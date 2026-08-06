TNPSC DEO Answer Key 2026 Out For Chemist, Principal And Other Posts, Check PDF Download Link- tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC DEO Answer Key 2026 for the posts of District Educational Officer, Chemist, Principal, Industrial Training Institute / Assistant Director have been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the answer key pdf through the link official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Check all details here.
TNPSC DEO Answer Key 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional answer key for various posts including District Educational Officer, Chemist, Principal, Industrial Training Institute / Assistant Director of Training and others. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the answer key pdf through the link official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download their copy of OMR Answers sheets through their One Time Registration ID, by paying the required fee within the stipulated time.
TNPSC DEO Answer Key 2026 PDF Download Link
The answer key download link for these posts is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download their answer key after following the instructions by paying the required fee within the stipulated time. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
|TNPSC DEO Answer Key 2026
|Notice PDF Direct Link
|TNPSC DEO Answer Key 2026
|PDF Direct Link
What is the TNPSC DEO Answer Key 2026?
The TNPSC DEO Answer Key 2026 is an official document released by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for various posts including District Educational Officer, Chemist, Principal, Industrial
Training Institute / Assistant Director. Earlier the TNPSC had conducted the exam on a different schedule across the state. Using the TNPSC DEO Answer Key 2026, candidates can access the details given below-
- Check the accuracy of their answers.
- Estimate their probable marks.
- Understand their chances of qualifying for the next stage.
- Raise objections (if applicable) during the provisional answer key phase.
Steps to Download TNPSC Answer Key 2026?
Candidates appeared in the written exam ffor various posts includidng District Educational Officer, Chemist, Principal can download the answer key pdf after following the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) -https://tnpsc.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the link THE OMR ANSWER SHEETS PERTAINING TO THE VARIOUS RECRUITMENTS CONDUCTED BY THE COMMISSION ON 22.11.2023, 19.03.2022 AND ON 07.11.2021 HAVE BEEN HOSTED ON THE COMMISSION’S WEBSITE ON 05.08.2026 FOR DOWNLOADING BY THE CANDIDATES THROUGH THEIR OTR in the Commission’s website on the home page.
- Step 3: Candidates will get the pdf in a new window.
- Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.