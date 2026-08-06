TNPSC DEO Answer Key 2026 Out For Chemist, Principal And Other Posts, Check PDF Download Link- tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC DEO Answer Key 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional answer key for various posts including District Educational Officer, Chemist, Principal, Industrial Training Institute / Assistant Director of Training and others. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the answer key pdf through the link official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download their copy of OMR Answers sheets through their One Time Registration ID, by paying the required fee within the stipulated time.

TNPSC DEO Answer Key 2026 PDF Download Link

The answer key download link for these posts is available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download their answer key after following the instructions by paying the required fee within the stipulated time. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-