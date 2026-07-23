TNPSC CTSE Diploma/ITI Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Syllabus PDF
TNPSC CTSE Syllabus 2026: Candidates planning to appear for the TNPSC CTS Diploma/ITI examination can download the TNPSC CTSE syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in pdf format from this article.
Key Points
- TNPSC CTSE 2026 registration open from July 17; apply by August 15, 2026.
- 839 vacancies available for Combined Technical Services Exam (Diploma/ITI).
- Exam includes two papers; 40% (60 marks) in Paper 1 Part A is mandatory.
TNPSC CTSE Syllabus 2026: The TNPSC CTSE Diploma/ITI registrations are underway and the candidates can apply for the recruitment till 15 August 2026. Those who are planning to apply for the TNPSC CTSE recruitment must start preparing for the examination now. To start the preparation, the first step is to download the TNPSC CTSE syllabus and go through it in its entirety. The TNPSC will conduct the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/ITI) for a total of 839 various posts. It will be a single stage written examination after which the candidates will be called in for physical certificate verification. The candidates should start their preparation as soon as possible by downloading the syllabus. The syllabus serves as an important guide in planning the journey of the candidates ahead. Here we are providing the syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in detail for the convenience of the candidates.
TNPSC CTSE Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has rolled out the notification for the CTSE Diploma/ITI recruitment for 839 various posts. The registration process started from 17 July and the last date to apply is 15 August 2026. Check the highlights of the syllabus in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/ITI)
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Notification No.
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06/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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839
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Exam Mode
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OMR & CBT
Paper 1: OMR and Paper 2: CBT
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No. of Papers
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Two
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Official Website
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tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC CTSE Exam Pattern 2026
The TNPSC CTSE written examination includes two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for SSLC and Paper 2 is for concerned subjects (Diploma/ITI). Paper 1 includes three parts:
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Part A: Tamil Eligibility Test
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Part B: General Studies
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Part C: Aptitude & Mental Ability
Paper 2 is the subject paper you have opted as per your educational qualification. The Paper 2, Part B and Part C of Paper 1 will be evaluated only if the candidate secures minimum qualifying marks of 40% (i.e., 60 Marks) in Part A of Paper 1. Paper 1 will be conducted in OMR sheet mode and Paper 2 will be conducted in CBT mode. Check exam pattern here:
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Subject
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Standard
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No. of Questions
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Max. Marks
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Mode of Exam
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Paper 1
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SSLC
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PART A: Tamil Eligibility Test
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100
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150
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OMR
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PART B: General Studies
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75
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150
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Part C: Aptitude and Mental Ability
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25
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Paper 2 Subject Paper
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Diploma/ITI
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200
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300
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CBT
TNPSC CTSE Minimum Qualifying Marks
The candidates who are going to appear for the CTSE examination will have to secure a minimum 60 qualifying marks in Part A of Paper 1 to get their Part B & C of Paper 1 and Paper 2 gets evaluated. The candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs category need to secure 60 marks and other category candidates will also require minimum 40% marks i.e., 60 marks in Part A.
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Category
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Minimum Qualifying Marks in Part A (Out of 150)
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SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs
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60
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Others
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60
TNPSC CTSE Paper 1 Syllabus 2026 Download PDF
The TNPSC CTSE consists of two papers- Paper 1 to test the General Knowledge, General Aptitude and Tamil proficiency of the candidates. Download the TNPSC CTSE Paper 1 Syllabus
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TNPSC CTSE Paper 1 Syllabus 2026
TNPSC CTSE Paper 2 Syllabus 2026 Download
The TNPSC CTSE Paper 2 assesses the subject specific knowledge of the candidates. The Paper 2 is conducted in CBT mode and there will be a total of 200 MCQs. Candidates can download the Paper 2 Syllabus here.
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TNPSC CTSE Paper 2 Syllabus
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Standard
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Download Syllabus
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Agriculture
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Diploma
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Automobile and Mechanical Engineering
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Diploma
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Civil Engineering
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Diploma
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Civil Engineering and Architecture
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Diploma
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Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering
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Diploma
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Fisheries Technology, Fisheries Science and Navigation Engineering
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Diploma
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Handloom Technology, Textile Technology and Textile Manufacture
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Diploma
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Horticulture
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Diploma
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Mining Engineering
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Diploma
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Physical Education
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Diploma
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Printing Technology
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Diploma
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Town and Country Planning
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Diploma
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Trade - Advanced CNC Machining Technician
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ITI
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Trade - Basic Designer and Virtual Verifier
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ITI
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Trade – Diesel Mechanic
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ITI
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Trade - Draughtsman (Civil)
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ITI
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Trade - Desktop Publishing Operator
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ITI
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Trade – Electrician
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ITI
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Trade - Electronics Mechanic
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ITI
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Trade: Engineering Drawing and Draughtsman (Mechanical & Civil)
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ITI
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Trade: Fire Technology and Industrial Safety Management
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ITI
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Trade - Fitter
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ITI
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Trade - Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing Technician
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ITI
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Trade - Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance
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ITI
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Trade - Instrument Mechanic Chemical Plan
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ITI
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Machinist
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ITI
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Trade - Manufacturing Process Control and Automation
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ITI
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Trade - Marine Engine Fitter
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ITI
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Trade: Mechanic Agricultural Machinery
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ITI
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Trade - Mechanic Electric Vehicle
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ITI
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Trade - Mechanic Motor Vehicle
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ITI
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Trade - Painter (General)
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ITI
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Trade - Plumber
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ITI
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Trade - Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioner
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ITI
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Trade - Remotely Piloted Aircraft (Drone Pilot)
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ITI
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Trade - Sewing Technology
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ITI
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Trade - Surveyor and Draughtsman (Civil)
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ITI
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Trade- Technician Power Electronics System
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ITI
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Technician (Operation)
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ITI
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Trade - Textile Wet Processing Technician
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ITI
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Trade - Turner, Tool and Die Maker
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ITI
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Trade - Welder (Gas & Electric)
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ITI
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Trade - Wireman
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ITI
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Trade - Workshop Calculation and Science
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ITI
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Trade - Diesel Mechanic and Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)
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ITI
How to Use TNPSC CTSE Syllabus 2026 Effectively?
The syllabus is an important part of the preparation journey of the candidates. The candidates can utilise the syllabus to prepare their study roadmap and achieve their desired goals. Here are some tips to use the syllabus effectively.
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Download Syllabus: The first step is to download the syllabus and then go ahead. Once you download the syllabus, read through the syllabus to know each and every topic. Paper 2 syllabus is for the subject choice you have made. Do prepare those topics effectively.
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Study Material: Start by gathering the study material for each of the subject or topic mentioned in the syllabus. Start reading the study material and understand each topic in entirety.
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Prepare Notes: Once you have built a solid understanding in the subject, try to make notes of each topic. This will help you learn and revise more effectively.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.