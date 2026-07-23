TNPSC CTSE Diploma/ITI Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Syllabus PDF

Key Points TNPSC CTSE 2026 registration open from July 17; apply by August 15, 2026.

839 vacancies available for Combined Technical Services Exam (Diploma/ITI).

Exam includes two papers; 40% (60 marks) in Paper 1 Part A is mandatory.

TNPSC CTSE Syllabus 2026: The TNPSC CTSE Diploma/ITI registrations are underway and the candidates can apply for the recruitment till 15 August 2026. Those who are planning to apply for the TNPSC CTSE recruitment must start preparing for the examination now. To start the preparation, the first step is to download the TNPSC CTSE syllabus and go through it in its entirety. The TNPSC will conduct the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/ITI) for a total of 839 various posts. It will be a single stage written examination after which the candidates will be called in for physical certificate verification. The candidates should start their preparation as soon as possible by downloading the syllabus. The syllabus serves as an important guide in planning the journey of the candidates ahead. Here we are providing the syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in detail for the convenience of the candidates.

TNPSC CTSE Syllabus 2026 Highlights The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has rolled out the notification for the CTSE Diploma/ITI recruitment for 839 various posts. The registration process started from 17 July and the last date to apply is 15 August 2026. Check the highlights of the syllabus in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Exam Name Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/ITI) Notification No. 06/2026 No. of Vacancies 839 Exam Mode OMR & CBT Paper 1: OMR and Paper 2: CBT No. of Papers Two Official Website tnpsc.gov.in TNPSC CTSE Exam Pattern 2026 The TNPSC CTSE written examination includes two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for SSLC and Paper 2 is for concerned subjects (Diploma/ITI). Paper 1 includes three parts:

Part A: Tamil Eligibility Test

Part B: General Studies

Part C: Aptitude & Mental Ability Paper 2 is the subject paper you have opted as per your educational qualification. The Paper 2, Part B and Part C of Paper 1 will be evaluated only if the candidate secures minimum qualifying marks of 40% (i.e., 60 Marks) in Part A of Paper 1. Paper 1 will be conducted in OMR sheet mode and Paper 2 will be conducted in CBT mode. Check exam pattern here: Subject Standard No. of Questions Max. Marks Mode of Exam Paper 1









SSLC PART A: Tamil Eligibility Test 100 150





OMR PART B: General Studies 75



150 Part C: Aptitude and Mental Ability 25 Paper 2 Subject Paper Diploma/ITI 200 300 CBT TNPSC CTSE Minimum Qualifying Marks The candidates who are going to appear for the CTSE examination will have to secure a minimum 60 qualifying marks in Part A of Paper 1 to get their Part B & C of Paper 1 and Paper 2 gets evaluated. The candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs category need to secure 60 marks and other category candidates will also require minimum 40% marks i.e., 60 marks in Part A.