2026 Download

The TNPSC CTSE Paper 2 assesses the subject specific knowledge of the candidates. The Paper 2 is conducted in CBT mode and there will be a total of 200 MCQs. Candidates can download the Paper 2 Syllabus here.

TNPSC CTSE Paper 2 Syllabus

Standard

Download Syllabus

Agriculture

Diploma

Download PDF

Automobile and Mechanical Engineering 

Diploma

Download PDF

Civil Engineering

Diploma

Download PDF

Civil Engineering and Architecture 

Diploma

Download PDF

Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering 

Diploma

Download PDF

Fisheries Technology, Fisheries Science and Navigation Engineering

Diploma

Download PDF

Handloom Technology, Textile Technology and Textile Manufacture

Diploma

Download PDF

Horticulture 

Diploma

Download PDF

Mining Engineering

Diploma

Download PDF

Physical Education

Diploma

Download PDF

Printing Technology

Diploma

Download PDF

Town and Country Planning 

Diploma

Download PDF

Trade - Advanced CNC Machining Technician 

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Basic Designer and Virtual Verifier

ITI

Download PDF

Trade – Diesel Mechanic 

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Draughtsman (Civil)

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Desktop Publishing Operator

ITI

Download PDF

Trade – Electrician

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Electronics Mechanic

ITI

Download PDF

Trade: Engineering Drawing and Draughtsman (Mechanical & Civil)

ITI

Download PDF

Trade: Fire Technology and Industrial Safety Management

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Fitter

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing Technician

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Instrument Mechanic Chemical Plan

ITI

Download PDF

Machinist

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Manufacturing Process Control and Automation

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Marine Engine Fitter

ITI

Download PDF

Trade: Mechanic Agricultural Machinery

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Mechanic Electric Vehicle

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Mechanic Motor Vehicle

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Painter (General)

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Plumber

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioner

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Remotely Piloted Aircraft (Drone Pilot)

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Sewing Technology

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Surveyor and Draughtsman (Civil)

ITI

Download PDF

Trade- Technician Power Electronics System

ITI

Download PDF

Technician (Operation)

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Textile Wet Processing Technician

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Turner, Tool and Die Maker

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Welder (Gas & Electric)

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Wireman

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Workshop Calculation and Science

ITI

Download PDF

Trade - Diesel Mechanic and Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)

ITI

Download PDF

How to Use TNPSC CTSE Syllabus 2026 Effectively?

The syllabus is an important part of the preparation journey of the candidates. The candidates can utilise the syllabus to prepare their study roadmap and achieve their desired goals. Here are some tips to use the syllabus effectively.

  • Download Syllabus: The first step is to download the syllabus and then go ahead. Once you download the syllabus, read through the syllabus to know each and every topic. Paper 2 syllabus is for the subject choice you have made. Do prepare those topics effectively.

  • Study Material: Start by gathering the study material for each of the subject or topic mentioned in the syllabus. Start reading the study material and understand each topic in entirety.

  • Prepare Notes: Once you have built a solid understanding in the subject, try to make notes of each topic. This will help you learn and revise more effectively.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 12:27 IST

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